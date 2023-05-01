 Skip to content
(CNBC)   FAA sued by environmental groups for allowing random billionaires to blow up anything they want in the lower atmosphere   (cnbc.com) divider line
whidbey
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Environmental and cultural-heritage nonprofits sued the Federal Aviation Administration on Monday over the agency's dealings with SpaceX.

Good.
 
fredbox [TotalFark] [SwearJar]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Is there a better place to blow shit up than Texas?
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

whidbey: Environmental and cultural-heritage nonprofits sued the Federal Aviation Administration on Monday over the agency's dealings with SpaceX.

Good.


Yeah but this could inconvenience a rich asshole so the Courts will rule for the FAA just to bury it.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

fredbox: Is there a better place to blow shiat up than Texas?


Not according to the U.S. Army who let me blow up all kinds of sh*t there.

JUST WATCH OUT FOR THE COWS MAN!!!
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

fredbox: Is there a better place to blow shiat up than Texas?


Arizona.

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
WHAT ABOUT MY DODGE CARAVAN???
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

fredbox: Is there a better place to blow shiat up than Texas?


Alaska.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Walker: WHAT ABOUT MY DODGE CARAVAN???
[Fark user image 850x478]
[Fark user image 850x478]


Dude. That'll buff right out, bro.
 
Don Cherry's tailor
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
electoral-vote.comView Full Size


Any red or pink area
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This opens up the box to sue Amazon also?
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Walker: WHAT ABOUT MY DODGE CARAVAN???
[Fark user image image 850x478]
[Fark user image image 850x478]


I'm surprised that thing isn't already up on eBay to grift some Musk-sniffers for the opportunity to own something destroyed by his shiatty launch pad debris.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Walker: WHAT ABOUT MY DODGE CARAVAN???
[Fark user image image 850x478]
[Fark user image image 850x478]


It was knowingly parked in the danger zone so that the instrumentation could be close. That's why it's a Dodge Caravan; nobody will mourn it.
 
Daer21
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: This opens up the box to sue Amazon also?


For...what?
 
Caelistis
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It will impact billionaires?

Ain't nothin' gonna happen.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Daer21: drjekel_mrhyde: This opens up the box to sue Amazon also?

For...what?


Packing little shiat in big arse boxes.
/They got better, but companies like Dick's got worse
\Get your mind out the gutter, just because I said Dick's
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I have to assume that rockets will get some national security considerations
 
jso2897
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Frankly, they can load the entire contingent of people who think humanity's ace move is to run away from home instead of cleaning up our room into a short bus and take them away, as far as I'm concerned.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Considering that the launch pad resembles something built in Kerbal Space Program, I'm impressed  that anything took off the ground.
 
SoCalChris
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Walker: WHAT ABOUT MY DODGE CARAVAN???
[Fark user image 850x478]
[Fark user image 850x478]


In all fairness, it's a Caravan and was likely going to blow itself up soon anyways.

Perhaps it was stopped there because the transmission had already blown itself up.

csb - My dad had a brand new Caravan for work, it had the transmission replaced before his first trip to the gas station. The second transmission lasted about a year before it was also replaced.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Daer21: drjekel_mrhyde: This opens up the box to sue Amazon also?

For...what?


Money, duh.
 
whidbey
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Don Cherry's tailor: [electoral-vote.com image 580x359]

Any red or pink area


I'm surprised Floriduh isn't solid red.

We need to hit that shiat hard.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jso2897: Frankly, they can load the entire contingent of people who think humanity's ace move is to run away from home instead of cleaning up our room into a short bus and take them away, as far as I'm concerned.


Agreed, but why do we need to clean up our room into a short bus?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Daer21: drjekel_mrhyde: This opens up the box to sue Amazon also?

For...what?

Packing little shiat in big arse boxes.
/They got better, but companies like Dick's got worse
\Get your mind out the gutter, just because I said Dick's


Conservative comedy is hilarious.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Setup a conservation space in proximity of a potential debris field.

Stifle any launches ever.

/winning?
 
jbuist
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

untoldforce: Considering that the launch pad resembles something built in Kerbal Space Program, I'm impressed  that anything took off the ground.


KSP is probably their simulator.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"blew up the company's launchpad, hurling chunks of concrete and metal sheets thousands of feet away into sensitive habitat, spreading particulate matter including pulverized concrete for miles, and sparking a 3.5-acre fire on state park lands near the launch site."

You have to admit that is a pretty impressive failure.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This is almost as shortsighted as the environmental push to ban nuclear power. We should be doing everything in our power to encourage space travel, not limit it.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: Setup a conservation space in proximity of a potential debris field.

Stifle any launches ever.

/winning?


So all of Kennedy Space Center? Never launch anything ever again?

I don't like Musk either, but come on, one rocket exploded and everyone loses their shiat? Let's get some perspective people.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

jso2897: Frankly, they can load the entire contingent of people who think humanity's ace move is to run away from home instead of cleaning up our room into a short bus and take them away, as far as I'm concerned.


Considering we have not figured out a method to create more finite resources out of thin air, space exploration is incredibly important. We consume. Even if you were to somehow able to figure out how to be 100% sustainable, even that isn't enough as our species propagates and the world population grows. We should be doing both investing in being more sustainable and on space exploration.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
that's really gonna put a dent on any construction/demolition project, ever.   I get that everyone despises Musk, but this is stupid and will backfire.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Begoggle: drjekel_mrhyde: Daer21: drjekel_mrhyde: This opens up the box to sue Amazon also?

For...what?

Packing little shiat in big arse boxes.
/They got better, but companies like Dick's got worse
\Get your mind out the gutter, just because I said Dick's

Conservative comedy is hilarious.


Huh?
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Aar1012: whidbey: Environmental and cultural-heritage nonprofits sued the Federal Aviation Administration on Monday over the agency's dealings with SpaceX.

Good.

Yeah but this could inconvenience a rich asshole so the Courts will rule for the FAA just to bury it.


On the other hand, it took 40 seconds from pressing the "big red button" to the rocket going explody (you can see the lights on the pyrotechnics after the first flip, but no big boom.  The boom is more or less required by FAA regulations). The FAA will not be happy about that at all.

The FAA might not press the courts too hard if they think that blowing up the launchpad right after getting FAA approval leaves egg on the FAA's face.  You can never tell which agency blowhard suddenly thinks there's an opening to be seen (that's the whole point of appointment-level positions.  You get yourself seen, you get a promotion and sooner or later you're on the revolving door gravytrain).

The first approval took awhile (because they aren't ULA and the brass aren't all DoD/NASA/FAA/congress staffer old hands, with a job open for whoever pushes the approval), the second will be much more fun.

/https://arstechnica.com/science/2023/05/elon-musk-provides-detailed-review-of-starships-first-launch-and-whats-next/
//more an Elmo press release than a report, but it does include things like the "40 second delay"
///expect more details in the comments than the "article".  Ars is like fark in that way.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Oh come on now, he didn't blow up anything he wanted.  He blew up one specific thing he wanted.
 
Daer21
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Begoggle: drjekel_mrhyde: Daer21: drjekel_mrhyde: This opens up the box to sue Amazon also?

For...what?

Packing little shiat in big arse boxes.
/They got better, but companies like Dick's got worse
\Get your mind out the gutter, just because I said Dick's

Conservative comedy is hilarious.

Huh?


Yeah I'm lost too.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

fredbox: Is there a better place to blow shiat up than Texas?


North Korea?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

fredbox: Is there a better place to blow shiat up than Texas?


If you want to make a big show about it. Otherwise, Montana from a secluded cabin.
 
scalpod
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jso2897: Frankly, they can load the entire contingent of people who think humanity's ace move is to run away from home instead of cleaning up our room into a short bus and take them away, as far as I'm concerned.


Perhaps we could build two giant space arks and tell them we're all getting on the first one and that we'll be right along behind them...
 
Abox
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
A Time-Lapse Map of Every Nuclear Explosion Since 1945 - by Isao Hashimoto
Youtube LLCF7vPanrY
 
El_Dan
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: jso2897: Frankly, they can load the entire contingent of people who think humanity's ace move is to run away from home instead of cleaning up our room into a short bus and take them away, as far as I'm concerned.

Considering we have not figured out a method to create more finite resources out of thin air, space exploration is incredibly important. We consume. Even if you were to somehow able to figure out how to be 100% sustainable, even that isn't enough as our species propagates and the world population grows. We should be doing both investing in being more sustainable and on space exploration.


And just think, in a few hundred years when we've figured out how to mine asteroids and land people on Mars, the feds can get sued for failing to conduct comprehensive environmental reviews before engaging in those activities, too.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Abox: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/LLCF7vPanrY?start=347]


Atmospheric testing did stop in 1980 ... since then it's been all underground.

/ nuke the snails - gotta nuke something
 
jso2897
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: jso2897: Frankly, they can load the entire contingent of people who think humanity's ace move is to run away from home instead of cleaning up our room into a short bus and take them away, as far as I'm concerned.

Considering we have not figured out a method to create more finite resources out of thin air, space exploration is incredibly important. We consume. Even if you were to somehow able to figure out how to be 100% sustainable, even that isn't enough as our species propagates and the world population grows. We should be doing both investing in being more sustainable and on space exploration.


Yup - you're one of 'em. Get on the bus.
 
Mock26
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I see the need for such lawsuits, but ultimately it will be pointless. The damage is already done, any fine under the current system will not even be noticed by Elon/Musk's company, and they will do it all over again because the fine will be so insignificant.
 
jso2897
‘’ less than a minute ago  

scalpod: jso2897: Frankly, they can load the entire contingent of people who think humanity's ace move is to run away from home instead of cleaning up our room into a short bus and take them away, as far as I'm concerned.

Perhaps we could build two giant space arks and tell them we're all getting on the first one and that we'll be right along behind them...


We can let Elmo pilot one and Jeff pilot the other.
 
