(BBC-US)   Cat burglar steals items worth over 300 pounds from properties. Difficulty: Suspect is a real cat   (bbc.com) divider line
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cat had better get a good lawyer.
i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If your underwear weighs hundreds of pounds...
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pounds as in the currency, not the weight, submitter.

I dated a girl whose dog ate the crotches out of her panties though, just to add some spice to this thread.
 
BeerBear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We had a purse the other day but nothing was in it."


so disappointed no money was in it ?
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All I got was a dead lizard.
 
keldaria
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: Pounds as in the currency, not the weight, submitter.

I dated a girl whose dog ate the crotches out of her panties though, just to add some spice to this thread.


Of course they meant the currency. Everyone knows they still use Stones over there for weight.

Also, I hope the girl wasn't in them at the time... sounds like animal abuse.
 
BlakCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.izismile.comView Full Size
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cat Handcuffs
Youtube H2Nyf-bVpxw
 
Pista
‘’ 1 hour ago  
UK press never misses a chance to have a dig at Harry
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: Pounds as in the currency, not the weight, submitter.


I was gonna say, how many trips did it take??

I dated a girl whose dog ate the crotches out of her panties though, just to add some spice to this thread.

When I was 13 or so, my stepmother's sister (my step-aunt?) came by to visit us. Our dog Cosgrove greeted her in the driveway with great interest and a shiny red boner. I was very embarrassed (don't know why; wasn't my boner). Years later that I told that story to a woman friend and she explained that the step-aunt was probably menstruating that day.

That's the kind of thing they didn't cover in health class.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size


He only looks so sweet and innocent.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ya gotta watch those cat-themed criminals...
Halle Berry and Benjamin Bratt Funny Fight Scene | Catwoman (2004) Movie Clips
Youtube IeAWixtzh-4
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Very British story.
You know what would happen if this was in America.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The best my cat can manage is stuffed mice. Guess it's better than the alternative [shudder].
 
Pista
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: Pounds as in the currency, not the weight, submitter.


I think the word "worth" qualifies the 300 pounds
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: Very British story.


'-ello--ello-ello. What's all this about your knickers being nicked?'
'I've been burgled by a malicious mog!'
'Oh dearie me! Eric, have dispatch send over the cat-detector van (so many bleedin' ariels).'
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Salmon: Pounds as in the currency, not the weight, submitter.

I think the word "worth" qualifies the 300 pounds


that's new.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Salmon: Pounds as in the currency, not the weight, submitter.

I think the word "worth" qualifies the 300 pounds


Hey, give him time.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

jso2897: Very British story.
You know what would happen if this was in America.


It fixes the cable?
 
Lunakki
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Lochsteppe: Salmon: Pounds as in the currency, not the weight, submitter.

I was gonna say, how many trips did it take??

I dated a girl whose dog ate the crotches out of her panties though, just to add some spice to this thread.

When I was 13 or so, my stepmother's sister (my step-aunt?) came by to visit us. Our dog Cosgrove greeted her in the driveway with great interest and a shiny red boner. I was very embarrassed (don't know why; wasn't my boner). Years later that I told that story to a woman friend and she explained that the step-aunt was probably menstruating that day.

That's the kind of thing they didn't cover in health class.


Ugh, my parents dog will not stay away from my crotch during that time of the month. I won't even go over there during it anymore.

I do have a cat who loves to roll in underwear. Men's, women's, she doesn't care so long as they've been worn.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Squeeze - Cool For Cats (Official Music Video)
Youtube uJ2cEc_TCH8
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Hobo as a nerd
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Lunakki: Lochsteppe: Salmon: Pounds as in the currency, not the weight, submitter.

I was gonna say, how many trips did it take??

I dated a girl whose dog ate the crotches out of her panties though, just to add some spice to this thread.

When I was 13 or so, my stepmother's sister (my step-aunt?) came by to visit us. Our dog Cosgrove greeted her in the driveway with great interest and a shiny red boner. I was very embarrassed (don't know why; wasn't my boner). Years later that I told that story to a woman friend and she explained that the step-aunt was probably menstruating that day.

That's the kind of thing they didn't cover in health class.

Ugh, my parents dog will not stay away from my crotch during that time of the month. I won't even go over there during it anymore.

I do have a cat who loves to roll in underwear. Men's, women's, she doesn't care so long as they've been worn.


Your dog would love it in Japan, or so I hear.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Salmon: Pounds as in the currency, not the weight, submitter.

I dated a girl whose dog ate the crotches out of her panties though, just to add some spice to this thread.


So, could you see her schnauzer ?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Burglar cat is watching you sleep.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Lunakki: Lochsteppe: Salmon: Pounds as in the currency, not the weight, submitter.

I was gonna say, how many trips did it take??

I dated a girl whose dog ate the crotches out of her panties though, just to add some spice to this thread.

When I was 13 or so, my stepmother's sister (my step-aunt?) came by to visit us. Our dog Cosgrove greeted her in the driveway with great interest and a shiny red boner. I was very embarrassed (don't know why; wasn't my boner). Years later that I told that story to a woman friend and she explained that the step-aunt was probably menstruating that day.

That's the kind of thing they didn't cover in health class.

Ugh, my parents dog will not stay away from my crotch during that time of the month. I won't even go over there during it anymore.

I do have a cat who loves to roll in underwear. Men's, women's, she doesn't care so long as they've been worn.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
