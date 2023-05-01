 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Local weatherman warns of heavy thunderstorms, including possible hail damage, and by the way, his gun is loaded and he WILL shoot your child for ringing his doorbell   (twitter.com) divider line
113
    More: Scary, shot  
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hope this gun nutjob gets his butt fired fast.
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hopefully there is a watch for the PDS asshole.

/FAFO
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's cool, he's a got a blue check mark.

...Aaaaand the account is gone.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Badmoodman: It's cool, he's a got a blue check mark.

...Aaaaand the account is gone.


He edited it

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Badmoodman: It's cool, he's a got a blue check mark.

...Aaaaand the account is gone.


Oh, you may be right - it does seem to be gone now

Apparently he was in the Dallas area
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This guy should be doing the weather from a padded room, secured behind multiple barbed wire fences.

How dare a child ring his doorbell looking for her lost kitten?  Doesn't she know he is a paranoid, hair-trigger, gun-humping, vigilante fetish hermit just waiting to post his fantasies of child murder on the internet.

Party cloudy, chance of blood.
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In case it gets taken down.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Guns have definitely become murder fetish toys for these kind of kooks. They are all so close to an orgasm, any knock on the door is the opportunity they've been waiting their whole lives for, to explode their gun hate on that target.
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: Guns have definitely become murder fetish toys for these kind of kooks. They are all so close to an orgasm, any knock on the door is the opportunity they've been waiting their whole lives for, to explode their gun hate on that target.


Oh he went further, in his "adjusted post" he literally told the little girl that he was going to pull her hair, as she then burst into tears saying that she was looking for a lost kitten. Then he writes "I feel bad, but now you know a grumpy old man lives here." 

GTFOH old man, you need an ass kicking.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

phimuskapsi: Lambskincoat: Guns have definitely become murder fetish toys for these kind of kooks. They are all so close to an orgasm, any knock on the door is the opportunity they've been waiting their whole lives for, to explode their gun hate on that target.

Oh he went further, in his "adjusted post" he literally told the little girl that he was going to pull her hair, as she then burst into tears saying that she was looking for a lost kitten. Then he writes "I feel bad, but now you know a grumpy old man lives here."

GTFOH old man, you need an ass kicking.


It will be "it was just a joke" within the next couple of hours.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We certainly have a gun problem, but I think we also have a private property problem beyond guns. People think that being on their private property makes them God and they shouldn't have to answer to anyone for anything.
 
QuesoDelicioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatever happened to "an armed society is a polite society"? It seems like an armed society is just a bunch of trigger-happy jagoffs.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because in the age of video doorbells we should still shoot first and ask questions later? How about we take away guns from anyone stupid enough to make these sort of idiotic threats instead?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
doomsdayaddams
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the hell is wrong with people? A little child comes to your door and you threaten to pull her hair and make her cry?
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: Guns have definitely become murder fetish toys for these kind of kooks. They are all so close to an orgasm, any knock on the door is the opportunity they've been waiting their whole lives for, to explode their gun hate on that target.


Ding Ding.

*dingdingdingdingdingdingdingdingdingdingdingdingdingdingdingdingding*
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shadow Blasko: In case it gets taken down.

[Fark user image image 595x840]


Dude... DUDE.

Tell me you're psychotic without telling me you're... No that's straight up telling me you're psychotic.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
YOU CAN'T SHOOT PEOPLE FOR RINGING YOUR DOORBELL!

I feel like we shouldn't have to say this out loud, but it's 2023, and here we are.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Geez buddy, we get it, you don't want any cookies.

I think UPS, FEDEX, USPS, etc. should get together and formulate a No Deliver list, for their safety.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I honestly can't think of anything that is more wholesome than a little girl looking for her lost kitten.

WTF is wrong with people?
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Shadow Blasko: In case it gets taken down.

[Fark user image 595x840]


Are tweets real people?
 
2headedboy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Soooooo.... he does realize that the primary function of a doorbell is to be rung, right?
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Seems like the whole point of having a doorbell is so people can ring it.
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

doomsdayaddams: What the hell is wrong with people? A little child comes to your door and you threaten to pull her hair and make her cry?


A literal threat I might add to a minor, why he isn't in jail yet escapes me.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: I honestly can't think of anything that is more wholesome than a little girl looking for her lost kitten.

WTF is wrong with people?


This is why we call them NUTS

Most gun nuts are a threat to themselves and others. If they weren't, they wouldn't be nuts.
 
Rip_Rufus
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Lsherm: YOU CAN'T SHOOT PEOPLE FOR RINGING YOUR DOORBELL!

I feel like we shouldn't have to say this out loud, but it's 2023, and here we are.


Shouldn't. You "shouldn't" shoot people for ringing your doorbell.
Because people obviously can, and will, do it.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

2headedboy: Soooooo.... he does realize that the primary function of a doorbell is to be rung, right?


This gives me an idea, I'm going to install a doorbell inside my door so I can press it and ring the people standing outside, see how they like it.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: We certainly have a gun problem, but I think we also have a private property problem beyond guns. People think that being on their private property makes them God and they shouldn't have to answer to anyone for anything.


That's right, when you're on your own private property, you can do whatever you want. Except have gay sex or dress in drag, that's not allowed.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Bye bye, little Girl Scout. You never had a chance.

usatoday.comView Full Size
 
Fiatlux
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Dude things like this for a reason. Have you seen Fox's coverage of "every urban center in America".
They literally think the country is a crime ridden nightmare and at any minute some "other" is coming for their little pile of garbage. I'm not the only Farker that lives in town. It's laughable bullshiat completely devised to scare working class religious people into voting for the plutocracy.
Once again Reagan era monetary policy being kept in place by racism and religious bigotry.
 
avian
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

QuesoDelicioso: Whatever happened to "an armed society is a polite society"? It seems like an armed society is just a bunch of trigger-happy jagoffs.


It was a myth advanced by those gun-nuts.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So leave the flaming bag of dog crap without ringing the doorbell. Got it.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

QuesoDelicioso: Whatever happened to "an armed society is a polite society"? It seems like an armed society is just a bunch of trigger-happy jagoffs.


It was always a lie.

An armed society is a place where everyone is perpetually walking on eggshells, terrified of triggering the psycho they know about or the one they don't.

The first gun control laws in the entire US were in the Wild West. Because the townspeople had had it.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: I honestly can't think of anything that is more wholesome than a little girl looking for her lost kitten.


I think it's sad she lost her kitten. Pets are like family members.
 
morg
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
My doorbell rang yesterday evening and I did this neat trick where I ignored it. My neighbors have my number if they need something.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Ding dong dash. BLAM
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

blondambition: Bye bye, little Girl Scout. You never had a chance.

[usatoday.com image 768x510]


That might be focusing on the wrong danger...
Fun fact: Even a small den of girl scouts can strip a tyrannosaurus rex clean in under 4 minutes...
 
avian
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Lsherm: YOU CAN'T SHOOT PEOPLE FOR RINGING YOUR DOORBELL!

I feel like we shouldn't have to say this out loud, but it's 2023, and here we are.


Did you read the article last week where some douche shot a 17 year old girl for being in a car that was turning around in his driveway?
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: We certainly have a gun problem, but I think we also have a private property problem beyond guns. People think that being on their private property makes them God and they shouldn't have to answer to anyone for anything.


Guns are only the symptom. The real problem is Americans don't give a fu*k about each other. They're so self-centred they feel justified turning to violence as their first option, rather than the last resort, even when children are involved. This guy isn't advocating self defence he's advocating murdering people for the simple act of ringing a doorbell.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

blondambition: Bye bye, little Girl Scout. You never had a chance.


It's been a few years since Girl scouts go door to door. Usually they set up camp at grocery stores or Wal-marts.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
As a person that's been rather antisocial for most of their life, I have an earth shattering secret to share with these people that get so angry over some ringing their doorbell: if someone knocks on your door or rings your doorbell you are not required to answer it.  Same thing applies to phone calls.

If you're too scared to answer your door just don't farking answer it then, it's that simple.

/ this lifehack does not work on the police if they have a warrant
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

blondambition: Bye bye, little Girl Scout. You never had a chance.

[usatoday.com image 768x510]


That photo shows why multiple semi-autos and extended clips are needed.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I need clarification. I've got a guy coming to turn our irrigation system on for the season. If he rings the doorbell, should I shoot him first or let him get it turned on and then shoot him?
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: ArkPanda: We certainly have a gun problem, but I think we also have a private property problem beyond guns. People think that being on their private property makes them God and they shouldn't have to answer to anyone for anything.

Guns are only the symptom. The real problem is Americans don't give a fu*k about each other. They're so self-centred they feel justified turning to violence as their first option, rather than the last resort, even when children are involved. This guy isn't advocating self defence he's advocating murdering people for the simple act of ringing a doorbell.


Agreed. The NRA encourages that kind of behavior too. The NRA is even more dangerous than the guns, it's like a reverse mental asylum. Normal people go in, sociopaths come out. With guns.
 
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I forecast that tomorrow, the poster will be an ex-meteorologist.

/forecasting isn't always correct
 
avian
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

steklo: blondambition: Bye bye, little Girl Scout. You never had a chance.

It's been a few years since Girl scouts go door to door. Usually they set up camp at grocery stores or Wal-marts.


Wrong. I've seen it multiple times in the last year.
 
WTF is a Drexel
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I think these people have played with guns to the point that they have given themselves lead poisoning.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

morg: My doorbell rang yesterday evening and I did this neat trick where I ignored it. My neighbors have my number if they need something.


Funny thing about doorbells that ring when you're not expecting company: You can ignore them just like phone calls from unknown numbers.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

OldRod: Badmoodman: It's cool, he's a got a blue check mark.

...Aaaaand the account is gone.

He edited it

[Fark user image 581x533]


"I wouldn't have shot her! I would have yanked that little girl's hair instead! Totally better!"
 
