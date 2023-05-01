 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   University: You have been accepted to attend our school. By the way, we are rejecting most of your science classes you took in community college because they are deemed less rigorous, even though they used the same textbooks we use for our courses   (ktla.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And you need to buy new text books
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's all about collecting as much tuition as possible since the full time student discount disappeared. Now you pay for every hour now matter what load you're managing.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The next nearby community college hosts a number of local events, including middle school graduations so with two children I have been there a number of times. All around the campus are flags and ads noting that the credits will flow directly into the four year public universities. My son's friend got his AA from the community college but did not transfer to one of the four year public universities. He is doing at least an extra semester last I heard.

That said, the newest state budget is rumored to cover students' tuition from families making under $100k. This is NJ so that is not as money as it is elsewhere. So even if all credits don't transfer it will still be a help.
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a farking scam.
 
Uncle Pooky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
all universities are for-profit.
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You have been accepted to attend our school."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whitroth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This scam has been going on for a lot of years. *SOMETIMES*, a state college will accept the credits, but otherwise... hell, the one term I went to UT at Austin, working on a CS degree, they told me that the 3rd years compiler design course I'd taken at Temple U in Philly "wasn't as rigorous as ours", and so they let me have it as an "anonymous upper-level elective", but I'd have to take it again.

One term there was vastly more bs than I could stand.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In high school I took a 4-credit community college summer course in multivariable calculus. It was super-intensive and covered a full 8 credits worth of courses at the university I later attended (2 credits vector algebra, 3 credits multivariable calculus, 3 credits advanced vector calculus) going by their syllabuses.  My university only let me transfer in 3 credits.  (I later tested out of the other two courses, but it was infuriating.)
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: And you need to buy new text books


How true. One needs a loan officer just to buy textbooks for colleges.

My step-daughter just finished nursing college and she showed me the prices on some of those books.

I never went to college so I had no clue.
 
Iczer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: And you need to buy new text books


hated that aspect of Green River College (previously Green River Community College)... Their bookstore offers the ability to resell your textbooks and buy used, but so few used copies are ever available and many teachers opt to use the damned "New & Totally Improved!" textbook that costs twice as much.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambitwistor: In high school I took a 4-credit community college summer course in multivariable calculus. It was super-intensive and covered a full 8 credits worth of courses at the university I later attended (2 credits vector algebra, 3 credits multivariable calculus, 3 credits advanced vector calculus) going by their syllabuses.  My university only let me transfer in 3 credits.  (I later tested out of the other two courses, but it was infuriating.)


Also, I remember posting about this once in my early days on Fark, and somebody here absolutely insisted that there was no way a lowly community college course could ever be better than a university course.  They informed me I must not understand what real rigorous mathematics is.  (I'm a Ph.D. theoretical physicist.)
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Less rigorous than Cal State Bakersfield?

Where did she transfer from?  Cannabis Community College?

Korba thought she was taking the right classes at Columbia College, a community college in Sonora [California].

Yeah.  Not far off...
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having not read the article, it is entirely possible to use the same textbook and gain a much deeper understanding of the subject matter with a superior teacher.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambitwistor: Ambitwistor: In high school I took a 4-credit community college summer course in multivariable calculus. It was super-intensive and covered a full 8 credits worth of courses at the university I later attended (2 credits vector algebra, 3 credits multivariable calculus, 3 credits advanced vector calculus) going by their syllabuses.  My university only let me transfer in 3 credits.  (I later tested out of the other two courses, but it was infuriating.)

Also, I remember posting about this once in my early days on Fark, and somebody here absolutely insisted that there was no way a lowly community college course could ever be better than a university course.  They informed me I must not understand what real rigorous mathematics is.  (I'm a Ph.D. theoretical physicist.)


Well of course we have a problem, you've only got a theoretical PhD, not a real one

/s
//took 3.5 years to finish a 2 year college program
///AND split between 2 colleges, to boot
 
brigid_fitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is no different from how it was when I was in school nearly 25 years ago. Just because you have an Associates doesn't mean everything is going to transfer over.  Even if they use the same textbook, the syllabus the professor decided to use could be radically different. I had an on-campus job in the transfer department, and we had to research the transcripts of incoming students to see if their classes matched up to ours.  Many didn't, and it was a state school.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*sigh* it's even bad on the reverse end.

I'm so tired of taking math. I've taken the same math course 4 times in my life. Make it stop, please.

/at least all my electives are done this time around
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Predictably, the first victim blaming snots start hitting the thread about an hour in..................
 
ByOwlLight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is absolute shiat. But also where the hell did they get the 20k figure from? In-state tuition for a CSU undergrad is 5-7k per year.
 
Jack of All Games
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neapoi: Having not read the article, it is entirely possible to use the same textbook and gain a much deeper understanding of the subject matter with a superior teacher.


It's probably about how much of the text is covered. I don't think I've ever taken a class that covered every single chapter in any decent sized text.

If the community college is only covering half the material as the school being transferred into, then that school is probably being pretty reasonable in rejecting the credit. Especially if it's a prerequisite for other classes.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Now with handy picture of the Dean of Bakersfield College.
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is one of the places that forgiving student loans needs follow up action. It would be nice to see it at a federal level, but at a state level all credits should be transferable inside a given state school system.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well... I knocked out some low level courses at community college when I didn't know what I wanted to do. When I decided to do something, I managed to 3.0 my way to an engineering degree with no desire to be an engineer. I should have been a business major, you can buy engineering talent to make your ideas.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neapoi: Having not read the article, it is entirely possible to use the same textbook and gain a much deeper understanding of the subject matter with a superior teacher.


Sure.  It was a community college teacher that inspired me to pursue a hard-science at a university, and it was a trig-based class that I had to retake a calc-based version of after I transferred.  I went back after I got my first engineering job and thanked him.

I had a calc-3 professor  at the university who I suspected didn't know what he was doing and it was later brought to my attention by his dean that my suspicions were correct.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is going to happen a lot more often as the GOP interferes in state colleges.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pro-tip: If there's not a transfer agreement stated, assume that there isn't and make sure each credit will transfer before enrolling.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Iczer: vudukungfu: And you need to buy new text books

I hated that aspect of Green River College (previously Green River Community College)... Their bookstore offers the ability to resell your textbooks and buy used, but so few used copies are ever available and many teachers opt to use the damned "New & Totally Improved!" textbook that costs twice as much.


Fortunately, at mine the really expensive textbooks (only a couple) were only needed for the last few semesters, and not really the last week or so, so the timing tended to work out that much of the outgoing class would just sell them to the incoming. With the bookstore's markup the student to student price tended to work very well for both.
 
phalamir
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Iczer: and many teachers opt to use the damned "New & Totally Improved!" textbook that costs twice as much.


There is rarely any opt to it.  Often the bookstore simply tells you that they will only order the newest edition.  Faculty are not commanding the university as gods as part of a scheme that sees them pocketing trillions of dollars - that's the administration.  And bookstores are rarely owned by the university any more.  Stuff like the bookstore, cafeteria, etc are outside contractors with no more responsibility to the university than the poorly-worded contract requires, able to just do as they please with little concern as long as the contract isn't up for renewal this year.  Every time my department tries to desperately hold onto the previous edition, the bookstore just simply orders the new shiny and tells us to fark off.  Hell, they got supremely pissy I once had the utter gall to complain they had bought the entirely wrong book; I'm not talking about the wrong edition, but a different book by a different author (I gave them the ISBN, so this was entirely avoidable).  Had to go four rounds with them going "But this is the one we wanted to order - you should just use it" despite it being useless for my class.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol, you dumbshiats going to junior college are so dumb. As dumb as... like a really dumb thing. That much dumb.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: And you need to buy new text books


$5 says the Community College was using the 5th edition of the textbook while the University is using the 6th or 7th edition featuring two new footnotes and a couple added illustrations.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: Ambitwistor: In high school I took a 4-credit community college summer course in multivariable calculus. It was super-intensive and covered a full 8 credits worth of courses at the university I later attended (2 credits vector algebra, 3 credits multivariable calculus, 3 credits advanced vector calculus) going by their syllabuses.  My university only let me transfer in 3 credits.  (I later tested out of the other two courses, but it was infuriating.)

Also, I remember posting about this once in my early days on Fark, and somebody here absolutely insisted that there was no way a lowly community college course could ever be better than a university course.  They informed me I must not understand what real rigorous mathematics is.  (I'm a Ph.D. theoretical physicist.)


Say hi to your Mom
 
greatgodyoshi [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
A few years ago I re-entered college to finally get a degree. Nearly everything from my misspent youth transferred except for one class. Stats. I hate Stats.

The one I had taken at UF was for Sociology, so I asked the Psych chair at the school I was applying to (who is an acquaintance of mine and a friend of my wife, who also teaches at the school) to look at it.

After having to contact the department at UF to find a syllabus and class description (which read exactly as the current stats offering from the new school) from 1997 or so, the chair said she couldn't take it, because she wasn't sure how rigorous it was and it seemed like it fell below their standards.

Even my wife laughed at it. While this is a decent school, it's not even close to what UF used to be (not sure of its current status with Desantis and whatnot). But I still had to take Stats again. I took it with the business school, though, because screw the Psych department.
 
milizard
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Going to CC out of high school was a huge mistake for me. I didn't really know what I wanted to do, even though I kind of did deep down. I just had my parents telling me I should do different things.
And, despite CC transfer policies with state universities within my state, many classes only transferred with general credits instead of class equivalents. If you planned ahead, by knowing exactly what you wanted to major in and where you wanted to transfer, you could plan ahead. I didn't, so it took me forever. College was cheaper way back then, though, so I worked my way through.
 
TFerWannaBe
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Ghost Roach: Ambitwistor: Ambitwistor: In high school I took a 4-credit community college summer course in multivariable calculus. It was super-intensive and covered a full 8 credits worth of courses at the university I later attended (2 credits vector algebra, 3 credits multivariable calculus, 3 credits advanced vector calculus) going by their syllabuses.  My university only let me transfer in 3 credits.  (I later tested out of the other two courses, but it was infuriating.)

Also, I remember posting about this once in my early days on Fark, and somebody here absolutely insisted that there was no way a lowly community college course could ever be better than a university course.  They informed me I must not understand what real rigorous mathematics is.  (I'm a Ph.D. theoretical physicist.)

Well of course we have a problem, you've only got a theoretical PhD, not a real one

/s
//took 3.5 years to finish a 2 year college program
///AND split between 2 colleges, to boot


Fallout New Vegas A Theoretical Degree In Physics #Shorts
Youtube _2gmZ4EU4Ww
 
Worksucks370
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: Ambitwistor: In high school I took a 4-credit community college summer course in multivariable calculus. It was super-intensive and covered a full 8 credits worth of courses at the university I later attended (2 credits vector algebra, 3 credits multivariable calculus, 3 credits advanced vector calculus) going by their syllabuses.  My university only let me transfer in 3 credits.  (I later tested out of the other two courses, but it was infuriating.)

Also, I remember posting about this once in my early days on Fark, and somebody here absolutely insisted that there was no way a lowly community college course could ever be better than a university course.  They informed me I must not understand what real rigorous mathematics is.  (I'm a Ph.D. theoretical physicist.)



I had an absolutely amazing History professor at the Community College, could making sometimes boring information very interesting, was challenging but not dumb about it, and was super helpful whenever I had any questions and had one or two professors at University that seemed worse than some of my worse high school teachers.

That said... they both were outliers.   I had a lot more professors that didn't seem to actually know anything about the subject they were teaching while at community college.  While frequently my university professors had a deep nuanced understanding of the subject, where they would end up going into a long 20-30 minute answer for a question that seemed rather basic on it's face.
 
TheRedMonkey
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I went to a California Community College and then transferred to a CSU without any issues like this. They tell you which classes qualify for transfer credits, and which do not. If you follow the agreements, it works out. You are not taking upper division coursework which is what this article appears to show people attempting to do at a Community College.
 
RockWrecker
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
40 plus years ago when I enrolled as a freshman engineering student at the local not to be named University in East Lansing, Michigan. I was advised (by the academic advisors) to take all of my mathematics classes at the local Community College because and I quote "our mathematics Department stinks".
Some 20 years later I became acquainted with a newly hired engineering professor who also had a child who was enrolling in the University. He asked some of his colleagues to recommend which math instructors his child should be trying to sign up for and was informed by those colleagues that the child should take all their math classes at the local Community College, because and I quote " our math department stinks". He was greatly worried by this.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

neapoi: Having not read the article, it is entirely possible to use the same textbook and gain a much deeper understanding of the subject matter with a superior teacher.


I had excellent professors and learned next to nothing, so there goes that theory.
 
metric
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I got my AA in philosophy from Truckee Meadows Community College and transferred to University of Nevada - Reno for the BA in philosophy with a business minor. No hassle, all units accepted, saved thousands of dollars. It can be done.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Iczer: vudukungfu: And you need to buy new text books

I hated that aspect of Green River College (previously Green River Community College)... Their bookstore offers the ability to resell your textbooks and buy used, but so few used copies are ever available and many teachers opt to use the damned "New & Totally Improved!" textbook that costs twice as much.


Edmonds CC was no better.  Textbooks were usually only good for one school year.  For classes that were only offered once or twice a year, chances were good that you had to buy a new book.

I took one of their calc classes one autumn with a textbook one revision behind.  All of the page numbers were off by one or two, but the section numbers were unchanged.  So I asked the math professor to call things out by section number, too.  The indignation the dude expressed was so over the top.  He agreed, but he always said "and section xxx for you, Mr. Dinjiin" when doing so.  What a prick.
 
dryknife
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"You wasted $150,000 on an education you coulda got for $1.50 in late fees at the public library."

-Stephen Hawking
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

phalamir: Iczer: and many teachers opt to use the damned "New & Totally Improved!" textbook that costs twice as much.

There is rarely any opt to it.  Often the bookstore simply tells you that they will only order the newest edition.  Faculty are not commanding the university as gods as part of a scheme that sees them pocketing trillions of dollars - that's the administration.  And bookstores are rarely owned by the university any more.  Stuff like the bookstore, cafeteria, etc are outside contractors with no more responsibility to the university than the poorly-worded contract requires, able to just do as they please with little concern as long as the contract isn't up for renewal this year.  Every time my department tries to desperately hold onto the previous edition, the bookstore just simply orders the new shiny and tells us to fark off.  Hell, they got supremely pissy I once had the utter gall to complain they had bought the entirely wrong book; I'm not talking about the wrong edition, but a different book by a different author (I gave them the ISBN, so this was entirely avoidable).  Had to go four rounds with them going "But this is the one we wanted to order - you should just use it" despite it being useless for my class.


Just have your PowerPoint notes printed out with room for notations at an off campus store and tell them to buy that and that the bookstore has an optional text. Or does the U force you to tell them the book is mandatory?
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Jack of All Games: neapoi: Having not read the article, it is entirely possible to use the same textbook and gain a much deeper understanding of the subject matter with a superior teacher.

It's probably about how much of the text is covered. I don't think I've ever taken a class that covered every single chapter in any decent sized text.

If the community college is only covering half the material as the school being transferred into, then that school is probably being pretty reasonable in rejecting the credit. Especially if it's a prerequisite for other classes.


So much all of this.

In the last 20 years I've been research support staff at a top-400 global university, done graduate classes at a top-350 university, been research support staff at a top-40 university, and am now research support staff at a top-5 university.  My first-semester grad text was described as a good intro for graduate or undergraduate students in the field - an undergrad class most places would just skip a lot of detail and problem sets.  But an undergrad class at my current employer?  Ho ho, very funny.  Those kids probably know more walking in the door on day one than I know now.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I've taught using the book the woman in TFA's picture is holding. It's one of the better ones on the subject; the e-text is well-featured, reasonably priced (and the one-time e-cost gives you like 2 years' access). And it's also totally possible to do such a shiatty job teaching using that (or any book) that the student coming out with a passing grade still isn't at all prepared for whatever course comes next in their major sequence.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Among nearly 1 million students who started at a community college in 2016, just one in seven earned a bachelor's degree within six years, according to data from the National Student Clearinghouse.

Breaking News: People trying to save money by going through community college first tend to also be working part-time and taking fewer units. Let's punish them by making them retake classes and increase unit requirements.
 
phalamir
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Pharmdawg: phalamir: Iczer: and many teachers opt to use the damned "New & Totally Improved!" textbook that costs twice as much.

There is rarely any opt to it.  Often the bookstore simply tells you that they will only order the newest edition.  Faculty are not commanding the university as gods as part of a scheme that sees them pocketing trillions of dollars - that's the administration.  And bookstores are rarely owned by the university any more.  Stuff like the bookstore, cafeteria, etc are outside contractors with no more responsibility to the university than the poorly-worded contract requires, able to just do as they please with little concern as long as the contract isn't up for renewal this year.  Every time my department tries to desperately hold onto the previous edition, the bookstore just simply orders the new shiny and tells us to fark off.  Hell, they got supremely pissy I once had the utter gall to complain they had bought the entirely wrong book; I'm not talking about the wrong edition, but a different book by a different author (I gave them the ISBN, so this was entirely avoidable).  Had to go four rounds with them going "But this is the one we wanted to order - you should just use it" despite it being useless for my class.

Just have your PowerPoint notes printed out with room for notations at an off campus store and tell them to buy that and that the bookstore has an optional text. Or does the U force you to tell them the book is mandatory?


(1) What the hell, man?  I give them the PP text for free; I ain't making them pay for that shiat!

(2) For that last question: Guess.  Go ahead, guess.
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: Ambitwistor: In high school I took a 4-credit community college summer course in multivariable calculus. It was super-intensive and covered a full 8 credits worth of courses at the university I later attended (2 credits vector algebra, 3 credits multivariable calculus, 3 credits advanced vector calculus) going by their syllabuses.  My university only let me transfer in 3 credits.  (I later tested out of the other two courses, but it was infuriating.)

Also, I remember posting about this once in my early days on Fark, and somebody here absolutely insisted that there was no way a lowly community college course could ever be better than a university course.  They informed me I must not understand what real rigorous mathematics is.  (I'm a Ph.D. theoretical physicist.)


Seriously. You're not going to get into "rigorous mathematics" in your first two years taking core classes anyway. Most community colleges aren't 4 year schools, right? A rehash if high school algebra and trig and maybe Calculus 1 is all you're going to get. Those basics haven't changed in a hundred years.
 
The Wack [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Iczer: vudukungfu: And you need to buy new text books

I hated that aspect of Green River College (previously Green River Community College)... Their bookstore offers the ability to resell your textbooks and buy used, but so few used copies are ever available and many teachers opt to use the damned "New & Totally Improved!" textbook that costs twice as much.


I was lucky that most of my CC classes used older versions of texts on purpose to save students money... I even had one instructor (for Physics 101) who was writing his own textbook and giving it to students for free.

The textbook industry is the biggest bloody scam... if you want more proof, look up the real cost (even plus shipping) of an "international version" of the exact same text - price here might be 2-300 dollars and you'd get it from India (again exact same text - possibly with different cover) for 50-60 bucks.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The courses at the community college near me directly transfer to the local top tier stem college.
They worked closely to make it happen.
My son went to a different stem college and they said his AP stem courses IN HIS MAJOR would not count. Apparently the labs that were not taken in high school are relevant.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

bughunter: Where did she transfer from?  Cannabis Community College?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Pharmdawg: Ambitwistor: Ambitwistor: In high school I took a 4-credit community college summer course in multivariable calculus. It was super-intensive and covered a full 8 credits worth of courses at the university I later attended (2 credits vector algebra, 3 credits multivariable calculus, 3 credits advanced vector calculus) going by their syllabuses.  My university only let me transfer in 3 credits.  (I later tested out of the other two courses, but it was infuriating.)

Also, I remember posting about this once in my early days on Fark, and somebody here absolutely insisted that there was no way a lowly community college course could ever be better than a university course.  They informed me I must not understand what real rigorous mathematics is.  (I'm a Ph.D. theoretical physicist.)

Seriously. You're not going to get into "rigorous mathematics" in your first two years taking core classes anyway. Most community colleges aren't 4 year schools, right? A rehash if high school algebra and trig and maybe Calculus 1 is all you're going to get. Those basics haven't changed in a hundred years.


It wasn't a rehash of Calc 1, it was what I said. (Multivariate calc, including gradients, Jacobians, directional derivatives, multiple integrals, change of variables, etc.)
 
