Boris Johnson caught drink-driving in the Netherlands, said the incident was work-related
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It was just a couple of beers in the car during a meeting. And what about the fake Keir Starmer having a beer and a curry while driving?
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: It was just a couple of beers in the car during a meeting. And what about the fake Keir Starmer having a beer and a curry while driving?


Fake?

You do know there were photographs, right?

Fark user imageView Full Size


That's Kier Starmer having a party during lockdown. But because he put political pressure on local plod they didn't give him a ticket so he got away with it.

As for TFA, it looks like this guy just bought this licence as a joke souvenir, the cops "found" it in the car rather than he handed it to them and claimed he was Boris Johnson.

Just shows how much Ukrainians love Boris. Hardly a surprise considering he led the way supplying them with weapons and supplies while other European leaders dragged their feet.
 
