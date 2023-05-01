 Skip to content
(CBS 42 Birmingham)   In Florida, M&M's apparently stands for 'Meth & More Meth'   (cbs42.com) divider line
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
...because, what's better than meth?

More meth.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Idiot. That's where you keep your weed.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: Idiot. That's where you keep your weed.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
scalpod
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: Idiot. That's where you keep your weed.


Put Your Weed in It - SNL
Youtube CKOc6hXMDhc
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I am the one who knocks

Fark user imageView Full Size


stuff off of ledges.
 
