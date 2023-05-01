 Skip to content
(Central Illinois Proud)   Illinois moves to legalize fuzzy dice. Biatchin' 87 Camaros and mullets still not recommended   (centralillinoisproud.com) divider line
    State Alexi Giannoulias, State Rep. La Shawn Ford  
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The Dead Milkmen: Bitchin' Camaro
Youtube 1v3CzvQ9e_w


Tony Orlando & Dawn!
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't tell that to the POTUS.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With this and the legalization of marijuana how are the police going to pull over people for spurious  reasons?
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mullets have never been recommended except for Canadian hockey players.
 
tasteme
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Just makin' sure my car stays kitten-free.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I was hoping this was about fuzzy logic monte carlo simulations.

\m/
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fringe around the overhead and chain steering wheels are no problem...

/Love Machine
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Black_Lazerus: With this and the legalization of marijuana how are the police going to pull over people for spurious  reasons?


Not driving MAGAt approved, tiny dick oversized truck that has never been on a construction site and only ever hauled Keystone Light from the grocery store?
 
nursetim
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Black_Lazerus: With this and the legalization of marijuana how are the police going to pull over people for spurious  reasons?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I just hung my graduation tassel on my center rearview mirror, and later I didn't.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i think i can get two of these in the window...
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Those were illegal?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Why? Get your shiat out of your line of sight. I swear some people treat their mirror like a towel rack.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
One in every car. You'll see.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I have a problem where the mirror is right around eye level, so if I had a good nights sleep it blocks my line of vision, it's mainly a problem at stop sign intersections.
 
austerity101
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So Illinois isn't yet the land of racecar ya-yas?
 
Cheron
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That's it I'm getting a skull shifter knob with glowing red eyes, a a bare foot gas pedal
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

isamudyson: [YouTube video: The Dead Milkmen: biatchin' Camaro]

Tony Orlando & Dawn!


Ah yes, The Sand Bar.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Black_Lazerus: With this and the legalization of marijuana how are the police going to pull over people for spurious  reasons?


Oh they'll just continue making shiat up to justify a traffic stop, and it will never be so much as given a second thought.  They'll just go with the old "saw them driving erratically" or "observed them cross the lane marker" if they don't have anything petty yet tangible to pull you over for.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: Black_Lazerus: With this and the legalization of marijuana how are the police going to pull over people for spurious  reasons?

Oh they'll just continue making shiat up to justify a traffic stop, and it will never be so much as given a second thought.  They'll just go with the old "saw them driving erratically" or "observed them cross the lane marker" if they don't have anything petty yet tangible to pull you over for.


Or the old standby of smashing a taillight as they walk up to your car.
 
mrparks
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wouldn't that turn the state into the land of race car yayas?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
And all the intellectuals will want to display their graduation tassels.
 
phedex
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
next up: hanging truck nuts from your rearview.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Neondistraction: Black_Lazerus: With this and the legalization of marijuana how are the police going to pull over people for spurious  reasons?

Oh they'll just continue making shiat up to justify a traffic stop, and it will never be so much as given a second thought.  They'll just go with the old "saw them driving erratically" or "observed them cross the lane marker" if they don't have anything petty yet tangible to pull you over for.

Or the old standby of smashing a taillight as they walk up to your car.


Yeah sure, if they're a traditionalist.
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mugato: Those were illegal?


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What about license plates that say "FRESH"?
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: isamudyson: [YouTube video: The Dead Milkmen: biatchin' Camaro]

Tony Orlando & Dawn!

Ah yes, The Sand Bar.


Oh, wow, how'd you get a car?
 
Snazzy1
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I have a problem where the mirror is right around eye level, so if I had a good nights sleep it blocks my line of vision, it's mainly a problem at stop sign intersections.


I have that problem too...a merging ramp on the right is blocked unless I duck down and look under it...annoying!!  Can't they make them sombiatches adjustable??
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
and this guy can finally put this on his mirror and off his neck...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
