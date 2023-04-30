 Skip to content
(The US Sun)   Car expert baffles the driving world with this one weird trick, also known as "turning on the defrost"   (the-sun.com) divider line
    More: Facepalm, Windshield, Fog, Drop (liquid), Atmosphere of Earth, Rain, Mirror, Condensation, Oil  
C18H27NO3
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"I'm [I've been] driving for the last 30 years. How did I not know this?"

Because you have a potato for a brain?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
How do I stop the car again? Need to know, soonish.
 
jdlenke
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
smh
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
WTF?  Do people not learn about a car's features?  Something simple as defrost?
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Well; la-dee-dah, you have a working defroster.
 
p51d007
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
How DOES he not know that?  Also heat helps.
 
ssaoi
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You should test out the penis warmer in the car.  It's also used as a DC outlet but it can do two things. Trust me!  Try it!
 
Mock26
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Next big trick, if you unlock a locked door you can open it!
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Qatmandu
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Who knew?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
A few years ago, I bought my mom a new Lexus, fully loaded. She's been driving for almost half a century. We were about to go out one day in the middle of winter and was ready to pull out of the driveway with a credit card sized view in the middle of the frosted front windscreen. I had to show her how to use the defrosters.

Make your jokes about the old Asian lady driver. I can't believe she's never been in a car accident.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: How do I stop the car again? Need to know, soonish.


I am old. My brain is full. Every new thing makes me forget something. I have a fear. While driving, I will read a billboard, learn something new and then forget what a brake is.
:)
 
hlehmann
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Do people not even read the owners manual anymore?
 
zez
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I guess since these days everything is automatic; gear selection, wipers, lights, cruise control braking why wouldn't the car know how to deal with a foggy window by itself?
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: "I'm [I've been] driving for the last 30 years. How did I not know this?"

Because you have a potato for a brain?


Done in one.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

hlehmann: Do people not even read the owners manual anymore?


Are you kidding me? They barely read the shift selector and that's usually four letters.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: A few years ago, I bought my mom a new Lexus, fully loaded. She's been driving for almost half a century. We were about to go out one day in the middle of winter and was ready to pull out of the driveway with a credit card sized view in the middle of the frosted front windscreen. I had to show her how to use the defrosters.

Make your jokes about the old Asian lady driver. I can't believe she's never been in a car accident.


Being Asian does not make you a bad or ignorant driver. That is an unjust, inaccurate, racist stereotype that needs to go away.

But I would say that your story does fit in perfectly with being a Lexus owner.

/Overpaying for a Toyota is the first warning sign.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
three-button combo? If your car was built after 2015 you push one button and it does everything it needs to and clears your windshield in about 10 seconds.

Everything on TikTok is new, because idiots.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
We really need to make driving tests a little harder.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I have my own neat life hack - I've found when I want my car to speed up, there is this rectangular pedal on the right side on the floor, and depressing it will cause the car to go faster, proportional to how hard the pedal is pressed!

For extra effect, release any pressure on the pedal to the left of it first.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

zez: I guess since these days everything is automatic ... cruise control braking


Cripes, I am glad my car doesn't have that.  It would be infuriatingly annoying.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Even my 2008 Honda will engage the AC unit if you hit the defrost button. Being a bit of a cheapskate I hate to use it as I don't like sacrificing fuel economy if I can simply open a window instead.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Sum Dum Gai: I have my own neat life hack - I've found when I want my car to speed up, there is this rectangular pedal on the right side on the floor, and depressing it will cause the car to go faster, proportional to how hard the pedal is pressed!

For extra effect, release any pressure on the pedal to the left of it first.


Protip: the car will keep moving forward for a while if you take your foot off the right pedal. You don't have to have it depressed the whole way until you suddenly jam the left pedal with your foot.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Priapetic: hlehmann: Do people not even read the owners manual anymore?

Are you kidding me? They barely read the shift selector and that's usually four letters.


That's where I've been going wrong. Mine just has one letter and a bunch of numbers.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Even more people don't know what this is for.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: WTF?  Do people not learn about a car's features?  Something simple as defrost?


This guy made between 5k and 40k posting this on YouTube.  Chances are on the higher side since he's popular.
This is why most of us are not rich, who the hell would think of posting this.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Even my 2008 Honda will engage the AC unit if you hit the defrost button. Being a bit of a cheapskate I hate to use it as I don't like sacrificing fuel economy if I can simply open a window instead.


Your Honda was built when manufacturers were implementing activating the A/C with the defroster.  Doing so prevents the seals in the A/C system from drying out as the oil in the system is circulated.  So, stop being a cheapskate as you're saving money in long-term repairs.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The amazing thing isn't that this is news. The amazing thing is that TicTac didn't try to convince people that the way to deal with ice on the windshield is to pour boiling water on it.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: Even more people don't know what this is for.
[Fark user image image 284x189]


Not available on BMWs
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

zez: I guess since these days everything is automatic; gear selection, wipers, lights, cruise control braking why wouldn't the car know how to deal with a foggy window by itself?


My cheap ass kona does have auto defrost, not sure if it works based on moisture or temp but it works well. It also has auto brights which is the worst, they flick on and off all the time so I disabled them.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Wait till these geniuses learn what adding a 1lb bag of sugar to their gas tank can do #adulting #lifehacks
 
ssaoi
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: Even more people don't know what this is for.
[Fark user image image 284x189]


Fun fact: Ford moved the horn to the blinker one year during the 80s. You could mash down on the steering wheel and nothing would happen.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LiberalConservative [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TheGogmagog: How DOES he not know that?  Also heat helps.


Had a coworker who absolutely refused to believe that having the defroster on with heat worked. Insisted only full cold AC worked. Even showed how heat worked better; nope, still am wrong. Had to endure near freezing remote work all day in a vehicle with the AC on coldest with this aresehole. People are farking ignorant and insist on staying so.
 
buntz
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I am of the age where I was there for the dawn of home video games.
They used to come with instruction manuals.
Then they slowly started phasing out the instructions for 'tutorial levels'

These kids driving cars today never heard of instruction manuals.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Ragin' Asian: A few years ago, I bought my mom a new Lexus, fully loaded. She's been driving for almost half a century. We were about to go out one day in the middle of winter and was ready to pull out of the driveway with a credit card sized view in the middle of the frosted front windscreen. I had to show her how to use the defrosters.

Make your jokes about the old Asian lady driver. I can't believe she's never been in a car accident.

Being Asian does not make you a bad or ignorant driver. That is an unjust, inaccurate, racist stereotype that needs to go away.

But I would say that your story does fit in perfectly with being a Lexus owner.

/Overpaying for a Toyota is the first warning sign.


Best driver I ever met was Asian. She grew up in Malaysia drivind scooters. In the US she could drive anything with wheels. She was the driver for one of my companies for 14 years driving over 150 miles a day and had 0 accidents, 0 tickets, immaculate records for maintaining the truck. She drove a 12 passenger van and could squeeze it I spots I wouldn't try putting a compact car in and she did it with ease.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ssaoi: RolandTGunner: Even more people don't know what this is for.
[Fark user image image 284x189]

Fun fact: Ford moved the horn to the blinker one year during the 80s. You could mash down on the steering wheel and nothing would happen.

[Fark user image image 425x223]


My father hated that on my folks Mercury Capri. Every time he'd go to honk the horn he'd just turn the blinkers on, or get confused and spray washer fluid all over the windscreen. Hilarity always ensued.

The DeLorean also has the same setup as well:

store.delorean.comView Full Size

I always preferred this set up because I don't need to take my hands off the wheel to express my displeasure with others.

/I know how to drive.
//it's everyone else who is a moron.
 
