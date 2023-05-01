 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Answer: "Dull and wet" Question : What will Britain's weather be on Coronation Day and the description of King Charles? (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I mean, based on those recordings Diana's folks released of him and Camila, his sticky wicket gets all sorts of hob-knobbery in 'er 'ooter.

/The cockney accent was to hide the fact that I know very few British colloquialisms that can be double entendres
//And I grew up watching AYBS?
 
docsigma [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Answer: Dull and Wet
Question: What's the latest JoJo stand?
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Eerie. It will be eerie.
 
whidbey
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Good.   Maybe they'll cancel it.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Being a British weatherman must be the easiest, soggiest job in the world....
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
A: dull and wet
Q: what will Camilla be on coronation night?

OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's in a multiverse where Professon rae gives an in-depth legal analysis of the NY indictments to academics.
 
MBooda
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fawlty Towers: Screwdriver
iron_city_ap
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: A: dull and wet
Q: what will Camilla be on coronation night?

pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

iron_city_ap: Hey Nurse!: A: dull and wet
Q: what will Camilla be on coronation night?

I just threw up in my mouth a little
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
God I love being an American
 
Yaw String
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I imagine Charles will "throw a wobbly".
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Yaw String: I imagine Charles will "throw a wobbly".


And that's a euphemism for sex or masturbation?

Or some weird British sex act involving steak and kidney pie...
 
csi_yellowknife
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Also Answer: An awful indie-folk cover of an early Prince classic.
 
MBooda
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Yaw String: I imagine Charles will "throw a wobbly".

And that's a euphemism for sex or masturbation?



Cricket term.

/so, in the uk, yes, same as sex or masturbation
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
oldfarthenry
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Just as well. Only mad dogs & Englishmen go out in the midday sun (as those fair English women tend to explode in direct sunlight).
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Dull and wet describes everything British:
Weather - Dull & wet
Geography - Dull & wet
Food - Dull & wet
Recreation - Dull & wet
Sex - Dull & wet
The locals - Dull & wet
 
