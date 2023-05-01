 Skip to content
(CNN)   You shoot down our secret spy balloon, we'll send a secret military blimp. It's the China way   (cnn.com) divider line
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how the US got those overhead pictures of a secret military blimp somewhere in the desert in China.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HugeMistake: I wonder how the US got those overhead pictures of a secret military blimp somewhere in the desert in China.


The answer's obvious.
ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks. A bigger, easier target to shoot down.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

Soon
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CNN presented the imagery to a number of aerospace experts, who confirmed they show a blimp and runway

Gotta call in the pros for this kind of analysis.
 
debug
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HugeMistake: I wonder how the US got those overhead pictures of a secret military blimp somewhere in the desert in China.


Not with a balloon, which is why the whole balloon thing was so stupid.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: CNN presented the imagery to a number of aerospace experts, who confirmed they show a blimp and runway

Gotta call in the pros for this kind of analysis.


Well, he normally just does the weather, but tom was a shoe-in for identifying a blimp over a beer and wings....
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: CNN presented the imagery to a number of aerospace experts, who confirmed they show a blimp and runway

Gotta call in the pros for this kind of analysis.


They need to bring out all their cards!

static.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Oh the hunan-ity!

/wrong province but go with me here
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: I wonder how the US got those overhead pictures of a secret military blimp somewhere in the desert in China.


with a camera i expect.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
haineshisway.comView Full Size
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I find it completely impossible to get worked up over Chinese blimps or balloons.

I'm sure the DoD is on it. It worries me not one bit. Absolutely the kind of thing I pay taxes not to worry about. Yawn
 
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Stop calling it a spy balloon. That has been debunked already.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
On it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm feeling less concerned about a country that thinks that blimps need runways.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

the unabomber was right: Stop calling it a spy balloon. That has been debunked already.


Yes, it's a spy airship, not a spy balloon.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
adj_m
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fortunately China has no satellites, no one knows why. We're all safe from them acquiring any free intel as long as we can defend against balloon. They'll have to buy it at an affordable rate, just like everyone else.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

steklo: [haineshisway.com image 550x412]


FTA: Oklahoma Aerospace Institute executive director Jamey Jacobs said a blimp like this could be used as a "submarine of the skies,"

Are you Oklahoma Aerospace Institute executive director Jamey Jacobs?
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
We can handle it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GameSprocket
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
FTA: Aerospace experts say the images, taken three months before a Chinese spy balloon was shot down off the coast of South Carolina, could signal a notable advancement in China's airship program, demonstrating a more versatile and maneuverable craft than previously seen or known.


Seriously? Is there supposed to be an "ironic" tag in there or something?
 
EL EM
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Shoot him now! Shoot him now!!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

eddie_irvine: I'm feeling less concerned about a country that thinks that blimps need runways.


Yes, how silly they are - gorsh!

/it's a military complex in the middle of the Chinese desert
//I'd imagine they'd need planes and runways for one of those
///no matter what they're getting up they at least need to ferry in supplies and personnel
 
p51d007
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Bow down, to your future Chinese masters!

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Are you Oklahoma Aerospace Institute executive director Jamey Jacobs?


Let it be known that I prefer my sandwiches from real NY style deli's and not a brick and mortar place that uses slimly meats and wilted lettuce.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: steklo: [haineshisway.com image 550x412]

FTA: Oklahoma Aerospace Institute executive director Jamey Jacobs said a blimp like this could be used as a "submarine of the skies,"

Are you Oklahoma Aerospace Institute executive director Jamey Jacobs?


But a submarine is just an airship of the seas, making this an airship of the seas of the skies.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
We can shoot those down, too.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I don't know why everyone got so worked-up about a balloon in the first place.  Those are easy to take out:

sailrite.comView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Lord knows we don't have the technology to deal with a blimp 🤣
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: Arkanaut: steklo: [haineshisway.com image 550x412]

FTA: Oklahoma Aerospace Institute executive director Jamey Jacobs said a blimp like this could be used as a "submarine of the skies,"

Are you Oklahoma Aerospace Institute executive director Jamey Jacobs?

But a submarine is just an airship of the seas, making this an airship of the seas of the skies.


And a freighter is the camel of the oceans, and a camel is the ship of the desert, so...
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Article loses me at Oklahoma scientists.  I live here.  There are no scientists.

Well, not like real ones.  Every conclusion must be in line with the fear mongering and made up boogey men that are in all the shadows, coming for the white people.

Not saying it's not happening...I'd just like to take a different "scientist's" view before I believe it.

/the specific information given by that person, not the fact that Chinese blimps exist...we're not Pravda-level propaganda here....yet.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: eddie_irvine: I'm feeling less concerned about a country that thinks that blimps need runways.

Yes, how silly they are - gorsh!

/it's a military complex in the middle of the Chinese desert
//I'd imagine they'd need planes and runways for one of those
///no matter what they're getting up they at least need to ferry in supplies and personnel


Yours seems to be broken, here, use mine:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
6655321
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The blimp was made in Best Korea and looks like KJU
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Chinese Space Program

lulz
 
The Green Intern
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: Arkanaut: steklo: [haineshisway.com image 550x412]

FTA: Oklahoma Aerospace Institute executive director Jamey Jacobs said a blimp like this could be used as a "submarine of the skies,"

Are you Oklahoma Aerospace Institute executive director Jamey Jacobs?

But a submarine is just an airship of the seas, making this an airship of the seas of the skies.


Truly you have a dizzying intellect
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

steklo: [haineshisway.com image 550x412]


Spanish food?  They have tapas at Blimpie?  Arroz con pollo?  Iberico jamon?  Baby eels?
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So this cold war has gone steampunk & environmentally friendly?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

eddie_irvine: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: eddie_irvine: I'm feeling less concerned about a country that thinks that blimps need runways.

Yes, how silly they are - gorsh!

/it's a military complex in the middle of the Chinese desert
//I'd imagine they'd need planes and runways for one of those
///no matter what they're getting up they at least need to ferry in supplies and personnel

Yours seems to be broken, here, use mine:

[Fark user image 586x412]


Well, you've made the assumption that a comment is too stupid to be taken seriously on Fark.  Now you can move on to starting a land war in Asia!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

WhoGAS: Article loses me at Oklahoma scientists.  I live here.  There are no scientists.


Meteorologists?

I saw that they're making a sequel to Twister and it makes sense because Twister was like a slasher movie, but with a tornado.  Everyone is just chilling out and suddenly a tornado shows up and starts smashing shiat.  I'm looking forward to Twister 8:  Twister Takes Manhattan and Twister 9:  Twister In Space.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Jacobs said a blimp like this could be used as a "submarine of the skies"

Ah yes. The elusive 100 foot-long airship. No one will ever see it coming.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The Green Intern: Ambitwistor: Arkanaut: steklo: [haineshisway.com image 550x412]

FTA: Oklahoma Aerospace Institute executive director Jamey Jacobs said a blimp like this could be used as a "submarine of the skies,"

Are you Oklahoma Aerospace Institute executive director Jamey Jacobs?

But a submarine is just an airship of the seas, making this an airship of the seas of the skies.

Truly you have a dizzying intellect


Wait until he gets going.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Also, the blimp in question:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Luckily, it's easy to spot.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
