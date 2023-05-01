 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Want your car back after it has been stolen? NYC is handing out free Apple Air Tag trackers so you can get back what is left of your vehicle   (nypost.com) divider line
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh yeah. That's generous of them. No nefarious reason behind wanting to put tracking devices on as many cars as possible.

/paranoid
//or am I
///
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
You have 30 minutes to collect your cube.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
You mean the same Air Tags that alert the perpetrator's iPhone that there is an Air Tag in the car?
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What about the Credence?
 
p51d007
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
LOL, no don't catch and LOCK UP the car thieves...just hand out apple air tags, then people will track their stolen car to a chop shop and will be murdered.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
As a bonus, you can download our special app to help track, I mean, help you track your car, conversations, social media usage...you know, to help find your phone--I mean, uh [what are we saying?] yes, your car. Keep track of your car's location. Constantly. Just click on "Accept," and don't bother with the 7200 page Terms of Service, Privacy Waiver, Express Bodily Harm Permission Addendum, Non Disclosure Agreement, Marketing Chip Implant Lifetime Subscription License, Assignment of IP & Worldly Posessions, and Tshirt/ball gag sizing form.

All sponsored by New World Ord--inary Acquisitions, Inc. and Nole Sumk Chair-IT-eez, and Raytheon.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
On the bright side, now I doubt the existence of Apple and Eric Adams.

Still not clicking NYP garbage.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
My parents had their car stollen back in the early 70's. The police found it in the woods behind the high school and whomever stole it tried stealing the Philco AM radio from the dashboard. It was a 1969 Ford Galaxie 500. It was obviously taken for a quick joyride.

When we got the car back, it never ran right and dad, got rid of it that same week.

I don't know, but when something that expensive is taken and returned, it just feels filthy knowing someone violated it.
 
azwethnkweiz
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: On the bright side, now I doubt the existence of Apple and Eric Adams.

Still not clicking NYP garbage.


What the fark kind of autism leads to this post?  This is about half a step above spam.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

azwethnkweiz: Teddy Brosevelt: On the bright side, now I doubt the existence of Apple and Eric Adams.

Still not clicking NYP garbage.

What the fark kind of autism leads to this post?  This is about half a step above spam.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drewsclues
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Do I get a gun too?
 
jayphat
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

azwethnkweiz: Teddy Brosevelt: On the bright side, now I doubt the existence of Apple and Eric Adams.

Still not clicking NYP garbage.

What the fark kind of autism leads to this post?  This is about half a step above spam.


It's the New York post. I doubt the validity of a single thing they post without being verified in triplicate my three sources from different continents.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

steklo: My parents had their car stollen back in the early 70's. The police found it in the woods behind the high school and whomever stole it tried stealing the Philco AM radio from the dashboard. It was a 1969 Ford Galaxie 500. It was obviously taken for a quick joyride.

When we got the car back, it never ran right and dad, got rid of it that same week.

I don't know, but when something that expensive is taken and returned, it just feels filthy knowing someone violated it.


Dirty Mike and the Boys used it as a farkshack and they will do it again.
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hmm...if I wanted to collect a nice dataset of apple device owners, their driving patterns, verify the places of residence, this is exactly how I would do it.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Want your car back after it has been stolen?


No.  That's why it was "stolen".
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Not only is this some Orwellian Big Brother shiat, it's also lazy AF police work...

"Your stolen car?  Nah, we don't GAF - here's some tracking devices you can use to go find your future shiat yourself."

JFC - The horrifying mixture of laziness, incompetence, and apathy poured on top of the foundation of oppression, racism, and excessive militarized violence would be comical if it weren't real life.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

asmodeus224: Dirty Mike and the Boys used it as a farkshack and they will do it again.


I had a sneaky suspicion of who took it. We had a couple of some older "bad kids" in the neighborhood. Funny, one of them did have a first name of Mike too.  Wouldn't put it past him. He was the older kid that drove his motorcycle 100 mph down the cul-de-sac.

His bike was really loud. the kind of loud that woke people up at 2AM. My neighbor across the street didn't care for this too much and one morning, heard the bike coming from down the road, and he puts his car in neutral, and pushes it out of the driveway. Poor Mike couldn't maneuver in time, crashed into the car and he went sailing into the front yard of our home.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Back in 1980s NYC you'd see a stripped car practically every other block. Giving out air tags is still a terrible solution though. And kinda creepy.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
