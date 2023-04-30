 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Mugs, not drugs   (apnews.com) divider line
16
    More: Dumbass, Law, Police, Opioid, Fentanyl, Crate, Prison, Wood, Law enforcement  
•       •       •

452 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Apr 2023 at 11:17 PM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They didn't say how many people it could kill!
 
bughunter
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
storage.googleapis.comView Full Size


This guy has a bad case of Tucker Carlson face.
 
zez
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
My kid says he looks like royalty free Alex Jones

storage.googleapis.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
How did the employees get that close to a shipment of fentanyl without suffering sudden seizures or just plain dying on the spot?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Russ1642: How did the employees get that close to a shipment of fentanyl without suffering sudden seizures or just plain dying on the spot?


They weren't cops.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: They didn't say how many people it could kill!


Y tho?  14 keys and even the inflated cop estimate is only $3M?  Yeesh, you'd do leaps and heaps more profit with coke, even at modern prices. If you're gonna take all the trouble and associated risk, at least do it for something with a better profit margin.  Hell smack beats that dude, do the math
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Well, it's one reason to not open things you didn't order.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
it is a fentanyl, not your fentanyl...  !.
 
dylanthomas
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Russ1642: How did the employees get that close to a shipment of fentanyl without suffering sudden seizures or just plain dying on the spot?


Just reading the story is making me kinda diz-
 
Salmon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Something's fishy.

Dude doesn't work there but had it delivered there and then showed up looking for it?

Betcha the owner that's spouting his approval for the arrest was in on it, people don't just send a tote of drugs to a random address.
 
EnderWiggnz [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: They didn't say how many people it could kill!


I hear that there is a kill bot limit
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Comments:Instead of cooking supplies package contained Fentanyl.  Would not buy again.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Russ1642: How did the employees get that close to a shipment of fentanyl without suffering sudden seizures or just plain dying on the spot?


Damnit, came here to make the same joke, albeit with an opening-the-ark-of-the-covenant theme.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Man, that's going to be a fun claim with UPS
 
MrHormel [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Instead of mugs received $3,000,000 with of drugs. Might buy again?
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.