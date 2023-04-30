 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   Pigeon racing - serious business   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
11
    More: Misc, annual homicides, Death, Firearm, local media, Andreia Gonalves, police commissioner, Portugal, Portuguese police  
•       •       •

228 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Apr 2023 at 9:41 PM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The Fast and Furious franchise isn't what it used to be.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Did they shoot and eat Speckled Jim?
 
nicholas m schumacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Oh pigeon racing, my father did that when he was a kid. Don't know how serious it was for him because he was a kid and his dumb rock doves always came in near the bottom of the pack, but just knowing it's a thing that still has fans wants me to try my hand at a pigeon coop.
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I rented a room from a guy who raised and raced pigeons.

He told me that his worst nightmare was a scenario where a wild pigeon got in with the pigeons that he paid OVER $3000 for.
 
nicholas m schumacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

geom_00: I rented a room from a guy who raised and raced pigeons.

He told me that his worst nightmare was a scenario where a wild pigeon got in with the pigeons that he paid OVER $3000 for.


I need more information! What would a wild pigeon do in this instance?

(I'm assuming it would take his 3k birds to another place to roost)
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Are the pigeons OK?
 
kb7rky [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Stop the Pigeon Intro Opening
Youtube sj6-LG5VpGk
 
indy_kid
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So, Portugal has a population of 10M and just 80 homicides a year. The US almost certainly had 80 today.

We should take after Portugal. Legalize all drugs (people can have small amounts for personal use; trafficking is still illegal) and tight gun laws.

But I guess that would make Republican Jesus cry, so fark you, kids! You're going to die in school tomorrow!!

/I am interested in seeing crime stats for the next few years. COVID likely caused micro-strokes or other brain changes in a lot of people, and it might explain why someone would go postal like that.
 
Mock26
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.