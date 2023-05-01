 Skip to content
(NBC News)   If you had "zero" as the answer to "How many leads do the authorities have on the man who killed five of his neighbors execution-style?" step forward and claim your prize   (nbcnews.com) divider line
37
    More: Followup, Law, Crime, Special agent, Death, Law enforcement officer, Report, Francisco Oropesa, Rifle  
•       •       •

413 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 May 2023 at 8:30 AM (44 minutes ago)



37 Comments     (+0 »)
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Uvalde cops must be hard on the case
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
He wasn't an illegal alien. Let's just get that out of the way.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Our officers are tirelessly searching for a black person with no alibi..."
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Govenor of the state already referring to the victims as illegal, so I wouldn't hold your breath on this one getting solved.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The problem is if they stopped every Texan with an AR-5, they'd have to stop half the state.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: The problem is if they stopped every Texan with an AR-5, they'd have to stop half the state.


AR-15
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Shawn Crawford, a neighbor who said he knows Oropesa and the victims, described the community as "family oriented" and the suspect as a "family guy."

Explains how he got past the police.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
luddite v2.0
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


I hate living here and I can't afford to move.
 
scanman61
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Oropesa, who was born in Mexico

Aaaaannnnndddd......he's gone
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Local news says he's a Mexican national. If he can make it to Mexico and gets caught there, he can be extradited back to the states for his crime, but can't be sentenced to the death penalty as that's the deal the US has with Mexico about these things.

News reports say he left his phone behind running away and the feds are probably reviewing his phone for any contacts of people that he might've contacted right before or after the killings. One talking head on a news program (ex US Marshall) says that he had help escaping and hoping the $80k reward will be an incentive for anyone with any tips.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: The problem is if they stopped every Texan with an AR-5, they'd have to stop half the state.


I'll allow it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Shawn Crawford, a neighbor who said he knows Oropesa and the victims, described the community as "family oriented" and the suspect as a "family guy."

Explains how he got past the police.

[Fark user image 300x168]


Heh but I'm gonna go with no for actual purposes - he would have been in trouble there

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I am on Next Door, and half the comments are people complaining about stuff that isn't illegal or is pretty minor ('I saw someone looking into my yard', 'I saw someone try to open the door on my parked car').  There will always be three people who chime in 'You need to buy a gun'.

This state, and this country, has been deeply affected by decades of gun fetishization and fear porn used to manipulate simple minded voters.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Tyrone Slothrop: The problem is if they stopped every Texan with an AR-5, they'd have to stop half the state.

I'll allow it.

[Fark user image 640x251]


Hell it was a real rifle.  Chambered for hopped up .22 rounds - issued as a survival rifle to pilots

/I know this because I once tried to correct someone on here that wrote AR-5
//turns out they meant AR-5
///oops
//// AR-5
 
Merltech
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

MycroftHolmes: I am on Next Door, and half the comments are people complaining about stuff that isn't illegal or is pretty minor ('I saw someone looking into my yard', 'I saw someone try to open the door on my parked car').  There will always be three people who chime in 'You need to buy a gun'.

This state, and this country, has been deeply affected by decades of gun fetishization and fear porn used to manipulate simple minded voters.


So the propaganda is working?
 
Not again 5
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Tyrone Slothrop: The problem is if they stopped every Texan with an AR-5, they'd have to stop half the state.

AR-15


That's okay, they have 3 of them.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: The problem is if they stopped every Texan with an AR-5, they'd have to stop half the state.


"Arrr 5" is the name of my pirate themed boy band
 
hotmoonsauce
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: He IS an illegal alien. Let's just get that out of the way.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
He out smarted us by ditching his phone.

Maybe AR-15s should have built in GPS.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
To be fair, the cops are conducting a hard target search of every cat house, whore house, house of ill repute, and Waffle House in the area.
 
Decorus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I have a feeling he fled to Mexico. Just saying he probably hasn't been in the United States since the shooting. Illegal not Illegal its the closest border and easy for him to drive across in a couple of hours.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: foo monkey: Tyrone Slothrop: The problem is if they stopped every Texan with an AR-5, they'd have to stop half the state.

I'll allow it.

[Fark user image 640x251]

Hell it was a real rifle.  Chambered for hopped up .22 rounds - issued as a survival rifle to pilots

/I know this because I once tried to correct someone on here that wrote AR-5
//turns out they meant AR-5
///oops
//// AR-5


Are you implying I would ever post something less than 100% truthful on fark.com?  I'm insulte oh!  It's feeding time!  Bananas again?  Sweet!!
 
YixilTesiphon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Decorus: I have a feeling he fled to Mexico. Just saying he probably hasn't been in the United States since the shooting. Illegal not Illegal its the closest border and easy for him to drive across in a couple of hours.


More than a couple of hours from the far side of Houston to the border. Texas is big.
 
Thingster
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: foo monkey: Shawn Crawford, a neighbor who said he knows Oropesa and the victims, described the community as "family oriented" and the suspect as a "family guy."

Explains how he got past the police.

[Fark user image 300x168]

Heh but I'm gonna go with no for actual purposes - he would have been in trouble there

[Fark user image image 177x184]


Something tells me you don't understand the actual demographic makeup of Texas, especially if the guy fled south before the police really got their feet on the ground.
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Merltech: MycroftHolmes: I am on Next Door, and half the comments are people complaining about stuff that isn't illegal or is pretty minor ('I saw someone looking into my yard', 'I saw someone try to open the door on my parked car').  There will always be three people who chime in 'You need to buy a gun'.

This state, and this country, has been deeply affected by decades of gun fetishization and fear porn used to manipulate simple minded voters.

So the propaganda is working?


Sadly yes.  I keep hearing about how people, especially older people, are justified in shooting first and asking questions later because of how times have changed and how much more dangerous it is now.  When I post actual crime stats and show how much more dangerous it was in the past, people never respond.

I do not oppose gun ownership, or guns for self defense.  But using a gun on a human should be something done with great reservations, and only in the most extreme circumstances. Selling a bravado attitude around guns and selling fear works for politicians, but at a huge societal cost that they are refusing to acknowledge
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: foo monkey: Tyrone Slothrop: The problem is if they stopped every Texan with an AR-5, they'd have to stop half the state.

I'll allow it.

[Fark user image 640x251]

Hell it was a real rifle.  Chambered for hopped up .22 rounds - issued as a survival rifle to pilots

/I know this because I once tried to correct someone on here that wrote AR-5
//turns out they meant AR-5
///oops
//// AR-5

Are you implying I would ever post something less than 100% truthful on fark.com?  I'm insulte oh!  It's feeding time!  Bananas again?  Sweet!!


I am implying no such thing, you are the very model of simian rectitude

/which explains where the posts come from
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
so much freedom though
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Thingster: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: foo monkey: Shawn Crawford, a neighbor who said he knows Oropesa and the victims, described the community as "family oriented" and the suspect as a "family guy."

Explains how he got past the police.

[Fark user image 300x168]

Heh but I'm gonna go with no for actual purposes - he would have been in trouble there

[Fark user image image 177x184]

Something tells me you don't understand the actual demographic makeup of Texas, especially if the guy fled south before the police really got their feet on the ground.


Something tells me that all I meant was he would not fit into the ok columns on that card with his skin tone

/that something is me
 
thornhill
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

YixilTesiphon: Decorus: I have a feeling he fled to Mexico. Just saying he probably hasn't been in the United States since the shooting. Illegal not Illegal its the closest border and easy for him to drive across in a couple of hours.

More than a couple of hours from the far side of Houston to the border. Texas is big.


I've never been to Texas, but based on the news reporting, I always thought that every community and city is within 10 miles from the border.
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

YixilTesiphon: Decorus: I have a feeling he fled to Mexico. Just saying he probably hasn't been in the United States since the shooting. Illegal not Illegal its the closest border and easy for him to drive across in a couple of hours.

More than a couple of hours from the far side of Houston to the border. Texas is big.


About six hours to Brownsville, and not a lot of roads, so not real difficult to keep an eye on.
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

thornhill: YixilTesiphon: Decorus: I have a feeling he fled to Mexico. Just saying he probably hasn't been in the United States since the shooting. Illegal not Illegal its the closest border and easy for him to drive across in a couple of hours.

More than a couple of hours from the far side of Houston to the border. Texas is big.

I've never been to Texas, but based on the news reporting, I always thought that every community and city is within 10 miles from the border.


Yeah, San Antonio residents were pretty surprised when trump classified them as a border town.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

YixilTesiphon: Decorus: I have a feeling he fled to Mexico. Just saying he probably hasn't been in the United States since the shooting. Illegal not Illegal its the closest border and easy for him to drive across in a couple of hours.

More than a couple of hours from the far side of Houston to the border. Texas is big.


Yeah, it's probably about 4 hours.
 
YixilTesiphon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

MycroftHolmes: YixilTesiphon: Decorus: I have a feeling he fled to Mexico. Just saying he probably hasn't been in the United States since the shooting. Illegal not Illegal its the closest border and easy for him to drive across in a couple of hours.

More than a couple of hours from the far side of Houston to the border. Texas is big.

About six hours to Brownsville, and not a lot of roads, so not real difficult to keep an eye on.


Also six hours to Laredo.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: He out smarted us by ditching his phone.


Well, the authorities now have it and all his contacts. It's a step in the right direction.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MycroftHolmes: YixilTesiphon: Decorus: I have a feeling he fled to Mexico. Just saying he probably hasn't been in the United States since the shooting. Illegal not Illegal its the closest border and easy for him to drive across in a couple of hours.

More than a couple of hours from the far side of Houston to the border. Texas is big.

About six hours to Brownsville, and not a lot of roads, so not real difficult to keep an eye on.


You'd want to cross at McAllen/Reynosa depending on when you went the route in would be fairly clear.  About 6 hours, probably.

But yeah, Texas is big.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

YixilTesiphon: Decorus: I have a feeling he fled to Mexico. Just saying he probably hasn't been in the United States since the shooting. Illegal not Illegal its the closest border and easy for him to drive across in a couple of hours.

More than a couple of hours from the far side of Houston to the border. Texas is big.


I forgot, Cleveland is north Houston, not south.
 
jso2897
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
He's over 200 miles from the border, on foot, no phone to contact any potential help, and $80,000 on his head.
He's in miserable terrain, with 200 men and dogs after him.
I'll bet he gets caught before too much longer.
 
