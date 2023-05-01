 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7 Chicago)   Bluto sought for questioning   (abc7chicago.com) divider line
19
    More: Strange, Burglary, Robbery, Crime, Calumet Heights, Chicago, Chicago's South Side, Chicago, Arrest, Popeyes restaurant  
•       •       •

702 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 May 2023 at 3:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Love that chicken CASH from Popeye's
 
USCLaw2010
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That's SENATOR Blutarsky to you pal.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Before taking the cash, the assailant asked for 4 fried chickens, a Coke and two pieces of dry white toast for his accomplice. The pair were spotted leaving the scene in the car pictured below

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BFletch651
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
No spinach on that menu.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The drive-thru window was broken and an unknown amount of cash was taken from the registers

hmm. Every place I've worked that dealt with cash had an overnight, steel safe. Cash was counted and documented, and was never left in the registers. I always wondered why they did that. Guess I'll never know.
/s
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

USCLaw2010: That's SENATOR President Blutarsky to you pal.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I am so happy they kept the Bengies on the menu there.

they aren't like the ones at Cafe Du Mond, but I'll take what I can get.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Is this where we say that Bojangles is better?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Is this where we say that Bojangles is better?


I haven't been there yet. Nor Church's.

Here in GA, we have a lot of Chicken places...

Jolene's Chick-Fil-A, Popeyes, Church's, Bojangles, Zaxby's...etc.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Bluto?  Don't you mean "Joliet" Jake, subby?
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

steklo: OtherLittleGuy: Is this where we say that Bojangles is better?

I haven't been there yet. Nor Church's.

Here in GA, we have a lot of Chicken places...

Jolene's Chick-Fil-A, Popeyes, Church's, Bojangles, Zaxby's...etc.


I'll give a plug for:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: I'll give a plug for:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Why, was all the Olive Oil missing?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Yep, they asked a local bullfrog, and he said, "Blutodidit, Blutodidit, Blutodidit."
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: USCLaw2010: That's SENATOR President Blutarsky to you pal.


Not according to the movie.
 
Valter
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Why, was all the Olive Oil missing?


Why were the into her anyway?
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
But Wimpy won't pay till Thursday
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Zero Point Scalar Field: The drive-thru window was broken and an unknown amount of cash was taken from the registers

hmm. Every place I've worked that dealt with cash had an overnight, steel safe. Cash was counted and documented, and was never left in the registers. I always wondered why they did that. Guess I'll never know.
/s


I worked fast food as a teenager, and the closing procedure was to put the cash drawers in the safe and to leave the registers open so it was obvious that they were empty.  Sounds like whoever closed the restaurant farked up.

/ or "farked up" so an acquaintance could do a quick smash and grab
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: steklo: OtherLittleGuy: Is this where we say that Bojangles is better?

I haven't been there yet. Nor Church's.

Here in GA, we have a lot of Chicken places...

Jolene's Chick-Fil-A, Popeyes, Church's, Bojangles, Zaxby's...etc.

I'll give a plug for:

[Fark user image 425x283]


Oh hell yeah!
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.