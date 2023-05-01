 Skip to content
(CNN)   Reversing a migration trend from 120 years ago, urban Americans are moving to rural Italy. Many are disappointed by the lack of Buca di Beppo and Olive Garden   (cnn.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'd like to move to rural Japan.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cretinbob: I'd like to move to rural Japan.


It's a shame that Japan is strict with their immigration rules.

Personally I'd love to move to the tiny island of Pagan which is in the Northern Mariana Islands.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Paging raerae...
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Apropos of nothing, how is the drainage system in Italy?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If I moved to a small Italian village, I'd be horrified if they had an Olive Garden.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Unobtanium: If I moved to a small Italian village, I'd be horrified if they had an Olive Garden.


Didn't Dominoes try and fail spectacularly with that?
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cman: cretinbob: I'd like to move to rural Japan.

It's a shame that Japan is strict with their immigration rules.

Personally I'd love to move to the tiny island of Pagan which is in the Northern Mariana Islands.


I've been there, it's a dump.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Broktun
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
There are no houses in Tuscany.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Yes, I want spaghetti with meatballs. Why are you looking at me like I'm crazy?"
 
fark_the_herald_angel_sings
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
There goes the neighborhood
 
NobleHam
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Until the 1960s, this hilltop village surrounded by fields had a population of 12,000, but mass emigration combined with harsh living conditions meant that by the 1960s, barely 4,500 people were living in the old historical center.

Uhh, so 7500 people left in the year 1960..?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Everytime I watch Under The Tuscan Sun I get the urge. Though maybe those urges have more to do with Diane Lane.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
*note to self, stay away from Irsina, it is full of Americans*
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
They saw the DeSantis for President commercial
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'd like to move there and open a Domino's.  Show those people what real pizza tastes like.
 
GuyFawkes
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Broktun: There are no houses in Tuscany.


Are you saying that in all of Tuscany there is nothing available?
 
jackmalice [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
And they haven't got any Watneys Red Barrel.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Seeing a lot of ages in the 50s and 60s there. It sounds like this woman is spreading the news to her social network that if you move somewhere rural, you can retire earlier.  Living somewhere forgotten and rural probably is more easy to accept when it's "oooooh Italy...pretty" instead of "ooooh the midwest....farmland and meth labs".

I suspect that people that do this will largely follow the trend of city dwellers who ruralized their life during the pandemic.  Seems great at first, but once the novelty wears off they'll realize that the place is semi-abandoned for a reason.  Either that, or they're financially able to travel a lot to keep from getting tired of their tiny town.

I think spain suffers from a similar issue described in this article -- España vaciada / Emptied Spain.  Lots of people leaving towns in the middle of nowhere, that don't really have enough remaining occupants to function properly. I think they were making immigration easier if you moved to such places...vaguely remember reading about that in the last couple years.
 
northguineahills
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

cretinbob: I'd like to move to rural Japan.


You just want to live out your Totoro fantasies

/I heart rural Japan.
 
Mukster
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
No Buca? How can I reserve the Pope table?
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Aye. They'll move anywhere that's cheap, where there's no Black people, and where the locals will pretend to like them while robbing them blind.

They're like the Americans in Irish jokes told in Ireland back in the day, all rich, gullible morons who knew nothing of Ireland beyond what they could gather from Darby O'Gill and the Little People, easily cheated, and unwilling to listen to reason provided by locals who knew better

One of the stories in my grade-school reader was about a rich American, a bit hard of hearing, who bought an abandoned castle for a pound. The locals believed (this being a children's story, correctly) that the castle was haunted, avoided it at all costs, and tried to talk the American out of buying it.

"Have ye never heard of ghosts?"

"Oh, sure. I love goats. They're gentle animals. Very cute."

"Mr. Jones. There's a GHOST. In the CASTLE."

"Keep a goat in the castle? Sure, why not? I reckon I'll keep a whole bunch of them. That's a great idea!"
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Sounds good
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I spent a summer in a very small Italian village in Tuscany a few years back working on an archaeological dig.  It was absolutely delightful, since I love hot, dry weather, and the food was insanely good. The people were very nice, but a bit insular, as could be expected. The town was only about half populated, and the architecture and surrounding landscape was jaw-dropping. That said, it really was the sticks. You need a lamp? Trip to Siena. You need some tracing paper? Trip to Rome or Florence. Amazon.it is a far cry from Amazon in the US. The buses were great, through. If the internet had been a bit more functional, I would definitely love to live there fulltime, although a lady we met in Siena who had family in that town could not stop ranting about what a small-minded, petty, back-biting, ignorant hole it was. I didn't think so, but I was mostly hanging out with American archaeologists and grad students.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Dave Tomlin, a former hospital cook from West Virginia in the US, also picked Irsina as a base for his family's vacation home.

"We wanted a cheap house as we traveled every year to Europe with seven other couples," he says. "In 2008 we bought an old one-room home with big arched ceilings, a terrace and cantina for 24,000 euros ($26,000) and did a basic restyle."

I'm a former hospital cook and my wife is a bank teller. We are looking for an Italian villa to host 14 person orgies/family reunions in. Our budget is $5.2 Million euros....
 
stevesporn2000
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Seeing a lot of ages in the 50s and 60s there. It sounds like this woman is spreading the news to her social network that if you move somewhere rural, you can retire earlier.  Living somewhere forgotten and rural probably is more easy to accept when it's "oooooh Italy...pretty" instead of "ooooh the midwest....farmland and meth labs".

I suspect that people that do this will largely follow the trend of city dwellers who ruralized their life during the pandemic.  Seems great at first, but once the novelty wears off they'll realize that the place is semi-abandoned for a reason.  Either that, or they're financially able to travel a lot to keep from getting tired of their tiny town.

I think spain suffers from a similar issue described in this article -- España vaciada / Emptied Spain.  Lots of people leaving towns in the middle of nowhere, that don't really have enough remaining occupants to function properly. I think they were making immigration easier if you moved to such places...vaguely remember reading about that in the last couple years.


Also the climate is a million times better. In rural Italy they grow grapes and olives. You know, a "mediterranean" climate, like you'd pay millions for in California. Versus Iowa or Nebraska which is mile after mile of frigid nothing. And in even the biggest US cities you could count the number of Italy-quality restaurants on one hand, whereas in Italy those are literally everywhere.

And even if you're rural you're really not that far from anything - Italy has an excellent train system and the whole state is basically the same width and length as Florida.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Pestifer: I spent a summer in a very small Italian village in Tuscany a few years back working on an archaeological dig.  It was absolutely delightful, since I love hot, dry weather, and the food was insanely good. The people were very nice, but a bit insular, as could be expected. The town was only about half populated, and the architecture and surrounding landscape was jaw-dropping. That said, it really was the sticks. You need a lamp? Trip to Siena. You need some tracing paper? Trip to Rome or Florence. Amazon.it is a far cry from Amazon in the US. The buses were great, through. If the internet had been a bit more functional, I would definitely love to live there fulltime, although a lady we met in Siena who had family in that town could not stop ranting about what a small-minded, petty, back-biting, ignorant hole it was. I didn't think so, but I was mostly hanging out with American archaeologists and grad students.


Heh, my digsite was outside the town of Gravina in Puglia, near Bari.   It's also very small, little English was spoken but everyone was polite and welcoming.   The food....*chef's kiss*
 
Akuinnen
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So rich and a spouse with a EU passport?
 
thornhill
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I've longed toyed with the idea of buying an apartment on Ortigia Island in Sicily. The island is small, mostly doesn't allow cars, and there's a large restaurant scene. It's less than an hour drive to Catania (where the international airport is). It's enough of a tourist stop that everyone speaks English and the island's economy is doing well, but it's by no means overrun with tourists. And few are there at night because there are only a few hotels (the tourist doing a swing through Sicily either spend the night on the mainland or this area is just a day trip).
 
