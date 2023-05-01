 Skip to content
(SFGate)   Casa Romantica closed due to mudslide; Casa Bonita still open   (sfgate.com) divider line
12
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Casa Bonita reopens sometime in May....
 
Valter
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Newsflash: don't build homes in dubious locations.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Casa Romantica closed due to mudslide

Someone's not eating enough fiber.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Madonna Inn still open for romantica business...
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

little big man: Casa Bonita reopens sometime in May....


Welp, guess there's only one place left to go till then.  Vamanos a La Chingada
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: little big man: Casa Bonita reopens sometime in May....

Welp, guess there's only one place left to go till then.  Vamanos a La Chingada


Chinches is Spanish for "free mattress"
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: Madonna Inn still open for romantica business...


The one in San Pedro by the LA Harbor? Overrated.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

i mean, obviously....wtf
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
s.hdnux.comView Full Size


That's some pricey real estate right there.

or was anyway.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: RoyFokker'sGhost: Madonna Inn still open for romantica business...

The one in San Pedro by the LA Harbor? Overrated.


I've never gone but I know the song.
 
cSquids
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: RoyFokker'sGhost: Madonna Inn still open for romantica business...

The one in San Pedro by the LA Harbor? Overrated.


Maybe he was referring to the one in SLO with all the crazy decorated rooms.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

cSquids: cyberspacedout: RoyFokker'sGhost: Madonna Inn still open for romantica business...

The one in San Pedro by the LA Harbor? Overrated.

Maybe he was referring to the one in SLO with all the crazy decorated rooms.


Yup. This.

Wasn't aware there was another.

Yes, yes...SLO *isn't* San Clemente. It was a play on the 'romantico' name...
 
