(Kyiv Post)   Day 432 of WW3: Russia launched another large overnight missile attack that injured 37 but mostly went phhht. Air defence is reported to have shot down 15 out of 18 of the incoming missiles. This is your Monday Ukraine invasion discussion   (kyivpost.com) divider line
    News, Russia, Soviet Union, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Radar, Bomber, Armed forces, Missile, Atmosphere of Earth  
•       •       •

fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
T/Y 4 TF!


Timing is everything. I've got to do a store run. I'll be back to post overnight stuff in a bit.

Fark user image
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user image

Fark user image

Fark user image

Fark user image
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Happy May Day everyone. It's been a busy night last night, what with the ruscists trying to once again to try and terror attack Ukraine into submission and failing. Again. It looks like another ruscist freight train has been smoking again. Shame. And finally they're feeling a might "anxious" about the coming days ahead. Allow me to add my voice to the chorus of "Good!" This is your overnight news update from the Kyiv Post and Kyiv Independent.


Kyiv Post Morning Memo - Everything You Need to Know on Monday, May 1.
Your daily news brief direct from Ukraine's capital.

OPINION: Ukraine - Reconstruction, Reparations and the Outlook
In his latest op-ed, Timothy Ash ponders the post-war reconstruction process in Ukraine, particularly the best institutional framework required to ensure a successful recovery.

26-year-old US Volunteer Killed in the Battle for Bakhmut
Former US Marine, Ukrainian Foreign Legion soldier and Popular Front activist Cooper Andrews was ambushed by Russian occupiers while evacuating people from Bakhmut.

Russian Freight Train Derails After Hitting 'Explosive Device'
There have been reports of sabotage acts on railroads in Russia and its ally Belarus throughout Moscow's more than year-long Ukraine offensive.

Ukraine Calls for Stronger Sanctions and Confiscation of Assets for Reconstruction
Ukraine's Finance Minister noted that the magnitude of the fiscal challenges faced by Ukraine because of what it has faced in the past year was historically unprecedented.

Russians Organizing Ferries in Case Crimean Bridge Is Destroyed
Russians are worried about the security of the Crimean bridge - suspecting that long-range weapons are already available and in use by the Ukrainian army.

Ukrainian and NATO Military Top Brass Talk All Things Offensive
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief and NATO's SACEUR met to discuss "future scenarios" and Kyiv's preparations for its future offensive.

Russian Strikes Kill One in Ukraine's Kherson
The latest Russian attacks came as Kyiv prepares for a long-awaited counteroffensive, having vowed to expel Russian forces from territory they seized in the east and south.

Large Number of Nuclear Bombers Used in Missile Attack on Ukraine
The bombers delivered 18 missiles against targets in Ukraine overnight. Fifteen of them were shot down by Ukrainian air defences, including over Kyiv.

EXPLAINED: Why Russia's Military is Feeling 'Anxiety' After Last Weekend
A huge blaze in Sevastopol, the replacement of a Russian logistics general, and a dour assessment of affairs from Wagner's chief all suggest Kyiv is making Moscow very nervous.

Poland Streamlines Process to Export Drones to Ukraine
The move could save thousands of Ukrainian lives, says activist and drone expert Maria Berlinska, but much more needs to be done to build up domestic supply


Andrii Borovyk: Why Ukrainian cities need to strengthen transparency during the war

UK Defense Ministry: Russian defensive works suggest 'deep concern' over major Ukrainian breakthrough.
Russia's extensive systems of military defensive works suggest "deep concern" over a major Ukrainian breakthrough, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on May 1.

Military: Ukraine launches counterattacks in Bakhmut, Russian forces 'abandon some positions'.
Ukrainian troops launched counterattacks in parts of Bakhmut, leading Russian troops to abandon some positions, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of Ukraine's Land Forces and Eastern Operational Command, reported on May 1.

Russia launches large-scale missile strike overnight, injuring at least 34 people.
Russia launched another large-scale missile strike against Ukraine overnight on May 1, injuring at least 34 people.

ISW: Russian command changes prevent cohesive campaign in Ukraine.
Russian failures during its recent offensive likely led to the division of the responsibilities in Ukraine between two Ministry of Defense factions, according to the Institute for the Study of War.

Air defense downs 15 out of 18 missiles launched by Russia on May 1.
Ukrainian air defense shot down 15 out of 18 air-launched cruise missiles of Х-101/Х-555 types, according to the Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

Explosions reported in Kyiv.
Ukraine's Presidential Office head Andrii Yermak said air defense is at work amid a massive air raid alert. The Kyiv City Military Administration urged residents to remain in shelters.

Air raid alert goes off in most of Ukraine, including Kyiv.
Earlier, the head of the Mykolaiv police Serhii Shaikhet reported that Russia may try to hit Ukraine with up to a hundred missiles. Overnight on May 1, Ukraine's Presidential Office head Andrii Yermak urged citizens not to ignore air raid sirens

Russia attacks Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
Russian forces shelled the front-line town of Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, damaging a fire station, the State Emergency Service said on April 30.

Ukraine exports almost 90,000 megawatt-hours of electricity over April after 6-month break.
In April, for the first time since October last year, Ukraine exported 89,700 megawatt-hours of electricity, the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity reported on April 30.

And that's your lot! Enjoy your day folks.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
sounds like the orcs hiat an ammo dump in Dnipro tho. bummer.

still, nicely done, Air Defense! I hope the supply of missiles holds up and the state of the UA airdefense isnt as grim as the leaked info indicated.

The weather's finally drying out.  Leopard's be all like: streeeeeeeeetch

c8.alamy.com
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The lull before the storm?

Fark user image

Fark user image

Fark user image

Fark user image
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for April 22 through April 28 (Days 423 to 429) and the welfare check ins (part 2). Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list (part 2) which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

If you're actually in a position where you can travel to Ukraine to help out, see  (they also list some online PR / NAFO type stuff)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in displaced people, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below). Or see Forbes' list at https://www.forbes.com/advisor/personal-finance/donate-relief-to-ukraine/. To check if a company is legitimately registered in Ukraine, see https://gcs-ukraine.com/en/how-to-check-company-in-ukraine/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Ripley's Heroes, vehicles, medical and protective supplies: https://ripleysheroes.org

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS (tech for troops): https://armysos.com.ua

Gifts for Putin: https://www.weaponstoukraine.com

Stop the War (Sweden): https://stopthewar.se/en/

A rehab/recovery center for soldiers: https://helpnow.in.ua/amp/

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Ukraine Defense Fund: https://ukrainedefensefund.org
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org


Humanitarian aid:

Revive Soldiers Ukraine (US): https://www.rsukraine.org

Patron Fund (for injured de-miners): https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2owjL6dFRP

Ukrainian Congress Committee of America: https://ucca.org

Logistics for frontline supplies, I think?  (US): https://zeroline.org

Rebuild Ukraine (US/Minn): https://rebuild-ua.org

Safe Passage for Ukraine: https://sp4ukraine.org

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout


Red Cross (Ukraine chapter): https://redcross.org.ua/en/

US/Texas shipping container clinics: https://www.buildtamu.com

US/Idaho: https://toukrainewithlove.org

The $1k Project: https://www.1kproject.org

Generators for Ukraine (UK): https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Medical focused groups:
Evacuating wounded civilians & military: https://frontlinemedics.org
Medical services: https://www.globaloutreachdoctors.org
Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org
Medical supplies (CA/Ontario): https://www.herosocietycanada.ca
Solar power for hospitals: https://repowerua.org
Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers
SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org
Helping hospitals: https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Prosthetics groups (some serve more than just Ukraine)
 CA/Victoria: https://www.victoriahandproject.com/ukraine
 US/Colorado: https://limbsforliberty.com
 US/Pittsburg: https://brothersbrother.org/pittsburgh-unites-for-ukraine/
 US/Oklahoma: https://www.limbsforlife.org
 Latvia: https://www.designedtolivelatvia.com
 US/NYC (collects hand-me-down limbs): https://pentaprosthetics.org
 US/California: https://www.prosthetika.org
 US/Minnesota: https://protezfoundation.com
 US/California: https://right2walk.org
 UK: https://limbcare.org
 Ukraine: https://ffr.org.ua/en/
 Ukraine (but a US 501c3): https://www.superhumans.com


Land mine clearing: https://www.courageukraine.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Teenager filling backpacks for displaced kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Art Without Borders (art auction, too): https://www.saveukraineculture.com/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for displaced peoplewith pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDneprhttps://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donatehttps://breakingthechainsinternational.orghttps://sites.google.com/view/vetcrew

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Fixing windows (UK): https://www.insulate-ukraine.org/donate
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org and https://landmineremoval.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Assistance for displaced Ukranians:

Lviv and Chernivtsi, Ukraine: https://marsh-zhinok.com.ua/donate-for-support
Lviv, Ukraine: https://femwork.org/en/support-us/
Halifax, Canada: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara, Canada: https://amdforhope.com/
New York, NY, US: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Night terrorist attack on Ukraine. What is known as of 8:00 a.m.:

the Russians attacked comprehensively - simultaneously with cruise missiles and drones.

the Russian occupiers launched missiles from strategic aviation planes - nine Tu-95s from the Olenegorsk region and two Tu-160s from the Caspian Sea region.

According to preliminary information, all enemy missiles and UAVs were destroyed in the airspace of Kyiv by our air defense forces.

A total of 18 Kh-101/Kh-555 air-based cruise missiles were launched.

Air defense forces destroyed 15 of them.

The hit was recorded in Pavlograd, Dnipropetrovsk region. Previously, 25 people were injured. Three of them are children. In the residential area, 19 high-rise buildings and 25 private houses were mutilated.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukrainian defenders firmly hold the defense in the epicenter of hostilities - Bakhmut and Mariintsa

The enemy continues the main offensive actions in the Bakhmut, Avdiiv and Marin directions. The defense forces repelled more than 36 enemy attacks on the specified areas of the front.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the Russians replenish their losses in manpower at the expense of imprisoned persons, - General Staff

"Recently, the arrival of about 400 such persons, recruited by the "Wagner" PMC, to one of the occupiers' field camps in the Berdyansk district of the Zaporizhzhia region was noted," the General Staff reported.

They emphasized that a similar replenishment is expected in the Luhansk region.

"It is known that up to 200 convicts are scheduled to be trained at one of the training grounds near the city. The training will last several weeks. The personnel of the commandant's company, which will provide protection for this contingent, have been ordered to open fire on any attempts to escape or disobedience," the General Staff said.
 
mederu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Update from Ukraine | Ukraine Takes the ground back in Avdiivka | Wagner betrayed Ruzzia
Youtube jYQ4oIod2g0

Yesterdays Denys
 
mederu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
30 Apr: Nice! Wagners TAKE RECORD LOSSES IN 1 DAY | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube aNsHZiAqBRQ

Yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine is under attack. The situation in the regions as of this morning:

📍 Sumshchyna
At night and in the morning, the enemy carried out 6 shellings of the border region. Yunakivsk, Myropilsk, Seredino-Budsk and Znob-Novgorodsk territorial communities came under fire.

📍 Zaporizhzhia region
Gulyaipole, Orihiv, Kamianske and a dozen other villages were hit. The terrorists hiat the civilian infrastructure 47 times with artillery, carried out three airstrikes, and attacked three times with UAVs.

📍 Daughter
On April 30, the Russians wounded 3 residents of Donetsk region - in Bakhmut. Currently, it is impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovas.

📍 Kherson region
the Russian occupiers shelled peaceful settlements in the Kherson region 39 times. They targeted the building of a state institution in the central part of Kherson. Yesterday, due to Russian aggression, one person died, three others were injured, among them a child.

📍 Kharkiv region
During the past day, the Russian invaders continued shelling the border and front-line settlements of the Kharkiv, Chuguyiv, Izyum and Kupyan districts of the region. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

📍 Mykolaiv region
Tonight, the enemy carried out artillery strikes on the water area of the Ochakiv community. There are no casualties.
 
mederu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukrainian drones devastated a Russian oil refinery near Sevastopol | End of Wagner | Ukraine Update
Youtube kiHhPd4TmU0

Yesterdays Artur
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Ukraine, the water level in the rivers is decreasing and the number of areas flooded is decreasing

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service.

"For the last day, there has been a trend towards a decrease in the water level in the rivers and a decrease in the number of areas flooded, except for the Dnipropetrovsk region, where there is an increase in the flooding of houses and households," the report says.

According to the data of the State Emergency Service, 661 households remain flooded and disruption of transport connections to 31 settlements of Chernihiv region has been recorded.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The number of victims in the Pavlograd district has increased to 34

According to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, five children are among the injured. Two women, 45 and 55 years old, are in intensive care.
People have bruises, fractures, cuts and lacerations, contusions, poisoning by combustion products.
 
mederu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gaslight: [Fark user image 850x237]
[Fark user image 850x271]
[Fark user image 850x371]
[Fark user image 850x419]


Dear orcs,

Shit Winds (TPB S5)
Youtube xer32BmkORk
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The SBU detained a traitor who "leaked" information about the defense of factories in Odesa region to the Russian Federation

The perpetrator turned out to be an employee of one of the local chemical plants. He gave the coordinates of critical infrastructure on the territory of the enterprise to his acquaintances, citizens of the Russian Federation.

He also "poured" to the aggressor country detailed information about the bases and types of weapons of the units of the Defense Forces, which are involved in the protection of the industrial facility.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Russia, a train loaded with petroleum products derailed in the Bryansk region

This is reported in the media and in the Russian Railways.
A locomotive and seven cars derailed. The locomotive caught fire. It is reported that there was an explosion before that.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alert systems will be tested in Kyiv region

Kyiv OVA warned that the sirens will be turned on at 15:00-15:20 to check the software of the territorial automated system of centralized notification.
Locals are urged to remain calm.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Inside the group that's saving Ukraine

The 40-nation bloc that's sending weapons to Kyiv seems to have pulled off the impossible. Now comes the hard part.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
As a result of Russian shelling, power grids in Dnipropetrovsk region and Kherson region were damaged

This was reported to the Ministry of Energy.

"There is significant damage to the distribution networks. As a result, part of the consumers of the city of Dnipro and the region have been cut off. The situation with electricity supply in the Kherson region has also become more complicated - more than 11,000 subscribers in the city of Kherson and 7,100 in the region have been cut off due to the shelling," says the messages
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Forwarded from
Zelenskiy / Official


Evil has many manifestations, but always one main target - human life. No matter what the continent or the country is. In the same way, protecting life is everywhere a feat in the fight against evil.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Explosion in Russian border region derails freight train - governor
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
 Night terrorist attack on Ukraine. What is known as of 8:00 a.m.:
▪ the Russians attacked comprehensively - simultaneously with cruise missiles and drones.

▪ the Russian occupiers launched missiles from strategic aviation planes - nine Tu-95s from the Olenegorsk area and two...
the Russians hiat near an industrial facility in Zhytomyr Oblast
This was reported by the spokesman of Zhytomyr OVA Maksym Striletskyi. Currently, experts are finding out what exactly hit.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The General Staff showed how Norwegian instructors in Great Britain teach Ukrainian soldiers how to fight in the forest

"This training makes it possible to master combat skills, increase the security and operational strength of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, so that servicemen can acquire the necessary tactical knowledge for the defense of Ukraine," the message reads.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

fasahd: In Russia, a train loaded with petroleum products derailed in the Bryansk region

This is reported in the media and in the Russian Railways.
A locomotive and seven cars derailed. The locomotive caught fire.

It is reported that there was an explosion before that.

Fark user image
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
In the Bakhmut direction, more than 25 thousand occupiers are fighting against the Armed Forces

This was reported by the spokesman of the Eastern Group of Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Serhiy Cherevaty.

"On the Bakhmut direction, 25,600 personnel, 65 tanks, 450 armored fighting vehicles, 154 guns, 56 rocket salvo systems are fighting against us. This is more than the army of the Czech Republic or Hungary," he said .
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Former Children's Ombudsman says that killing Ambassadors is lawful
Youtube M2Ytk8mmISw
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman lies about the US on state TV
Youtube zZxhnaWxybE
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this list of groups giving assistance: https://auc.org.ua/en/node/33272

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors if they need uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Free therapy for people affected by the war: https://www.therapyroute.com/free-therapy-for-ukraine

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures

If you have photos or video that you want saved as documentation of the war: https://dattalion.com

And a warning for anyone returning to formerly occupied areas: https://twitter.com/justartsndstuff/status/1650572017966653440?s=20


Other notes & ways to help:

Share the truth about what russia is doing in Ukraine: https://www.weareukraine.info

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/. Some employers may even be able to set up an automatic donation.

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

Many charities list how to donate through bank transfers.  This may cost a couple of dollars depending on your bank, but keeps them from losing significant fees to credit card companies.

If you're in the EU, you can send seeds so people can plant victory gardens: https://seeds.kse.ua

If you want to fund Ukrainian reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/.  Or fund russian language news sites that have been banned in russia: https://support.meduza.io/enhttps://holod.media/en/donate/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer Match ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you have quilts: https://hellocottons.com/

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes: https://klopotenko.com/en ; https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/https://www.bbc.co.uk/food/chefs/olia_hercules

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor displaced people: https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com. (There are also phone apps like Zrada that can scan UPC codes and tell you)

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (May 18 is embroidered shirt day):

Sleepwear: https://the-sleeper.com/en/
Posters & t-shirts: https://helpukraine.threadless.com
Coffee (US/Maine): https://kavkamaine.com
Cloud gaming: https://boosteroid.com
Stream a documentary: https://hotdocs.ca/whats-on/films/hrw-freedom-on-fire
Children's book: https://www.amazon.com//dp/1612546080/
Learn IT/statistics skills: https://sites.google.com/view/dariia-mykhailyshyna/main/r-workshops-for-ukraine
Buy a chunk of a tank: https://gate.org/tank/
Militaryesque clothing: https://www.braveplusone.com.ua
Restored watches: https://trulesorub.com
Shirts, candy, and such (UK): https://agiftfromukraine.com/shop/
Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy

Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Wayhttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Frogwareshttps://store.steampowered.com/search/?developer=N-Game%20Studioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/manapotionstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/GSC
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
Px6S.  For those digging through the russian news feeds: https://www.bellingcat.com/resources/2022/11/23/how-to-maintain-mental-hygiene-as-an-open-source-researcher/ or a live cam of a watering hole in Namibia: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=fPd7Ys7FC0I
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
New Substack from Gen. Mick Ryan - The Ukrainian Offensives are Coming (Part 2): What Might Success and Failure Look Like?

Cliff's Notes Twitter thread version (Thread Reader link) -
Fark user image
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
.


I don't have the time to do the math and research on this kind of thing anymore to be sure about it, but I noticed yesterday:

A) Russia has a number of cruise missile carrying ships at sea, threatening launch
B) Russia reportedly launches a comparatively (for them) large number of bombers
C) Bombers loiter for 7+ hours causing the Ukrainians to be at alert all that time
D) A very small number of missiles is finally launched.

For the numbers of vessels and aircraft involved, I would've expected a much larger amount of missiles launched.

All this to me speaks to a deep depletion of russias cruise missile stocks.

I don't know which vessels were involved, and how many missiles each can carry, or fire off in one salvo, but the old Bears can carry something like 6 or 8 cruise missiles each.


It's not exactly a huge flex to threaten launching over 100 cruise missiles and then only launch 3 or 4 planes worth.

.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Medic Zero: I don't have the time to do the math and research on this kind of thing anymore to be sure about it, but I noticed yesterday:
...

For the numbers of vessels and aircraft involved, I would've expected a much larger amount of missiles launched.


Yeah, it went over like a kinda damp squib

I was thinking "maybe the lack of missile attacks on their regular schedule was them saving up for a massive attack"... but no, I guess we finally got that feint that people claimed the Kyiv push was.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Medic Zero: .


I don't have the time to do the math and research on this kind of thing anymore to be sure about it, but I noticed yesterday:

A) Russia has a number of cruise missile carrying ships at sea, threatening launch
B) Russia reportedly launches a comparatively (for them) large number of bombers
C) Bombers loiter for 7+ hours causing the Ukrainians to be at alert all that time
D) A very small number of missiles is finally launched.

For the numbers of vessels and aircraft involved, I would've expected a much larger amount of missiles launched.

All this to me speaks to a deep depletion of russias cruise missile stocks.

I don't know which vessels were involved, and how many missiles each can carry, or fire off in one salvo, but the old Bears can carry something like 6 or 8 cruise missiles each.


It's not exactly a huge flex to threaten launching over 100 cruise missiles and then only launch 3 or 4 planes worth.

.


Outside chance it was misdirection to get UA to light up all their SAM radars in combat mode (*cough* Patriot *cough)

I really wouldn't discount a high failure rate once the missiles are dropped off the pylon. They've flat out said the reason many missiles are launched overwater in the Caspian is because they don't want the ones that fail to go zoom to fall on their own civvies.

A 25% failure rate wouldn't be surprising. I've heard rumors of up to 40% but even that sounds like too much for the orcs.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user image


In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* All across the Rus world, hopes are high for today's official Opening Celebrations of the 2023 Moscow Olympic Games! These Games were of course begun in a fit of spite after Russia's banning from the 2024 Paris Olympics over nonsense allegations of doping, interfering in doping investigations, multiple deaths from steroid overdoses, and that so-called "assassination attempt" on the Olympic Committee investigators, but now is the time for Moscow to shine brightly! Ceremonies will start at noon Moscow Time with the official Lighting of the Olympic Tire Fire, with this Games' Olympic Torch being carried by a fighting Uruk-Hai of the White Hand from Isengard, here to compete in the downhill luge event! Following this will be a dazzling laser show from Imperial Stormtroopers and specialists from Cobra Command! The Moscow Olympics Committee welcomes all competitors to the Games and has issued a commemorative jug of human growth hormone to the captains of each team. Please drink responsibly.

* In science news, the Ministry of Science has released stunning new data which refutes the heliocentric view of the cosmos and instead supports the prior cosmological system in which the Earth is a disk supported by four elephants, who ride on the back of a giant turtle as it swims through the universe. "We have collated the data, subjected it to rigorous analysis and peer review, and can now state quite confidently that to a p-value of 'orange' the World Turtle Mytheme is correct," said High Science Priest Reg LeCrispovitch. "Using the bones of Nostradamus, a splinter of the True Cross, and a new interpretation of the Tabula Smaragdina of Hermes Trismegistus, we have contacted the unseen world and asked the spirit of Einstein for new universal insights. No one can possibly dispute the meaning of the phrase 'DRINK MORE OVALTINE' which our psychic mediums received in response." At press time, LeCrispovitch was last spotted attempting to surgically graft a vacuum cleaner onto a spotted owl.

* This week's episode of the groundbreaking science fiction program Tsar Trek, titled "The Alternative Factor" features the Tsar Ship Suvrovov disabled in open waters by a mysterious being calling himself 'Lazarus,' who hails from a completely unknown universe. Can Captain Kirkovitch singlehandedly fist-fight both halves of Lazarus and take his wallet? Can Mr. Spockula uncover the way to a whole new universe full of washing machines to steal? What caused Scottyeva to vomit into the Dilithium boilers, disabling the ship? Find out the answers to these questions and more, tonight at nine o'clock Moscow Time!
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
May Day is a major event in the northern parts of Europe as it is the highly optimistic day as the weather starts to stay good.

It appears that the Russians are having a bad May Day.

In Finland, May Day is a holiday week were lots of people head out into the rural areas to camp and get drunk.

Does anyone know what happened to all those signs along the Russian Finnish border about not peeing into Russia?  Some how I expect there will be a more than a wee bit of wee crossing the border this week.
 
