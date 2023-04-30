 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   I mean, it's one shopping cart, Big Lots. What could it cost? Two managers their jobs?   (ktla.com) divider line
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Every single store on earth has a policy not to stop shoplifters or follow them into the parking lot. If the cameras catch it, great. If not, get better security and if the security guard costs more than what they're stealing, let it goooooo.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
People keep insisting that businesses are people and should follow the rules of people and serve and be served by people and so forth. They may never learn. Businesses aren't people!
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: Every single store on earth has a policy not to stop shoplifters or follow them into the parking lot. If the cameras catch it, great. If not, get better security and if the security guard costs more than what they're stealing, let it goooooo.


You don't get fired for "trying to stop someone from stealing store property". You get fired for not following store policy, which in this case is "don't stop people from stealing store property".
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: Kitty2.0: Every single store on earth has a policy not to stop shoplifters or follow them into the parking lot. If the cameras catch it, great. If not, get better security and if the security guard costs more than what they're stealing, let it goooooo.

You don't get fired for "trying to stop someone from stealing store property". You get fired for not following store policy, which in this case is "don't stop people from stealing store property".


Store policy was also not to allow shipping carts outside. So at least the first manager would have been fired either way.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Yep that was totally the reason if you believe her like I do, donate to my gofundme.
 
zez
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I didn't realize laundry detergent was such a hot commodity on the black market
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
 all because a person wanted to roll tide for free outside
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

zez: I didn't realize laundry detergent was such a hot commodity on the black market


It Is.
 
