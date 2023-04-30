 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Are you an old person? THIS SUMMER IS GOING TO KILL YOU   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hypothermia is a real threat to everyone.

Nearly killed me once in Florida during a stupid, Army-run obstacle course in the Florida summer back when I was 29. Ordering us to run the course in full BDUs, sleeves down, shirts fully buttoned up in combat boots was incredibly stupid.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
old POOR people, subby
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fifty-seven summers have tried. Fifty-seven summers have failed. Bring it biatch.
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to speak to summer's manager.
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel like when I'm old all of this kind of alarmist crap is going to get pretty "Prop 65" to me, where I'll just be like "well I guess something will get me eventually" and then go back to what I was previously doing with no changes.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As heat waves fueled by climate change arrive earlier, grow more intense and last longer, people over 60 who are more vulnerable to high temperatures are increasingly at risk of dying from heat-related causes

Maybe they should shoot the heat waves. That seems to be the first option a lot of Americans turn to when they feel threatened.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First word in the article:
"Pheonix"

Well ... yeah. Duh!
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who could have anticipated that it would be hot in Phoenix in the summertime?

"Situated in the Sonoran Desert, Phoenix and its suburbs are ground zero for heat-associated deaths in the U.S. Such fatalities are so common that Arizona's largest county keeps a weekly online tally during the six-month hot season from May through October. Temperatures this year were already hitting the high 90s the first week of April. "
 
mongbiohazard [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, higher temperatures are more dangerous for older people. Duh. Everything is more dangerous for older people.
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully if my stubborn-ass 74 year-old father breaks down and runs his A.C. during the day and not just at night ("It's too expensive to run it all day") during the 90°+ weather, it won't.

//Or my 78 year-old Mom finally clobbers him for being cheap during a heatwave first
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The elderly are a like any other age group.  A few are prone to fall while summer more resilient.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Samfucious: First word in the article:
"Pheonix"

Well ... yeah. Duh!


News flash -- fogies decimated by misspelling.
 
xcheopis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When it's cold, I give out hand warmers. When it's hot, packets of electrolytes and a bottle of water. During both, info on where to go for warming/cooling centers and flyers for the local clinic that works with homeless people.
Always at risk, in all sorts of weather.
 
Fart And Smunny
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On one hand, yes, people should stay safe and know their limits and family of older folks should at least check on them to make sure they're okay.

On the other, I'm not sure if you're aware of this but the Vegas is both known for its heat and for its old people. The two can coexist.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Phoenix, you say?

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So that's about 98% of Farkers

*The remaining 2% are troll accounts
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's about time.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And if it doesn't, get ready to slip and fall to death on ice next winter!
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: Hypothermia is a real threat to everyone.

Nearly killed me once in Florida during a stupid, Army-run obstacle course in the Florida summer back when I was 29. Ordering us to run the course in full BDUs, sleeves down, shirts fully buttoned up in combat boots was incredibly stupid.


er...
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hawk the Hawk: The elderly are a like any other age group.  A few are prone to fall while summer more resilient.


Very good
 
PyroStock
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: I want to speak to summer's manager.


Too late.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Manny Rocha was the manager of the Sunnydale Doublemeat Palace. He was Buffy Summers' superior before he was killed and eaten by Wig Lady.
 
WTFDYW [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RogermcAllen: Who could have anticipated that it would be hot in Phoenix in the summertime?

"Situated in the Sonoran Desert, Phoenix and its suburbs are ground zero for heat-associated deaths in the U.S. Such fatalities are so common that Arizona's largest county keeps a weekly online tally during the six-month hot season from May through October. Temperatures this year were already hitting the high 90s the first week of April. "


Where I'm at, it has only seen 60's a couple of days. We hit 70 two weeks ago. It's 45 right now. I'll be scraping my windows when I go to work in the morning. Usually it's shorts and T-shirt this time of year.

Eastern Indiana here.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was 102° in my part of Tucson today.
:-/
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Phoenix, you say?

[pbs.twimg.com image 454x777]


Phoenix is only bad if you forget your stillsuit.
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not sure where to draw the line, but after a bit with a broke-ass air conditioning unit, I think you're just trapping the heat in. If you sit on the grass under a tree, it might be better.

Surely someone has studied this.

Yes, there's not much grass there. But you don't need a whole cooling center either, in an emergency.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jim_Callahan: I feel like when I'm old all of this kind of alarmist crap is going to get pretty "Prop 65" to me, where I'll just be like "well I guess something will get me eventually" and then go back to what I was previously doing with no changes.


My father smoked a pipe and had a beer pretty much every night before bed. He had a heart attack in his early 60s. They made him give up the pipe and the beer.

He made it into his 70s without another heart attack and took up the pipe again (but not the beer). He made it to just short of 80.

He was also a witty guy. One house we lived in had a garage apartment out back. One evening, my parents had the (lesbian) couple that rented from us over for dinner. My dad dozed off after dinner. One of the girls said "Mr. [Unobtanium's Dad], would you like to go to bed?" Dad said, " I thought you'd never ask."
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: I want to speak to summer's manager.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size


He's already been spoken to.

/ not a R&M bro, I  swear.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People live in Phoenix voluntarily?   I live in Atlanta. It's hot as balls here for 4 months of the year.  This is the farthest south I will live. My retirement plan is to move farther north.
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: Jim_Callahan: I feel like when I'm old all of this kind of alarmist crap is going to get pretty "Prop 65" to me, where I'll just be like "well I guess something will get me eventually" and then go back to what I was previously doing with no changes.

My father smoked a pipe and had a beer pretty much every night before bed. He had a heart attack in his early 60s. They made him give up the pipe and the beer.

He made it into his 70s without another heart attack and took up the pipe again (but not the beer). He made it to just short of 80.

He was also a witty guy. One house we lived in had a garage apartment out back. One evening, my parents had the (lesbian) couple that rented from us over for dinner. My dad dozed off after dinner. One of the girls said "Mr. [Unobtanium's Dad], would you like to go to bed?" Dad said, " I thought you'd never ask."


That actually was a csb. No snark, I smiled.
 
kukukupo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Must be nice to worry about the heat.

It's going to freeze tonight here.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Paramedics summoned to an Arizona retirement community last summer found an 80-year-old woman slumped inside her mobile home, enveloped in the suffocating 99-degree (37 C) heat she suffered for days after her air conditioner broke down.

May the poor woman rest in peace, and when she gets to the gates of heaven, may she not dare ask, My God, my God, why did You abandon me?

Because the answer just might well be:

I sent you two angels in the form of the wife of your son, and the husband of your daughter, both of whom you judged as unworthy of you even had they been slaves. You preferred to live in the land I gave to Cain rather than with the ones whom I made one body with your children. I did not abandon you, you abandoned Me. Worse, you never knew Me at all, for all your praying "Lord, Lord." Hypocrite! Get away from here into the dark, where there is weeping and gnashing of teeth---and heat and cold that would make the land I gave to Cain feel like the land of Eden.
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Hello, fellow Olds. One thing they did not explain in this article that is pretty key, is the older you get, the more your brain, heart, lungs and other organs need plenty of blood and the oxygen it carries in order to work well. The older you get, the more your organs need to be splashing pleasantly around in the deep end of the blood swimming pool. When you become over-heated, your blood moves to your skin as much as possible, to cool you. Your organs are no longer awash in the much needed blood and oxygen that makes them work well. It's important to stay cool so that your blood remains deep inside, where your organs are. I think that is important to know. Even if you are an older person in "good shape," you're still going to be more vulnerabe to the heat than a younger person.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
We've had heat waves plaguing NYC for AGES. Heck it's part of the reason Upstate NY and Niagara falls exist when everyone from the city fled to the countryside or Canada in the Summer.
One of the key elements in the "The Seven Year Itch" with Marilyn Monroe was her using her male neighbor to visit because he had an Air Conditioner. Also there's ice cube rubbing and the iconic white dress with the wind from the subway scene.
The Seven Year Itch (1955) - Air Conditioned
Youtube W3vJgWjupfk
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Main Tab! Where anthropogenic climate change magically becomes a Chinese hoax.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: old POOR people, subby


True. Although the 117F peak in June 2021 broke the record here in Salem, OR (It was hotter than Death Valley that day), 105+ isn't all that unusual any more.  We have two heatpumps, the main one is fairly old, the one for the great room is new and much more efficient. The great room basically didn't get any cooling from the main unit and my wife thought it would be good to have a backup plan. Most of the time I open the house early in the morning, close up at 9-10 am and we're good for the afternoon.

I'm 71 and even though I've lived in Tucson, AZ, SoCal and Las Vegas, I've been in Oregon for 20 years and my heat tolerance is shot.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: AirForceVet: Hypothermia is a real threat to everyone.

Nearly killed me once in Florida during a stupid, Army-run obstacle course in the Florida summer back when I was 29. Ordering us to run the course in full BDUs, sleeves down, shirts fully buttoned up in combat boots was incredibly stupid.

er...


Typothermia?
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Good lord, what's this? You're telling me that now that I'm old, I'm going to die one of these days?
It's an outrage.
 
Fart And Smunny
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: I May Be Crazy But...: AirForceVet: Hypothermia is a real threat to everyone.

Nearly killed me once in Florida during a stupid, Army-run obstacle course in the Florida summer back when I was 29. Ordering us to run the course in full BDUs, sleeves down, shirts fully buttoned up in combat boots was incredibly stupid.

er...

Typothermia?


Typerthermia, perhaps.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

natazha: whither_apophis: old POOR people, subby

True. Although the 117F peak in June 2021 broke the record here in Salem, OR (It was hotter than Death Valley that day), 105+ isn't all that unusual any more.  We have two heatpumps, the main one is fairly old, the one for the great room is new and much more efficient. The great room basically didn't get any cooling from the main unit and my wife thought it would be good to have a backup plan. Most of the time I open the house early in the morning, close up at 9-10 am and we're good for the afternoon.

I'm 71 and even though I've lived in Tucson, AZ, SoCal and Las Vegas, I've been in Oregon for 20 years and my heat tolerance is shot.


Do you have a backup generator in case of power outage?

(Asking for the eldest in my family -- wait, my dad died 2 months ago. Oh, crap.)
 
kb7rky [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Oy...it's already in the 90's here in Idaho. We don't see heat like this until, at least, July.

Not looking forward to that.
 
CptnSpldng [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: People live in Phoenix voluntarily?   I live in Atlanta. It's hot as balls here for 4 months of the year.  This is the farthest south I will live. My retirement plan is to move farther north.


The hottest weekend of my life was back in June 2008. Mrs Spldng & I drove down to Atlanta to visit our youngest who had relocated there. Initially I had planned to take in a ballgame as the Phillies were in town but the prevailing temperatures nipped that idea in the bud. Helped my daughter amass a basic home repair kit and got her supplied with a decent Weber kettle and grilling supplies. Spent most of the weekend talking, reading and emptying a case of ponies while watching the Phil's sweep from the air conditioned comfort of her house.

The seaside jungle of Costa Rica was pretty hot and we're headed to Casablanca at the end of May, but that weekend in Atlanta still holds the record in my mind.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Dustin_00: natazha: whither_apophis: old POOR people, subby

True. Although the 117F peak in June 2021 broke the record here in Salem, OR (It was hotter than Death Valley that day), 105+ isn't all that unusual any more.  We have two heatpumps, the main one is fairly old, the one for the great room is new and much more efficient. The great room basically didn't get any cooling from the main unit and my wife thought it would be good to have a backup plan. Most of the time I open the house early in the morning, close up at 9-10 am and we're good for the afternoon.

I'm 71 and even though I've lived in Tucson, AZ, SoCal and Las Vegas, I've been in Oregon for 20 years and my heat tolerance is shot.

Do you have a backup generator in case of power outage?

(Asking for the eldest in my family -- wait, my dad died 2 months ago. Oh, crap.)


Yes, although we haven't lost power here, even during the big ice storm that took down most of the county. Underground utilities rock.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: Who could have anticipated that it would be hot in Phoenix in the summertime?

"Situated in the Sonoran Desert, Phoenix and its suburbs are ground zero for heat-associated deaths in the U.S. Such fatalities are so common that Arizona's largest county keeps a weekly online tally during the six-month hot season from May through October. Temperatures this year were already hitting the high 90s the first week of April. "


It will be a dry death though.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Hypothermia is a real threat to everyone.

Nearly killed me once in Florida during a stupid, Army-run obstacle course in the Florida summer back when I was 29. Ordering us to run the course in full BDUs, sleeves down, shirts fully buttoned up in combat boots was incredibly stupid.


Well. I mean an air force guy is likely to pass out and die taking a sh*t. You folks aren't know at all, and I mean at all, for any physical anything.  I mean. You make Costies look like green berets. So. Yeah.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

kermit the forg: Hopefully if my stubborn-ass 74 year-old father breaks down and runs his A.C. during the day and not just at night ("It's too expensive to run it all day") during the 90°+ weather, it won't.

//Or my 78 year-old Mom finally clobbers him for being cheap during a heatwave first


I think it's been shown that keeping it on all day costs less. Even if you keep the temp higher than you'd like, I'd think the reduction in humidity would make it more comfortable.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Another element for Low Income housing is the removal of "light wells". In Apartment buildings. They also created nice airflow for natural cooling and let residence use natural light instead of bulbs that produce heat. (which isn't the problem it used to be with CF bulbs)

It's not something I'd tolerate by my Folk's first home didn't have AC.
Just electric fans. And a 'sleeping porch'.
Which prompted a friend of the family to tell my sister (born mid August '48) ....You'd better be nice to your mother she carried you through the summer in ALABAMA without air-conditioning. When Dad was able to build his postmodern dream home...it was AC/Heat Pumps and mostly a ice box inside in the summer. And a restaurant quality ice machine in the garage....ice was a big deal you did NOT want to run out of ice when hosting a party.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

CptnSpldng: Rapmaster2000: People live in Phoenix voluntarily?   I live in Atlanta. It's hot as balls here for 4 months of the year.  This is the farthest south I will live. My retirement plan is to move farther north.

The hottest weekend of my life was back in June 2008. Mrs Spldng & I drove down to Atlanta to visit our youngest who had relocated there. Initially I had planned to take in a ballgame as the Phillies were in town but the prevailing temperatures nipped that idea in the bud. Helped my daughter amass a basic home repair kit and got her supplied with a decent Weber kettle and grilling supplies. Spent most of the weekend talking, reading and emptying a case of ponies while watching the Phil's sweep from the air conditioned comfort of her house.

The seaside jungle of Costa Rica was pretty hot and we're headed to Casablanca at the end of May, but that weekend in Atlanta still holds the record in my mind.


I've been to about 50 Braves games, but twice we got 4th of July day game tickets.  Just awful.  I probably sweated out 2 liters of water.  At least the Braves have been halfway decent for 30 years, so it's not a total waste.  They're not the Marlins.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Phoenix, you say?

[pbs.twimg.com image 454x777]


That never made sense to me.

Hank Hill and his family live in Central Texas, which sees triple digit temperatures regularly every July and August. Plus humidity which cranks up the heat index another ten degrees.

They wouldn't be that worried about 111 degrees and no humidity.
 
