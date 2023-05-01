 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   200 applicants from across the globe apply for zoo's seagull-scaring jobs although special preference will be given to those who can demonstrate a mastery of bird law and alka-seltzer   (bbc.com) divider line
8
    More: Spiffy, Bird, Blackpool, Seaside resort, Tourism, Bird of prey, Eagle, local authorities, Precedent  
•       •       •

68 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 May 2023 at 12:05 PM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Merltech
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Wouldn't an inflatable work?
 
TheFoz
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/obligatory
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
and I ran, I ran so far away...

couldn't get away

daa daa daa daa.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Dear Society,
I feel I would be perfect for a bird-scaring position for a variety of reasons. First, terrible hygiene - The fairer sex are notoriously picky about things like not being covered in flies. Also, hideous facial scarring. I'm talking man-in-the-iron-mask levels of coverup being needed. Women scream. Small children flee in terror. Third, I barely even know the word 'committment' (other than in strict terms of mental health needs)...."
 
Duck_of_Doom [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Seagulls. Stop it. Now.

/that log had a child
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I need a dead whale and Semtex. For reasons.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size


Seagulls?  Say fark 'em!
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm not so good at seagull scaring. But I can confuse a cat.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.