(The Daily Beast)   Woman has orgasm during philharmonic peformance from what can only be presumed as mastery of the G-string   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Bluetooth vibrator
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

whither_apophis: Bluetooth vibrator


Wireless egg
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's a cocktail, isn't it?
 
August11 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Tchaikovsky sales jump.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
excellent
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'll hear what she's hearing.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Much better result than the night they played the brown note
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

King Something: whither_apophis: Bluetooth vibrator

Wireless egg


I heard most of them have zero security and that a flipper zero could just send the signals to them.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Daily Beast?  Now I know female orgasms aren't real.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
*wink wink*
I got a new toy, honey!!!
 
Slypork
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
1. If they were playing Hansel's Water Music we might have found out if she was a squirter.

2. Usually you only get this kind of reaction while listening to Ravel's Bolero.

3. And one time at band camp...
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ less than a minute ago  

whither_apophis: Bluetooth vibrator


Alternatively...


South Park: Fingerbang
Youtube W8rnPg2WJH8


\not one of Tchaikovsky's better known compositions TBH
 
