(Law and Crime)   Guess that explains why he didn't show up for work   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
    More: Misc, Homicide, Federal Bureau of Investigation, North Carolina, Family, Death, Marriage, The Fayetteville Observer, Military  
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"On Friday night, a North Carolina police officer failed to show up for his shift. Now, both he and his wife are dead, authorities say."

Does this sound to anyone else like the "not showing up" part was responsible for the "shot to death" part?

"Johnny didn't do his math homework yesterday.  Now he's dead!"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: "On Friday night, a North Carolina police officer failed to show up for his shift. Now, both he and his wife are dead, authorities say."


Sounds like bad English.

"Police officer failed to show up for his shift.
Now, both he and his wife are dead."

So does this mean because he failed to show up, he and his wife are dead because he didn't show up?
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Since he was a newly hired police officer, part of me is wondering if he didn't want to play ball with the existing graft, and so was assassinated for it?
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That was a bunch of words to avoid writing "murder-suicide."
 
debug
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Sim Tree: Since he was a newly hired police officer, part of me is wondering if he didn't want to play ball with the existing graft, and so was assassinated for it?


I'm guessing murder suicide.
 
1funguy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I never go to work once I've been shot to death either.

Should be part of any decent union contract.

/ Solidarity brother
 
adj_m
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Sim Tree: Since he was a newly hired police officer, part of me is wondering if he didn't want to play ball with the existing graft, and so was assassinated for it?


I got the same vibe from reading a couple articles on it. Seemed like a decent dude, ex military, Black and living in North Carolina, and new to the force? Pure speculation but wouldn't even be slightly surprised if he was killed by other cops.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Sim Tree: Since he was a newly hired police officer, part of me is wondering if he didn't want to play ball with the existing graft, and so was assassinated for it?


You clearly are correct.
/ If the bad apples realize you won't burn crosses, protect their thin blue line, you are dead
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: That was a bunch of words to avoid writing "murder-suicide."


Yup
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Couple shot dead out of nowhere in suburbia?

Drug thing and/or murder-suicide.

Every Single Time.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'll throw a ten down on murder-suicide

The statistics back it up
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

debug: Sim Tree: Since he was a newly hired police officer, part of me is wondering if he didn't want to play ball with the existing graft, and so was assassinated for it?

I'm guessing murder suicide.


Naw man, he was pretty gung ho to be an upright officer, according to other articles.
 
jso2897
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: That was a bunch of words to avoid writing "murder-suicide."


Yup.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Details are scarce about the circumstances of the shootings, and the SBI is reportedly keeping mum, the Observer reports."

Yeah.  He did it.
 
adj_m
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This is a weird thing to say during an ongoing homicide investigation.

"Police chief Kemberle Braden reiterated that Domingo Tavarez-Rodriguez and his wife, Yenitza Arroyo Torres, were not killed because the former was a police officer."
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So he was supposed to be at work at 6, and by 7 PM the chief knew he was dead?  That sounds sketchy to me.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: So he was supposed to be at work at 6, and by 7 PM the chief knew he was dead?  That sounds sketchy to me.


That's not unusual. A cop not showing up for work and not following sick leave call off would get a phone call first. Then it would be a welfare check, because that's what police do and they can initiate it themselves.
 
Huntceet
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Pretty harsh for not showing up for work.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

adj_m: This is a weird thing to say during an ongoing homicide investigation.

"Police chief Kemberle Braden reiterated that Domingo Tavarez-Rodriguez and his wife, Yenitza Arroyo Torres, were not killed because the former was a police officer."


No its not. There are 16 comments in the thread and about a quarter are saying he's dead as a direct result of him being a police officer.

The statement is a nicer way of saying 'that conclusion you're all jumping too, you're wrong, shut up.'

Nothing nice happened here, but they are asking you to stop jumping to conclusions since you have even less information than they do.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

steklo: BenSaw2: "On Friday night, a North Carolina police officer failed to show up for his shift. Now, both he and his wife are dead, authorities say."

Sounds like bad English.

"Police officer failed to show up for his shift.
Now, both he and his wife are dead."

So does this mean because he failed to show up, he and his wife are dead because he didn't show up?


So don't be late, capiche?
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: That was a bunch of words to avoid writing "murder-suicide."


When I get a week off from work, I really don't want to go back either, but damn.
 
Mock26
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: "On Friday night, a North Carolina police officer failed to show up for his shift. Now, both he and his wife are dead, authorities say."

Does this sound to anyone else like the "not showing up" part was responsible for the "shot to death" part?

"Johnny didn't do his math homework yesterday.  Now he's dead!"


I was coming here to post the same thing. I mean, I can see shooting the employee for not showing up to work, but the wife, too? That seems overly harsh.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Sim Tree: Since he was a newly hired police officer, part of me is wondering if he didn't want to play ball with the existing graft, and so was assassinated for it?


^this.
Also, it's North Carolina, and he's black.
I'd bet good money it was other cops, and therefore will never be solved.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Tarheel State law enforcement assumed the investigation due to one of the victims having served as a police officer, he said.

They should probably not make any assumptions this early.
 
