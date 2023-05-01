 Skip to content
(AP News)   Don't expect to see this story in most of the mainstream media... wait did I just divide by zero?   (apnews.com)
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I blame Fox News and its clones for spreading false news and propaganda in direct support to the Republican Party and its fascist members. They aren't news media but entertainment based on fictitious stories and fantasies.

Otherwise, I really enjoy the professional journalism on NPR and PBS. That's real news media, IMHO.

/I miss Walter Crockett a lot.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
But it's so good for ratings!
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: I blame Fox News and its clones for spreading false news and propaganda in direct support to the Republican Party and its fascist members. They aren't news media but entertainment based on fictitious stories and fantasies.

Otherwise, I really enjoy the professional journalism on NPR and PBS. That's real news media, IMHO.

/I miss Walter Crockett a lot.


cautionflag [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Media companies will happily run that story. They all believe it's not them, it that "other guy".
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I think MSM had a big part to do with it as well.  Not pushing back hard enough when the reich wing was revving up.

You can't have a divisive, lying, piece of garbage on the air multiple times just because ratings are good and then complain when they lie to you.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Reasonable people blame Fox/Newsmax/OAN/etc for turning our parent's brains to mush.
Right wing lunatics blame every other news outlet for "fake news".

I'm sick of people reporting "nobody trusts the media" like it's some monolithic entity.
Yeah, it's a half dozen companies now. But if you really think CNN and Fox News are the same thing cuz they're "the media", you're a lunatic.
 
Farkenhostile
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

azwethnkweiz
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Do you not know the difference between AP and cable news?
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You gotta distinguish between actual "news" media and talking-head "opinions about news" media, which only exists to fill the 24-hour cycle with content because news per se is generally boring and unentertaining.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: AirForceVet: I blame Fox News and its clones for spreading false news and propaganda in direct support to the Republican Party and its fascist members. They aren't news media but entertainment based on fictitious stories and fantasies.

Otherwise, I really enjoy the professional journalism on NPR and PBS. That's real news media, IMHO.

snowshovel
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
And yet, Fox News just fired one of the most trusted names in journalism
 
pehvbot [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Betty White :-(
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
My mother used to say, "Vudie, believe half of what you see and nothing of what you hear"

But most people believe a gay cartoon frog leads the true patriots against antifa in a fight for freedom while eating empty caloried
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Now back to this view of an empty Trump podium!
 
WTF is a Drexel
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
And of the 75% who see media as the problem, 37.5% blame one channel and 37.5% blame all of the channels except that channel.
 
severedtoe
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
the demise of the local paper is what left us prey to cable news and social media.

now they journalistic standards that most papers strove for are reviled by the Alex Jones-s of the world.  and we were all prey to their influence.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: I blame Fox News and its clones for spreading false news and propaganda in direct support to the Republican Party and its fascist members. They aren't news media but entertainment based on fictitious stories and fantasies.

Otherwise, I really enjoy the professional journalism on NPR and PBS. That's real news media, IMHO.

I really miss the old CNN Headline News.  No analysis or real depth, just general information.  Here's world weather, now a 2 minute segment on a current war, now a minute on an EU tax debate, here's a list of top news stories (we won't cover them, just here's what's going on).

In 15-20 minutes you knew the general events of the world.  If you wanted to learn more, go find a paper you trust or tune in to another channel.  Perfect for waiting rooms, airports, and military chow halls (where it was on 24/7)
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Republicans view the news media less favorably than Democrats, with 61% of Republicans saying the news media is hurting democracy, compared with 23% of Democrats and 36% of independents Republicans who don't lean toward either party. are in denial.

I assume 'Republicans' also carve out a huuuuuuuge exception for Fox News and the local news variant of that if it exists (though it's usually just regurgitating Fox, if our local one is any indication).
 
Farkenhostile
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
synithium
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I blame the media too.

The gray media between peoples' ears.
 
munko
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: I blame Fox News and its clones for spreading false news and propaganda in direct support to the Republican Party and its fascist members. They aren't news media but entertainment based on fictitious stories and fantasies.

Otherwise, I really enjoy the professional journalism on NPR and PBS. That's real news media, IMHO.

Geotpf
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I have no real problem, in general, with what CNN, CBS, ABC, NBC/MSNBC, or various newspapers like the WaPo and New York Times report.  Do they sometimes print stuff from a right wing angle?  Sure.  Do they sometimes get details wrong?  Of course.  But in general, they get a solid B in the aggregate, IMHO.

Obviously, Fox News and worse (like OAN) are, um much worse.  But that's obvious.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Jordan said she now does her own online research instead of going by what she sees on the TV news. "You're better off Googling something and learning about it. I trust the internet more than I do the TV."

/head desk

/head desk
 
Wessoman
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

morlinge
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Just like Congress. Massively low approval rating, but they always get reelected. It's not Congress or Media that's the problem, it's the other members of Congress or the Media.
 
Blahbbs [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: AirForceVet: I blame Fox News and its clones for spreading false news and propaganda in direct support to the Republican Party and its fascist members. They aren't news media but entertainment based on fictitious stories and fantasies.

Otherwise, I really enjoy the professional journalism on NPR and PBS. That's real news media, IMHO.

azwethnkweiz
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Republicans view the news media less favorably than Democrats, with 61% of Republicans saying the news media is hurting democracy, compared with 23% of Democrats and 36% of independents Republicans who don't lean toward either party. are in denial.

I assume 'Republicans' also carve out a huuuuuuuge exception for Fox News and the local news variant of that if it exists (though it's usually just regurgitating Fox, if our local one is any indication).


Who gives a fark what you assume strangers think about a tv channel?  Weird thing to post.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
is this yet another thread where we pretend like the 1996 telecom act wasn't the catalyst to this whole media mess

because i love those
they're hot
 
bigdanc
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: Reasonable people blame Fox/Newsmax/OAN/etc for turning our parent's brains to mush.
Right wing lunatics blame every other news outlet for "fake news".

I'm sick of people reporting "nobody trusts the media" like it's some monolithic entity.
Yeah, it's a half dozen companies now. But if you really think CNN and Fox News are the same thing cuz they're "the media", you're a lunatic.


All the news networks are doing the same stuff - the right wingers are more nihilistic about it and therefore are worse.

Both sides are full of people who jump back and fourth between the political and news spheres who are all to happy to repeat talking points and provided so they don't lose job opportunities
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Got blame someone/something for our own stupidity and poor life choices.
 
Valter
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Simplistic polls prove nothing yet again.

Does that line read better?

How you ask and how you deliver can sway the minds of even the best of people in the wrong ways.

Trust me, I have a psychology degree! We've been manipulating you for decades!

/steals 40 cakes and runs away in a pink suit
 
Weaver95
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fox news lost half their audience so nobody is really sure what that means right now, at least in terms of who's driving the narrative.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

azwethnkweiz: New Rising Sun: Republicans view the news media less favorably than Democrats, with 61% of Republicans saying the news media is hurting democracy, compared with 23% of Democrats and 36% of independents Republicans who don't lean toward either party. are in denial.

I assume 'Republicans' also carve out a huuuuuuuge exception for Fox News and the local news variant of that if it exists (though it's usually just regurgitating Fox, if our local one is any indication).

Who gives a fark what you assume strangers think about a tv channel?  Weird thing to post.


Elliot8654
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

bigdanc: Elliot8654: Reasonable people blame Fox/Newsmax/OAN/etc for turning our parent's brains to mush.
Right wing lunatics blame every other news outlet for "fake news".

I'm sick of people reporting "nobody trusts the media" like it's some monolithic entity.
Yeah, it's a half dozen companies now. But if you really think CNN and Fox News are the same thing cuz they're "the media", you're a lunatic.

All the news networks are doing the same stuff - the right wingers are more nihilistic about it and therefore are worse.

Both sides are full of people who jump back and fourth between the political and news spheres who are all to happy to repeat talking points and provided so they don't lose job opportunities


I would pay good money to have question 1 of those surveys be "please define 'the media'."
Because i'm betting the phrase "the media" and "news networks" are 2 very different things.

"The Media" is always CNN, Fox, MSNBC, etc.
"News Networks" are AP, Reuters, BBC news, Al Jazeera, etc.

The US has a tendency to misappropriate one as the other far too often.
 
listernine [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You know who I blame for the current state of media?
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: I'm sick of people reporting "nobody trusts the media" like it's some monolithic entity.


THIS.

It has NEVER been a monolithic entity and why people think "media" is some sort of connected-conspiracy is beyond me.

I used to be in news, ages ago. It didn't work that way then and it doesn't work that way now.

What you have these days is "news/media" and Fox/et al pretending to be news gatherers. THAT is where the divide is.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Funny as all hell that this thread is chock full of "only the other side does it" bullshiat.

And I get this ad....
Blue_Blazer
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Noctusxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: I blame Fox News and its clones for spreading false news and propaganda in direct support to the Republican Party and its fascist members. They aren't news media but entertainment based on fictitious stories and fantasies.

Otherwise, I really enjoy the professional journalism on NPR and PBS. That's real news media, IMHO.

/I miss Walter Crockett a lot.


R.I.P. Walter Cronkite
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Lying.  Lying is what causes division.  There will be disagreement when the lying stops, but we're at least 2 degrees away from societal correction.
 
The Lone Gunman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

"He may be terrible for the country, but he's great for CBS" - Les Moonves
 
buckeyebrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: Reasonable people blame Fox/Newsmax/OAN/etc for turning our parent's brains to mush.
Right wing lunatics blame every other news outlet for "fake news".

I'm sick of people reporting "nobody trusts the media" like it's some monolithic entity.
Yeah, it's a half dozen companies now. But if you really think CNN and Fox News are the same thing cuz they're "the media", you're a lunatic.


I've always said that the media is only as liberal as the corporations that own them.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I blame billionaires.
Billionaires own the media.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark is going to have a bunch of comments of "It's conservatives/republicans!" and that is indeed part of the picture, but they're glossing over Fark's headlines of the day centering on clickbait over race, gender and religion and other outrage porn. Nothing boosts Fark's activity more than news that gets people angry at other groups of people. The times when there's an active criminal with an unknown race is perhaps the ugliest as people gamble and argue over whose team is involved. It's so embedded that it's even in unrelated headlines and often at the beginning of threads as a few people keep thinking their "reminds me of [political enemy]" comment is utterly hilarious the 50th time that day.
Fark definitely can't throw stones in its glass house. Bring back boobies.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

