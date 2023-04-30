 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Law and Crime)   Man found with buckets of illegally obtained human body parts. Mugshot checks out   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
51
    More: Sick, Prosecutor, Human body, Magistrate, University of Arkansas, Indictment, Defendant, United States magistrate judge, Coroner  
•       •       •

875 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 May 2023 at 12:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



51 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Noctusxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OilfieldDrunk [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
There's a way to legally get buckets filled with human body parts?
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
the search continues...
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

OilfieldDrunk: There's a way to legally get buckets filled with human body parts?


Cartman:  It's been proven, Jew!  I saw it on 321 contact, and with all the research that's going on, stem-cells are worth three times their weight in gold.  What I have in my backyard, is an aborted treasure chest.
Kyle:  I hate you, so much.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

OilfieldDrunk: There's a way to legally get buckets filled with human body parts?


Leftovers
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
am22.mediaite.comView Full Size


But he seems like such a fine upstanding contributing member of society.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

no1curr: [am22.mediaite.com image 850x444]

But he seems like such a fine upstanding contributing member of society.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrHormel [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chapmangregio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never saw an actual ghoul before but I have now. What a creepy looking dude.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OilfieldDrunk: There's a way to legally get buckets filled with human body parts?


Actually, yes. That's all donated organs are, after all. Or any organs donated for science.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OilfieldDrunk: There's a way to legally get buckets filled with human body parts?


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


Kentucky Fried Cadaver.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ummmm, do we even want to know what he was using the for?

/kind of...
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: Ummmm, do we even want to know what he was using the for?

/kind of...


Everybody needs a hand now and again
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That mugshot is actually way worse than what I was expecting. This guy has only half dedication to  permanent Puzuzu cosplay however
 
Squik2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

no1curr: [am22.mediaite.com image 850x444]

But he seems like such a fine upstanding contributing member of society.


Those spikes must be a biatch to shave around
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

no1curr: [am22.mediaite.com image 850x444]

But he seems like such a fine upstanding contributing member of society.


Well, who knew that I'd find out that my accountant got arrested via Fark?
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His career as a door to door salesman somehow did not pan out.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mmmm. Iguana bits...
 
Dinodork
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Squik2: no1curr: [am22.mediaite.com image 850x444]

But he seems like such a fine upstanding contributing member of society.

Those spikes must be a biatch to shave around


I was wondering what sound he'd make if you whapped them with a ping pong paddle
 
MrHormel [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Squik2: no1curr: [am22.mediaite.com image 850x444]

But he seems like such a fine upstanding contributing member of society.

Those spikes must be a biatch to shave around


Don't even want to think about what the vibration would feel like if you bumped one.  I mean we're not talking Deanna Troi PAIN! histrionics but... it seems like it'd be an unpleasant kinda weird at best
 
EJ25T
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean one or two illegally obtained body parts I can understand... but buckets? You've crossed a line, buddy.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Squik2: no1curr: [am22.mediaite.com image 850x444]

But he seems like such a fine upstanding contributing member of society.

Those spikes must be a biatch to shave around

Don't even want to think about what the vibration would feel like if you bumped one.  I mean we're not talking Deanna Troi PAIN! histrionics but... it seems like it'd be an unpleasant kinda weird at best


Or unusual sensory inputs are his fetish
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Among the remains identified were human brains, heart, livers, skin and lungs," prosecutors wrote.

I'll be surprised if there's not a few peniseses in that list. Authorities just don't want to mention it right yet.

(Penii? What is the proper classic plural?)
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EJ25T: I mean one or two illegally obtained body parts I can understand... but buckets? You've crossed a line, buddy.


Well, it's not like you can transport them in a bag, and a box is so cliche.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EJ25T: I mean one or two illegally obtained body parts I can understand... but buckets? You've crossed a line, buddy.


thedailymeal.comView Full Size
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

no1curr: [am22.mediaite.com image 850x444]

But he seems like such a fine upstanding contributing member of society.


I hate to judge a book by its cover but that seems like a most forbidden book.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Squik2: no1curr: [am22.mediaite.com image 850x444]

But he seems like such a fine upstanding contributing member of society.

Those spikes must be a biatch to shave around

Don't even want to think about what the vibration would feel like if you bumped one.  I mean we're not talking Deanna Troi PAIN! histrionics but... it seems like it'd be an unpleasant kinda weird at best

Or unusual sensory inputs are his fetish


Yep, I mean dude can do his own thing - I just wouldn't want to

/'cept for the stealing, hording, and selling body parts gig
//not so much there
///<blank>
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Huck And Molly Ziegler: "Among the remains identified were human brains, heart, livers, skin and lungs," prosecutors wrote.

I'll be surprised if there's not a few peniseses in that list. Authorities just don't want to mention it right yet.

(Penii? What is the proper classic plural?)


Phalluses.  Phalluses would be the plural.
 
MrHormel [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not enough hugs from the right people. Too many hugs from the wrong people.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: Huck And Molly Ziegler: "Among the remains identified were human brains, heart, livers, skin and lungs," prosecutors wrote.

I'll be surprised if there's not a few peniseses in that list. Authorities just don't want to mention it right yet.

(Penii? What is the proper classic plural?)

Phalluses.  Phalluses would be the plural.


phalli

penis is third declension

the proper plural of penis is penes
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a total Jeremy move.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

no1curr: [am22.mediaite.com image 850x444]

But he seems like such a fine upstanding contributing member of society.


How many pillows do you think that guy goes through in a year?
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Valter: TWX: Huck And Molly Ziegler: "Among the remains identified were human brains, heart, livers, skin and lungs," prosecutors wrote.

I'll be surprised if there's not a few peniseses in that list. Authorities just don't want to mention it right yet.

(Penii? What is the proper classic plural?)

Phalluses.  Phalluses would be the plural.

phalli

penis is third declension

the proper plural of penis is penes


f4.bcbits.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i0.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: ow many pillows do you think that guy goes through in a year?


All of them.
 
stringbad [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd pay to watch him get an MRI.
/Otherwise live your own good life people
 
MrHormel [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrHormel: [Fark user image 425x318]


I like how this became a photoshop thread.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so, what was he planning to do with the family fill up buckets?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrHormel [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Victor approves!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
krispos42 [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Is that wrong?

You shouldn't do that?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

fsbilly: Valter: TWX: Huck And Molly Ziegler: "Among the remains identified were human brains, heart, livers, skin and lungs," prosecutors wrote.

I'll be surprised if there's not a few peniseses in that list. Authorities just don't want to mention it right yet.

(Penii? What is the proper classic plural?)

Phalluses.  Phalluses would be the plural.

phalli

penis is third declension

the proper plural of penis is penes

[f4.bcbits.com image 850x850]


Wow, that takes me back.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

fsbilly: Valter: TWX: Huck And Molly Ziegler: "Among the remains identified were human brains, heart, livers, skin and lungs," prosecutors wrote.

I'll be surprised if there's not a few peniseses in that list. Authorities just don't want to mention it right yet.

(Penii? What is the proper classic plural?)

Phalluses.  Phalluses would be the plural.

phalli

penis is third declension

the proper plural of penis is penes

[f4.bcbits.com image 850x850]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Salmon: Ummmm, do we even want to know what he was using the for?

/kind of...


Moran was just trying to get a brain.
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Squik2: no1curr: [am22.mediaite.com image 850x444]

But he seems like such a fine upstanding contributing member of society.

Those spikes must be a biatch to shave around

Don't even want to think about what the vibration would feel like if you bumped one.  I mean we're not talking Deanna Troi PAIN! histrionics but... it seems like it'd be an unpleasant kinda weird at best


Dude had his right eye tattooed, that's why it's all black. I've heard of the procedure but that's some gnarly body mod shiat.
 
Displayed 50 of 51 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.