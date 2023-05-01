 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Texas college baseball game ended due to opposite of a no-hitter   (sports.yahoo.com) divider line
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
the shooting happened in "about" the fifth inning of the school's game against the University of Houston-Victoria and that the student was shot in the chest.  That game was declared a no-contest after the shooting....

Yahoo, can you simultaneously give me not enough and too much information?  Perfect!
 
August11 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm starting to think most American gun owners think John Wick is a training film.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, just because Texas takes their pitch clock violations seriously is no reason to get upset.
 
kb7rky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

August11: I'm starting to think most American gun owners think John Wick is a training film.


No, most American gun owners are clueless morons who think shooting people is perfectly acceptable.

And, thanks to the NRA, and our Republican-controlled government...they can get away with it.

...well, maybe not completely "get away with it"...

/I'll shut up now
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordBeavis: the shooting happened in "about" the fifth inning of the school's game against the University of Houston-Victoria and that the student was shot in the chest.  That game was declared a no-contest after the shooting....

Yahoo, can you simultaneously give me not enough and too much information?  Perfect!


If only they'd made it through the fifth inning; it would have been an official game.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
A police department spokesperson told the Texarkana Gazette that it was "incredibly bad luck, bad place," for the player who was shot.

Or, and here me out here...
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

kb7rky: August11: I'm starting to think most American gun owners think John Wick is a training film.

No, most American gun owners are clueless morons who think shooting people is perfectly acceptable.

And, thanks to the NRA, and our Republican-controlled government...they can get away with it.

...well, maybe not completely "get away with it"...

/I'll shut up now


They may not completely get away with it - this was interference in a college game.  It's not foobawl but still - they take that shiat serious.  Now random shooting, especially of brown people?  That's fine.  But farking up a game?  Whoever did this is in for it
 
TuckTheFrumps [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Was the gun ok?
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Why would anyone even go outside in Texas anymore.?  You're just playing with your life.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It is incredibly bad luck go be born in a country that worships guns.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
akshually, a the opposite of a no hitter would be everyone on one of the rosters getting a hit.
 
freidog
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
A police department spokesperson told the Texarkana Gazette that it was "incredibly bad luck, bad place,"

That place is called Texas.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
There is precedent.  Many years ago, the Georgia / Georgia Tech baseball rivalry became so bitter, they stopped playing each other.  After a few years, students from both schools got together to come up with terms to continue the rivalry.  One of the those terms was to not shoot at the other team's baserunners.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
In 'Murica there is a non-zero % chance of being hit by a stray bullet at any given time.  In Texas that % increases by a foreseeable amount.  I blame the player.  Where was his bullet resistant vest, if he hadn't been inconsiderate he could've shrug off the bullet strike and not ruined everyone else's baseball game.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I know it's early, but I'm gonna call it: Texas shooting trifecta is in play for today.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

foo monkey: A police department spokesperson told the Texarkana Gazette that it was "incredibly bad luck, bad place," for the player who was shot.

Or, and here me out here...


What the problem with that statement?

Texas does seem to be an incredibly bad place
 
storch monkey
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Was the victim taken to safety on a 7th inning stretcher?
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
In THE MOST TEXASS WAY POSSIBLE SUBBY!!! YEEHAW!! PEW! PEW! PEW!

/insert yomsemite sam jpeg here.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Texas: use guns to settle parking disputes and "Hey, that guy was looking at me funny" moments.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

TuckTheFrumps: Was the gun ok?


Rarely is the question asked.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Why did they cancel the game?  It was just one player and the gun was probably ok. The player isn't even dead.  Come on, Texas.  I thought you guys were tougher than that. You guys are starting to look like some librul blue state with those kinds of actions. Cancel the game.  Pffft.  Pussies.
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
welcome to Murica.
"he was attacked by a stray."
"dog? cat?"
"no, bullet."
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: TuckTheFrumps: Was the gun ok?

Rarely is the question asked.


If by "rarely" you mean "at least once a day".
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: It is incredibly bad luck go be born in a country that worships guns.


Mozambique? They put a gun on their flag.
 
cleek
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
A Shot in the Arm
Youtube MOFRko-WWc4
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: Why would anyone even go outside in Texas anymore.?  You're just playing with your life.


Despite all the guns... huge swaths...areas larger than multiple countries are just empty desert/land in west texas. Look at a map of their counties. It's a literal grid of just squares.
 
Cheron
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The local District Attorney said he is evaluating charging the struck play with obstructing the lawful discharge of a firearm, a class B misdemeanor. He added we won't know if the fire arm was lawfully discharged until we know the race of the shooter.
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

TuckTheFrumps: Was the gun ok?


I hope the gun gets the care and counseling it needs
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

RandomInternetComment: durbnpoisn: Why would anyone even go outside in Texas anymore.?  You're just playing with your life.

Despite all the guns... huge swaths...areas larger than multiple countries are just empty desert/land in west texas. Look at a map of their counties. It's a literal grid of just squares.


Fark user imageView Full Size


You're a good kid, but the fast ones go right over your head.
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Creoena: [Fark user image 681x681]


Yikes sorry for such a large picture.

/fark needs an edit button
 
