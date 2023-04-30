 Skip to content
(Axios)   More proof HOAs tend to be run by Proud Real American Patriots of the Constitution: "The more conservative someone is, the more staunchly they hold the belief that they need to hold a perfectly manicured green lawn"   (axios.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
From personal experience, I have found fans fo small government political parties love, love, LOVE creating HOAs stuffed with all manner of arcane bullshiat rules.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Argument is that in unstable and unpredictable times, people gravitate to (authoritarian) leaders who offer certainty and assurance that yes, you are right, and it is the children who are wrong.

So a premium on traditional rules and the persecution of anyone different who will upset the apple cart
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
A good time for all is going to be had when they decide bees are woke are start shooting up hives.
 
slobberbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

edmo: From personal experience


Same. Same for anyone I have ever known who dealt with an HOA.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
My HOA takes care of my lawn.  Time to mow and trim it: about 90 seconds.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Subby forgot to blend in Family with the HL.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I want to take over an HOA and mandate xeriscaping/native plants. Just to be a dick. Also to save water.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm pretty liberal and I enjoy lawn care and gardening. Mowing lawns, especially. Very zen.

You can also aspire to the Randy bobandy philosophy

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size


more lawnmowing philosophy
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

edmo: From personal experience, I have found fans fo small government political parties love, love, LOVE creating HOAs stuffed with all manner of arcane bullshiat rules.


Because what "small government" means to most people is the ability to fark over anyone you want without allowing them a chance to defend themselves by taking the issue to something more powerful than a lynch mob.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I live in a very affluent suburb of Fairfield County, CT. A surprising number of people have allowed their lawns to grow this spring, complete with dandelions.
Of course, there are still a few whose services have dumped toxic jollop onto their manicured lawns, but they're very much in the minority.
I see it as a step forward.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
My lawn isn't unkempt, it's organic.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
We're literally turning every single thing political. This nation is going to tear itself apart. And Canada will feast on the goo leftover.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Property values, aesthetics and "curb appeal"

They don't actually care about that in the least. They'll put up 50 stone lions and an oversized gazebo in their front lawns, then send an enforcement letter to a black guy for having a UPS delivery truck stop at his house.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
wait a second, I'm putting shedloads of effort into a perfectly manicured green lawn...
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This is part of why I bought a little condo. My back garden has about 12 sq feet of lawn - just enough for the pup to shiat on.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
oh is it that time again for fark HOA hate?

/if you belong to a HOA, you deserve everything you get.
 
Chompachangas [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark all that. Kill your lawns. Stop humanity. Plant milkweed or get farked.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Just today on my local newspaper website had an article suggesting people mow their lawns less frequently and allow wildflowers to bloom in them to help pollinating insects

One of commenters literally said it was a stupid liberal idea and that there would be more mosquitoes if people didn't mow their lawns

Can't make this shiat up
 
El_Dan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Xeriscaping = good

Rewilding your lawn = bad
 
shinji3i
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I got a notice from our code enforcement (that operate on a complaint only system, no patrolling and issuing citations) that some of the weeds in my front yard were too high according to code and they were correct. So to remedy the situation I diligently sowed dandelions to carpet the yard and prevent those unsightly tall weeds from growing. The pollinators love it and that makes my front yard tomatoes do fantastic, sure do hope none of the seeds make their way to my few neighbors who have luscious green grass and meticulously maintained yards, that would be terrible.
 
Underwater Bystander
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My parents' quiet suburban cul-de-sac is run by a HOA. Homogeneous green lawns in every direction.

I remember year after year my dad fought hard against any dandelions and patches of clover. Eventually all the trees in the yard died or had to be cut down for one reason or another. I asked why they didn't plant new trees and my dad's response was something like, "too much maintenance, and right now I'm much more interested in wide open space."

Anyway, he's stumped about why the soil erosion has gotten so bad lately.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
There's a definite connection between manicured lawns and monster trucks around here. Not many of either, which is nice.
 
Ishkur [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

edmo: From personal experience, I have found fans fo small government political parties love, love, LOVE creating HOAs stuffed with all manner of arcane bullshiat rules.


With carefully crafted exceptions for themselves.

There is nothing they like more than a law that applies to you but not to them. The exclusion and elitism is the point.

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm 50/50. I enjoy keeping our lawn as grass and when rain happens it is green.

But I also have wildflower areas and don't use poison to make sure the rabbits are fine. Also, I'm okay with them making nests in our yard and give them a 5' radius where I don't mow around the nest.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: Just today on my local newspaper website had an article suggesting people mow their lawns less frequently and allow wildflowers to bloom in them to help pollinating insects

One of commenters literally said it was a stupid liberal idea and that there would be more mosquitoes if people didn't mow their lawns

Can't make this shiat up


There will be  more mosquitoes if you don't mow your lawns. And flies and all kinds of bugs. They live in weeds.

Know why you used to drive down the highway and get a windscreen full of smashed bugs and now you mostly don't? Because nice green wellkept lawns mostly don't attract bugs. But we need mosquitoes and flies and grasshoppers and all those "pests" that are the base of a healthy ecosystem.

I like weeds. Weeds are great. Wildflowers are pretty and attract bugs that attract lizards and frogs and mice that attract bigger predators. Then you can sit in your backyard and watch your own tiny bit of nature. Just wear some bugspray.
 
