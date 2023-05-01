 Skip to content
(CNN)   Amorphous, decaying seaweed blob reaches Florida coastlines; residents eager to vote for it   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Florida, CNN correspondent Leyla Santiago, Seaweed, Sargassum, Atlantic Ocean, Brown algae, Hijiki, Holdfast, Stipe (botany)  
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Subby, you magnificent bastard. +1.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It must have heard about the unlimited omelet bar at Mar-a-Lago.

Now, all we need is King Desanute to stand at the shoreline and order the blob to recede.
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And we've already heard the wailing and moaning of New Yorkers who regret the purchase of their beachside condos.

/Of course they want the sargasso nuked from orbit.
//Damn the environment, full speed ahead.
///Why does the party of "drill baby drill" have a ban on drilling off Miami?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not on the gulf coast. I was at the beach today and it was perfect, aside from the pasty tourists
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The wet blob/dry blob policy means it gets to stay when it hits the beach.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL
 
GJEW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they're complaining that there's too much free soil fertilizer available?  Isn't there some sort of fartilizer shortage going on right now because Putin?
 
maudibjr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not leasing a Justin lifestyle pays off again
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why, is it running against Pedo Pete?
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Subby, you magnificent bastard!
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I might have to rethink my plans for Key Largo in 30 days.
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dinkledort
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Went to Miami about six years ago and was constant seaweed then too.  Had to step over a big line of it to get to the water every day.  Pictures sucked.  Gross.  Why is it just now making the news?

People and places not much better.  (The ones on South Beach, that is.  Not the normal Miami locals.)  Over-priced, over-tanned, attention whores.  SB is highly overrated.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Anyone with a GED in the sea here?
Because I'm thinking:
Blob of seaweed = aquatic life following it
= bigger aquatic life following them
= Jaws
 
Mock26
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I  am so glad you cannot smell stuff through the internet.
 
