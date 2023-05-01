 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   British Farkers will be asked to swear allegiance to someone other than the Fark Squirrel on Saturday   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
Gaythiest Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Insofar as I may be heard by anything, which may or may not care what I say, I ask, if it matters, that the current titular head of state for our nation's constitutional monarchy be saved from anything they may have done or failed to do which requires saving. Conversely, if not saving but something else may be required to insure any possible benefit for which they may be eligible during the life of said head of state or after the destruction of that entity's body, I ask that this, whatever it may be, be granted or withheld, as the case may be, in such a manner as to insure their receiving said benefit. I ask this in my capacity as a nominally interested member of said state, in whatever capacity that I may have to petition that which may have an interest in the matter of our nation's head of state receiving as much as it is possible for that entity to be saved, and which may in some way be influenced by this ceremony. Amen.

/ With apologies to Zelazny.
 
dryknife
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Charl3s
 
broadwayLamb [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm British. fark the royals. fark all royals.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
And, speaking as an American citizen already disgusted by our own power-hungry, fascist politicians with dreams of authoritarian rule cemented by a manufactured theocratic extremism, fark King Charles III. He's welcome to beg for obeisance from his own folks, because he's getting fark-all from me.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I think the squirrel will have two things to say about that.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Henry VIII demanded much the same just after the dissolution of the monasteries.

Royalty is an absurdity.
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

broadwayLamb: I'm British. fark the royals. fark all royals.


Hey, if that's your thing, have at it and have fun, but none of them really do it for me. Meghan was the only looker of the bunch and she abdicated.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sidoko
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Only US school kids should get this nonsense.
 
