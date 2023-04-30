 Skip to content
The price of birdseed is too damn high
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
birbs ain't GAF!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
migueldelascervezas [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Had an acquaintance tell me bird seed is expensive today. I couldn't imagine bird seed was all that expensive, but after checking it out, I decided the birbs are on their own until it's cold again.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The wife Constantly feeds the birds, and no it's not cheap. What will really tick you off is a squirrel defeating the anti-squirrel stuff and just emptying a feeder on the ground so they can collect it later.
Efficient little thieves....
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Who cares, that shiat attracts rodents.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Private_Citizen: The wife Constantly feeds the birds, and no it's not cheap. What will really tick you off is a squirrel defeating the anti-squirrel stuff and just emptying a feeder on the ground so they can collect it later.
Efficient little thieves....


How about the mouse colony that moves in somewhere near enough to pick through the leavings.
 
Ravage [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Just put up hummingbird feeders. All the other birds can suck it.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Phone Call - Cyanide & Happiness Shorts
Youtube lTn2Cvac5Bc
 
fat boy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Why do birds need welfare?  How did they survive before socialism
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
i asked the sales lady how long it took to grow the birds from the seeds. she thought i was nuts
 
