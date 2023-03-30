 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Common Dreams)   "Private jets emit at least 10 times more pollutants than commercial planes per passenger [...] approximately 1 percent of people are believed to be responsible for about half of all aviation carbon emissions." No measly plastic straw for you though   (commondreams.org) divider line
69
    More: Asinine  
•       •       •

312 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 May 2023 at 2:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



69 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In an effort to improve these numbers, airlines plan to cram even more passengers on each commercial flight.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do i get the feeling that ALL of the emissions from "private planes" pales in comparison to EVERY OTHER F*CKING THING POLLUTING THE PLANET?

I'm not a scientist... I'm just going with my gut on this one.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I Had A Rocket Launcher
Youtube vPqPOkK_gzU
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, that means people like Bill Gates, and all of the other elitist sill be forced to give up their
private jets, and fly commercial, right?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bamph [TotalFark] [SwearJar]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Why do i get the feeling that ALL of the emissions from "private planes" pales in comparison to EVERY OTHER F*CKING THING POLLUTING THE PLANET?

I'm not a scientist... I'm just going with my gut on this one.


Don't listen to your gut.  It's got shit for brains.
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Why do i get the feeling that ALL of the emissions from "private planes" pales in comparison to EVERY OTHER F*CKING THING POLLUTING THE PLANET?

I'm not a scientist... I'm just going with my gut on this one.


I think most parts of the whole are smaller than the whole.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Why do i get the feeling that ALL of the emissions from "private planes" pales in comparison to EVERY OTHER F*CKING THING POLLUTING THE PLANET?

I'm not a scientist... I'm just going with my gut on this one.


True, but
-Lowering private airplane usage won't fix the planet alone
-Switching to hybrid and electric cars won't fix the planet alone
-Moving to renewable energy won't fix the planet alone
-Increasing recycling won't fix the planet alone
-....

But they all help
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well yeah.

But we have Republicans in Congress, and two assholes in the Senate who act like Republicans.

And we have chuckleheads who still think jet travel is essential.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trains cause less emissions. Rich people should just travel by private trains.
snakkle.comView Full Size

what rich guy traveling on private train may look like
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: Trains cause less emissions. Rich people should just travel by private trains.
[snakkle.com image 610x410]
what rich guy traveling on private train may look like


y.yarn.coView Full Size


"THIS IS MY THESIS MAN!!!"
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who wants a measly plastic straw?

I like mine new, out of the package, without measles. That way I can throw away the straw, and the plastic cover separately. Heck, I get a fresh straw for every refill. One straw, one cover. They ask me, you know you can re-use that straw, right? I say, would *you* re-use that straw? They get confused and walk away.
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plastic straws are banned to reduce plastic waste, not carbon emissions, subby.

Tbf, reducing plastic straw waste is more about raising public awareness than actually reducing waste, as plastic straws are only a tiny part of plastic waste.

https://earth.org/data_visualization/the-anti-plastic-straw-phenomenon/
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: NewportBarGuy: Why do i get the feeling that ALL of the emissions from "private planes" pales in comparison to EVERY OTHER F*CKING THING POLLUTING THE PLANET?

I'm not a scientist... I'm just going with my gut on this one.

True, but
-Lowering private airplane usage won't fix the planet alone
-Switching to hybrid and electric cars won't fix the planet alone
-Moving to renewable energy won't fix the planet alone
-Increasing recycling won't fix the planet alone
-....

But they all help


Agreed with a caveat.  If one source of pollution is enough on its own to cause irreversible changes to the climate, then none of the other things will help, by definition.

I don't think that's the case with private airplanes, but there are probably 2 or 3 things accounting for 80% of all greenhouse gas emissions.  Private Airplanes, Fossil Fuel Power Generation and Industrial Manufacturing alone are probably enough to destroy this planet if left unchanged.  And all the recycling in the world isn't going to slow that down.

/But still recycle because it will be nice on the off chance that we manage to address these much bigger problems to not be buried in garbage.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While I think recycling and taking individual-level steps are good for the planet, I think the whole pass-the-onus-of-climate-change-onto-consumers-instead-of-major-industrial-players is a big pile of greenwashy bullshiat.
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Why do i get the feeling that ALL of the emissions from "private planes" pales in comparison to EVERY OTHER F*CKING THING POLLUTING THE PLANET?


Because you're too stupid for basic math and too lazy to type a simple question into a search engine that'd answer it in seconds?

28% of emissions in the US are transportation-related, air travel's a bit less than half that, and private jets are apparently half of air travel's contribution according to TFA

7% of the nation's total greenhouse gas emissions is an incredibly big chunk of pollution, especially when it's a completely optional activity and when that nation is the USA (the US is king shiat of fark island when it comes to pollution issues, generally speaking, because of our massively disproportionate consumption).
 
houginator
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Why do i get the feeling that ALL of the emissions from "private planes" pales in comparison to EVERY OTHER F*CKING THING POLLUTING THE PLANET?

I'm not a scientist... I'm just going with my gut on this one.


Your gut seems to be broadly correct.

EPA reports that commercial airplanes and large business jets contribute 10 percent of U.S. transportation emissions, and account for three percent of the nation's total greenhouse gas (GHG) production.

https://www.eesi.org/papers/view/fact-sheet-the-growth-in-greenhouse-gas-emissions-from-commercial-aviation

Add in private planes making up about half of plane related emissions, and you are looking at probably somewhere around 1.5% of emissions being related to private planes.  And that's only considering the US, most countries probably have smaller numbers of flight related emissions.

That said, for the time being, many emissions are more or less necessary for modern society to continue to function; while private planes are probably one of the lowest hanging targets as far as "if we did away with this this, the impact to broader society would be minimal".
 
hubcity
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wingedkat: Plastic straws are banned to reduce plastic waste, not carbon emissions, subby.

Tbf, reducing plastic straw waste is more about raising public awareness than actually reducing waste, as plastic straws are only a tiny part of plastic waste.

https://earth.org/data_visualization/the-anti-plastic-straw-phenomenon/


It was a boon for the people who make paper straws...and who makes paper straws? Paper companies, and I'll let you fill in who owns one of the biggest of them.

(tl/dr: it was all a scam.)
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: kbronsito: Trains cause less emissions. Rich people should just travel by private trains.
[snakkle.com image 610x410]
what rich guy traveling on private train may look like

[y.yarn.co image 850x472]

"THIS IS MY THESIS MAN!!!"


I get that reference.  Far out man.

/went to Port Chester U.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Private jets emit at least 10 times more pollutants than commercial planes per passenger.."

OK now compare cars to busses and trains.
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

wingedkat: Plastic straws are banned to reduce plastic waste, not carbon emissions, subby.

Tbf, reducing plastic straw waste is more about raising public awareness than actually reducing waste, as plastic straws are only a tiny part of plastic waste.

https://earth.org/data_visualization/the-anti-plastic-straw-phenomenon/


Robot Chicken | Plastic Kills Turtles | Adult Swim UK 🇬🇧
Youtube pZDH_41NjbE
/immediately reminded of this
 
quantum_csc
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Considering aviation accounts for about 2% of global CO2 emissions, and CO2 emmisions are about 65% of greenhouse gasses.  Burning coal.account for about 40% of CO2 emmisions, but sure, let's get outraged at the 1% from private aviation.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The final U.S. ban in 1996 was a public health success. Since then, the amount of lead in Americans' blood has fallen more than 96 percent. But EPA carved out an exception for the high-octane leaded gasoline made for small airplanes.

There is no known safe blood lead concentration; even blood lead concentrations as low as 3.5 µg/dL may be associated with decreased intelligence in children, behavioral difficulties and learning problems
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Jim_Callahan: Because you're too stupid for basic math and too lazy to type a simple question into a search engine that'd answer it in seconds?


Yes, that's exactly it. Thank you so much for correcting me, daddy. I love you.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

quantum_csc: Considering aviation accounts for about 2% of global CO2 emissions, and CO2 emmisions are about 65% of greenhouse gasses.  Burning coal.account for about 40% of CO2 emmisions, but sure, let's get outraged at the 1% from private aviation.


That's a typically stupid take, along the lines of "Well why worry about X, when we still have a problem with Y?!?"  Because we can do both, and even many more things at once: Reducing carbon output in dozens of "1%" problem areas yields dozens of % of carbon emission reductions.

Understand?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Jim_Callahan: Because you're too stupid for basic math and too lazy to type a simple question into a search engine that'd answer it in seconds?

Yes, that's exactly it. Thank you so much for correcting me, daddy. I love you.


that got sexy, fast!
 
Daer21
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: The final U.S. ban in 1996 was a public health success. Since then, the amount of lead in Americans' blood has fallen more than 96 percent. But EPA carved out an exception for the high-octane leaded gasoline made for small airplanes.

There is no known safe blood lead concentration; even blood lead concentrations as low as 3.5 µg/dL may be associated with decreased intelligence in children, behavioral difficulties and learning problems


They've approved unleaded aviation gasoline this year. Plan to phase it in nationally by 2030 (takes that long to get production ramped and distribution out)
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

deadsanta: Understand?


No.

Not when we should be addressing the GIGANTIC percentage factors when we're this far into the point of no return.

You focus on the massive impacts that can actually change things right now.

Nibbling at the edges of 1% things is only doing exactly what the mega corporations want you to do. B*tch and moan about the wealthy liberal plane owners and NOT focus on the large companies and countries doing 5000X worse every single day.

Understand?
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Why do i get the feeling that ALL of the emissions from "private planes" pales in comparison to EVERY OTHER F*CKING THING POLLUTING THE PLANET?

I'm not a scientist... I'm just going with my gut on this one.


Yes, private jets emit fewer pollutants than all pollutants combined, because that's how combining all categories of a thing works. That's been pointed out before, but I think it's good to repeat it as a preface to the concept that there's no need to frame the situation like that.

Also this: https://www.cnbc.com/amp/2023/03/30/private-jet-flights-in-europe-soar-to-record-levels-stoking-climate-fears.html
"Data from the non-governmental organization Transport & Environment shows that private jets are up to 14 times more polluting than commercial planes per passenger, and up to 50 times more polluting than trains."
 
Colonel_Angus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Approximately 80% of the world's current population of 8 billion (and counting) has never flown on a plane, and that's because the average person can't afford to do so.  Whether you're flying coach, business, first, or private, compared to those 6.4 billion people, you are the global wealthy elite.

Rationalize your decision to fly all you want.  By doing so, you're part of the problem.

Aviation barely counts as a mass activity, and it's rarely an essential one. The majority of people who take planes do so not for vital work or family reasons but in order to have fun at the other end. Aviation has a strong claim to be the most damaging leisure activity around.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/apr/06/will-flying-ever-be-green-aviation-electric-planes-evtol
 
whidbey
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Colonel_Angus: Approximately 80% of the world's current population of 8 billion (and counting) has never flown on a plane, and that's because the average person can't afford to do so.  Whether you're flying coach, business, first, or private, compared to those 6.4 billion people, you are the global wealthy elite.

Rationalize your decision to fly all you want.  By doing so, you're part of the problem.

Aviation barely counts as a mass activity, and it's rarely an essential one. The majority of people who take planes do so not for vital work or family reasons but in order to have fun at the other end. Aviation has a strong claim to be the most damaging leisure activity around.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/apr/06/will-flying-ever-be-green-aviation-electric-planes-evtol


You mean---flying isn't a RIGHT?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

quantum_csc: Considering aviation accounts for about 2% of global CO2 emissions, and CO2 emmisions are about 65% of greenhouse gasses.  Burning coal.account for about 40% of CO2 emmisions, but sure, let's get outraged at the 1% from private aviation.


You're completely whiffing on the fact that it's a tiny number of human beings relative to the global population who are doing that polluting, OPTIONALLY. For their bizarre egos.
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: "Private jets emit at least 10 times more pollutants than commercial planes per passenger.."

OK now compare cars to busses and trains.


You say that as though nobody's willing to take you up on that.

I live in part of the U.S. where mass transit is a joke (i.e., not NYC, Boston, San Francisco, or Honolulu), but I would absolutely use it if it got good.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It doesn't matter.

People paying $100-150 million per plane (let's say a G650) plus the sizable operating costs aren't going to just give up their biz jets. And they have lots more free speech to tell politicians (likely riding along side them) to buzz off...
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Let's have all the private jet owners fly to Monaco for a conference to discuss climate change.
 
adamatari
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Why do i get the feeling that ALL of the emissions from "private planes" pales in comparison to EVERY OTHER F*CKING THING POLLUTING THE PLANET?

I'm not a scientist... I'm just going with my gut on this one.


Username checks out, that's definitely the sort of thing I expect from someone who is doing more drinking than thinking.

When you have a problem caused be thousands of different things, then often you can't fix any one thing and have it go away. You gotta fix all the things. Transportation and electricity generation are the two biggest contributors to greenhouse emissions IIRC (with agriculture and industry as 3 and 4) but you can point to any one thing and it's small. Because the problem is how we do every goddamn thing, not how we do one thing.
 
Surpheon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

wingedkat: Plastic straws are banned to reduce plastic waste, not carbon emissions, subby.

Tbf, reducing plastic straw waste is more about raising public awareness than actually reducing waste, as plastic straws are only a tiny part of plastic waste.

https://earth.org/data_visualization/the-anti-plastic-straw-phenomenon/


Yup, it's about the farking litter not the sheer mass with straws (same with forcing supermarkets to stop giving out billions of those super thin plastic tumbleweed bags).Your link summarizes the facts on this quite well:

"Plastic straws are one of the top 10 most commonly found items in coastal litter cleanups in the world."

And it had a real impact, even if only by having Starbucks introduce and popularize the adult sippy cup, massively cutting the number of straws used in iced coffee drinks.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
As an aside if we would reduce fashion industry consumption rate by just 10%, we could drop global greenhouse gas emissions by 1% overall.

Why not 50% for 5%? OMG could you imagine not having the latest clothing trend immediately IN YOUR HANDS NEXT DAY DELIVERY!!1 and eventually reducing the amount of crap you never wear that's just sitting in your closet(s)? 😭 😭 😭 the horrors that you'd be exposed to!
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
and people wonder why someone could possibly need their own personal SAM battery.

/SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED
//PROTECTING THE ENVIRONMENT.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: As an aside if we would reduce fashion industry consumption rate by just 10%, we could drop global greenhouse gas emissions by 1% overall.

Why not 50% for 5%? OMG could you imagine not having the latest clothing trend immediately IN YOUR HANDS NEXT DAY DELIVERY!!1 and eventually reducing the amount of crap you never wear that's just sitting in your closet(s)? 😭 😭 😭 the horrors that you'd be exposed to!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: and people wonder why someone could possibly need their own personal SAM battery.

/SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED
//PROTECTING THE ENVIRONMENT.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Kubo: While I think recycling and taking individual-level steps are good for the planet, I think the whole pass-the-onus-of-climate-change-onto-consumers-instead-of-major-industrial-players is a big pile of greenwashy bullshiat.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: deadsanta: Understand?

No.

Not when we should be addressing the GIGANTIC percentage factors when we're this far into the point of no return.

You focus on the massive impacts that can actually change things right now.

Nibbling at the edges of 1% things is only doing exactly what the mega corporations want you to do. B*tch and moan about the wealthy liberal plane owners and NOT focus on the large companies and countries doing 5000X worse every single day.

Understand?


Living in the oilfields really makes me think about that shiat.  We can't have plastic bags or plastic straws, gotta keep our A/C at 85 during the summer, etc etc.  Meanwhile, all those wells are leaking methane like crazy, and there are gas flares and burning shiat all over the place.  Not to mention refinery pollution.  Making the poor people hurt because the oil oligarchs don't want to lose a percentage of a percentage of their profits that could actually have an impact on greenhouse gases.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: As an aside if we would reduce fashion industry consumption rate by just 10%, we could drop global greenhouse gas emissions by 1% overall.

Why not 50% for 5%? OMG could you imagine not having the latest clothing trend immediately IN YOUR HANDS NEXT DAY DELIVERY!!1 and eventually reducing the amount of crap you never wear that's just sitting in your closet(s)? 😭 😭 😭 the horrors that you'd be exposed to!


Also, I would argue we need to get ourselves away form needless and excessive consumption in general, and reduce our reliance on all the techno doo-dads.  THere's a lot of that which is killing us.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

MikeBoomshadow: brainlordmesomorph: "Private jets emit at least 10 times more pollutants than commercial planes per passenger.."

OK now compare cars to busses and trains.

You say that as though nobody's willing to take you up on that.

I live in part of the U.S. where mass transit is a joke (i.e., not NYC, Boston, San Francisco, or Honolulu), but I would absolutely use it if it got good.


then we lead right into urban planning, which is pretty much determinant in whether or not mass transit is a viable option for [urban location X].
 
whidbey
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Kubo: While I think recycling and taking individual-level steps are good for the planet, I think the whole pass-the-onus-of-climate-change-onto-consumers-instead-of-major-industrial-players is a big pile of greenwashy bullshiat.

[Fark user image 674x674]


That's cute, but we really do need to go after industry first.

: )
 
Broktun
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: The final U.S. ban in 1996 was a public health success. Since then, the amount of lead in Americans' blood has fallen more than 96 percent. But EPA carved out an exception for the high-octane leaded gasoline made for small airplanes.

There is no known safe blood lead concentration; even blood lead concentrations as low as 3.5 µg/dL may be associated with decreased intelligence in children, behavioral difficulties and learning problems


Two things:  Acute lead poisoning is a much, much bigger issue.
And
In general, children are not playing in areas where small planes are being fueled.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: gameshowhost: As an aside if we would reduce fashion industry consumption rate by just 10%, we could drop global greenhouse gas emissions by 1% overall.

Why not 50% for 5%? OMG could you imagine not having the latest clothing trend immediately IN YOUR HANDS NEXT DAY DELIVERY!!1 and eventually reducing the amount of crap you never wear that's just sitting in your closet(s)? 😭 😭 😭 the horrors that you'd be exposed to!

Also, I would argue we need to get ourselves away form needless and excessive consumption in general, and reduce our reliance on all the techno doo-dads.  THere's a lot of that which is killing us.


I went shopping for light bulbs for my museum, because I figured paying $5 out of pocket last night was easier than doing the process of getting multiple quotes and a purchase order for a few LED bulbs.  And there were Smart LED bulbs with multiple settings and bluetooth compatibility on the shelves, next to the Great Value brand cheapy LED bulbs.  What the fark.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: gameshowhost: As an aside if we would reduce fashion industry consumption rate by just 10%, we could drop global greenhouse gas emissions by 1% overall.

Why not 50% for 5%? OMG could you imagine not having the latest clothing trend immediately IN YOUR HANDS NEXT DAY DELIVERY!!1 and eventually reducing the amount of crap you never wear that's just sitting in your closet(s)? 😭 😭 😭 the horrors that you'd be exposed to!

Also, I would argue we need to get ourselves away form needless and excessive consumption in general, and reduce our reliance on all the techno doo-dads.  THere's a lot of that which is killing us.


yarp.

kinda drives me up the wall.

You Drive Me Up the Wall
Youtube rGGb-IArdbw
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

adamatari: NewportBarGuy: Why do i get the feeling that ALL of the emissions from "private planes" pales in comparison to EVERY OTHER F*CKING THING POLLUTING THE PLANET?

I'm not a scientist... I'm just going with my gut on this one.

Username checks out, that's definitely the sort of thing I expect from someone who is doing more drinking than thinking.

When you have a problem caused be thousands of different things, then often you can't fix any one thing and have it go away. You gotta fix all the things. Transportation and electricity generation are the two biggest contributors to greenhouse emissions IIRC (with agriculture and industry as 3 and 4) but you can point to any one thing and it's small. Because the problem is how we do every goddamn thing, not how we do one thing.


Not-so-fun-fact:

The curing of concrete puts out more CO2 than the airline industry as a whole worldwide.

Just the curing of concrete is 8% of the world's total ghgs.  That's not taking into account the collection of raw materials (explosions, giant machinery to dig it out and sort it, the trucks to transport it, etc), the processing (which includes producing a lot of heat either through electricity or burning of fuels which creates ghgs), the transporting of the wet concrete, and the pouring and machinery used to utilize it.

That's just the curing of the concrete.
 
khatores
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

wingedkat: Plastic straws are banned to reduce plastic waste, not carbon emissions, subby.

Tbf, reducing plastic straw waste is more about raising public awareness than actually reducing waste, as plastic straws are only a tiny part of plastic waste.

https://earth.org/data_visualization/the-anti-plastic-straw-phenomenon/


Sure, it's only a small part. Everything is only a small part.

Have you ever tried to pick up plastic straws?  They're kind of uniquely bad. Light enough to float but stiff enough to be a serious problem for anything that inhaled or ingests them. The worst thing is they disintegrate into lots of tiny little shards.

My house has a lot of frontage so I regularly pick up trash that idiots throw out their windows and it's always a fair amount of styrofoam (another horror story) and straws. I also clean in front of the neighbors and the other side of the road to try and reduce plastic pollution in a nearby waterway. I know I don't come close to making a dent but I'm trying to at least offset the pollution that I cause.

It also gives me a good idea of just how bad garbage is.
 
Displayed 50 of 69 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.