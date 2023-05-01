 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   King Charles: "The commoners will delight in bending the knee and swearing fealty to us and our heirs." The commoners: "BOLLOCKS"
ajgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I can't speak for the Islanders, but I've never really felt fealty for anyone, let alone a piousness to a Head of State. So in that regard, I empathize with them.

/That said, almost all my ancestors are from that island, and most of them Scottish, so that might have something to do with it.
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
a UK born friend, years ago, right about the time the older prince married what's her name, Kate or what the fark, i asked, "did you watch it, do you pay attention?"

"fark no!  No one except you farkin' Yanks, give a toss about the Royals!  fark the lot!!  'Kin 'ell wivvum!  They don't do twat, except wear gowns and jewels, the rest of us are out farking working for a living!"

/he later got US citizenship....
//but I really get sick of Megan Markle being in my daily news feed.  i don't know you.  never will.  can you stop being in my life please THANKS
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's almost like no one wants kings anymore.  Especially ones who are know a-holes.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hey Charlie: 🖕
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
hashtagwv.comView Full Size
 
mrwknd
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Oh for fark's sake...

I Am Your King - Monty Python And The Holy Grail. Remastered [HD]
Youtube Nku7kdol5GY
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Maybe if he augmented the celebration by riding Camilla around a few barrels, or making her do some fancy high-stepping while he rides on her back twirling a lasso.
 
Fissile
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

rickythepenguin: a UK born friend, years ago, right about the time the older prince married what's her name, Kate or what the fark, i asked, "did you watch it, do you pay attention?"

"fark no!  No one except you farkin' Yanks, give a toss about the Royals! fark the lot!!  'Kin 'ell wivvum!  They don't do twat, except wear gowns and jewels, the rest of us are out farking working for a living!"

/he later got US citizenship....
//but I really get sick of Megan Markle being in my daily news feed.  i don't know you.  never will.  can you stop being in my life please THANKS


That's not entirely true.  Just like the US has its racist, ignorant MAGA types the UK has its racist, ignorant John Bull types.  Yanno, your typical Brexit voter.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I have to roll my eyes when my fellow Americans get all giddy for the royal family.  Yeesh.

And London is boring.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The_Sponge: And London is boring


Really?   The nerd in me finds that hard to believe.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ less than a minute ago  
When PornHub titles and pics of the royals collide...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
