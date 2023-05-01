 Skip to content
(Daily Star) Weeners Client tries to short prostitute over sex session, she tries to short him instead ...in the penis (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
15
    More: Weeners, Sex worker, Stabbing, Monkey Bay, Malawi, Mangochi, Heart, Sexual intercourse, United Kingdom  
463 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 May 2023 at 8:20 AM



15 Comments     (+0 »)
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmmm, google 80p in dollars.  84 cents.  Incall for 84 cents?  Where is this magical place.
 
Bslim
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
PAY YOUR SEX WORKER!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

offacue: Hmmm, google 80p in dollars.  84 cents.  Incall for 84 cents?  Where is this magical place.


One of the poorest countries in the world, in southeast Africa.  Kind of place that isn't wise to visit for anyone, really
 
Marcos P
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The fark can you even get a lady to spit on your for under a buck?
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
80p -  That's not even a tip...
 
buntz
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Marcos P: The fark can you even get a lady to spit on your for under a buck?


...asking for a friend
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Bslim: PAY YOUR SEX WORKER!


"Beware of whores who say they don't want money. The hell they don't.
What they mean is that they want more money; much more, these are the most expensive whores what can be got."

-W.S. Burroughs
 
OpusSoup [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Shouldnta tried to stiff her.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Should have just paid her with a personal check."
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

offacue: Hmmm, google 80p in dollars.  84 cents.  Incall for 84 cents?  Where is this magical place.


I once shared cigarettes and conversation with a doorman in York, UK and later he sent a cab to take me to this SMOKING HOT New Zealander escort for FREE.

Lesson learned: always, always tip or be nice to the doorman. He might be a pimp.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That's a rookie move. Anyone who's played GTA knows you pay her, wait for her to get out of the car, then you run her over and get your money back.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: offacue: Hmmm, google 80p in dollars.  84 cents.  Incall for 84 cents?  Where is this magical place.

I once shared cigarettes and conversation with a doorman in York, UK and later he sent a cab to take me to this SMOKING HOT New Zealander escort for FREE.

Lesson learned: always, always tip or be nice to the doorman. He might be a pimp.


After all, you've managed with one kidney easily enough since
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Some people, you give them an inch and they take a mile.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Stabbed in the dick
and you're to blame
Honey you give love
a bad name.

/oblig
 
