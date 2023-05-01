 Skip to content
(CNN)   Statue of controversially euthanized walrus is unveiled in Oslo. Gøø gøø ga jøøb   (cnn.com) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Freakin' idiots went all Yellowstone bears on this majestic creature, which resulted in her being euthanized because they wanted a photo op.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a simple an obvious solution they apparently didn't consider - euthanizing the assholes that were farking with her
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Walrus is Latin for corpse, man."
 
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"The authorities could have acted more quickly and tried to move her instead of shooting her. They waited too long and it became dangerous for the people. They decided to do the 'quick fix'."

Uh huh.

"I know you told me that the stove was hot and that I would hurt myself if I touched it, but you could have done more to stop me from touching it. What's wrong with you?"
 
