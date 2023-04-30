 Skip to content
A hyena, a warthog and a porcupine walked into a den
19
homeless_need_help [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
A hyena, a warthog and a porcupine were in a plane that was going to crash, yet they only had 2 parachutes. The hyena proclaimed that since he was the smartest animal on the plane, that he deserved to survive. He took a chute and jumped.
The porcupine reflected back on his life, and told the warthog to take the last parachute since he had already lived a wonderful and full life.
The warthog replied, "You can have the other chute because the smartest animal on this plane just jumped out with my backpack!"
 
homeless_need_help [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
(I just want a bad joke thread)
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What sound do porcupines make when they kiss?
Ouch!
..
What do you give a dog with a fever?
Mustard, its the best thing for a hot dog!
..
What do you get from a pampered cow?
Spoiled milk.
..
What do you do if your cat swallows your pencil?
Use a pen.
 
migueldelascervezas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were they singing some variation of Hakuna Matata?
 
Cythraul
‘’ 1 hour ago  

homeless_need_help: (I just want a bad joke thread)


Did you know scientists recently were able to weigh a rainbow?

It's pretty light.
 
special20 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Redh8t: What sound do porcupines make when they kiss?
Ouch!
..
What do you give a dog with a fever?
Mustard, its the best thing for a hot dog!
..
What do you get from a pampered cow?
Spoiled milk.
..
What do you do if your cat swallows your pencil?
Use a pen.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alaskan Yoda [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they den mates with benefits now?

/got nothing
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Three Stooges...a cavalcade of porcupines
Youtube SsPYcK6sIOQ
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WHO THE FARK ARE YOU PEOPLE TO JUDGE MY LIFE CHOICES?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the den-tender says, "What can I get for you Speaker McCarthy?"
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: WHO THE FARK ARE YOU PEOPLE TO JUDGE MY LIFE CHOICES?


Welcome to my world.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone should try moving in the den with the animals and documenting it. Seeing if they're okay with a human in there

Make it a reality show
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Warthog: WHO THE FARK ARE YOU PEOPLE TO JUDGE MY LIFE CHOICES?

Welcome to my world.


Get a den you two!
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Even in wild Africa nobody can afford the rent on their own.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It is a Puma.
 
anuran
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mock26: Were they singing some variation of Hakuna Matata?


The one that starts with the Swahili for "Respect through Fear".
 
homeless_need_help [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
...and then the Warthog said to the Porcupine, "Oh yeah? Well, your mama's so ugly she walked outside naked once and the dog exploded!"
 
