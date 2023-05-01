 Skip to content
(YouTube) Hero British send military honor guard to honor the body of a slain Scottish Highlander who was killed in an act of violence in South Carolina. There can only be one. Tag is for him and the seven Americans who were also recovered from scene   (youtube.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Big Country - Remembrance Day (Live HQ)
Youtube 86gDCtT1Cjk
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, back then he was probably pissed at the farking airline bottles of booze at the bars
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You come to America, expect to die like an American, paying the price of some gun nut's "freedom"
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Exit Stencilist: You come to America, expect to die like an American, paying the price of some gun nut's "freedom"


O.G. 2nd amendment absolutists - they were into it before there was even a Constitution
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not big on victim-blaming, but he really should have known better.
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did no one watch or are we doing a skit now?
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: The Exit Stencilist: You come to America, expect to die like an American, paying the price of some gun nut's "freedom"

O.G. 2nd amendment absolutists - they were into it before there was even a Constitution


Damn right, what with those high capacity musketball loaders and all
 
poeg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP Jamie Frasier 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Exit Stencilist: You come to America, expect to die like an American, paying the price of some gun nut's "freedom"


Fark user imageView Full Size
2 cool 4 this thread
 
catmandu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"One of the soldiers was from the British 71st Regiment of Foot, Fraser's Highlanders, a Scottish regiment formed for the Revolutionary War."

Fraser's Highlanders eh? Here I thought it was all fiction instead of mostly fiction.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
othmar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well..so much for the monkey strapped perdition of long years ago...the new perdition is more complicated.
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

poeg: RIP Jamie Frasier [Fark user image image 259x385]


Fark user imageView Full Size

RIP Frasier
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
RIP sir.
 
