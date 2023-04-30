 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   150 years later, the Dixon bridge collapse is amongst nation's worst tragedies. They really should have consulted Calvin's dad before building it   (yahoo.com) divider line
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


structuremag.orgView Full Size


What a stupid thing
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They tested it according to his program
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kb7rky [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Unavailable for comment:

cdn.britannica.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
46 people? They can do better USA! USA! USA!
 
Snort
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Religion is to blame.  Damn Christians.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
On May 4, 1873, a crowd of more than 200 gathered on the bridge to watch a baptism when it toppled over, trapping dozens of victims just inches below the river's surface. The disaster claimed baptised 46 lives and injured dozens of others.

Job done!

/I'd never heard of this
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It turns out iron isn't the best structural material. This was right around the time industry got good at steel.
 
zez
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This is another good one
https://www.interment.net/data/train-wrecks/gasconade-bridge-train-accident.htm
 
G-Ride [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: On May 4, 1873, a crowd of more than 200 gathered on the bridge to watch a baptism when it toppled over, trapping dozens of victims just inches below the river's surface. The disaster claimed baptised 46 lives and injured dozens of others.

Job done!


They were baptized, from a certain point of view.


/I'd never heard of this

Sounds pretty horrific having people trapped and so close to the surface. I've actually been through Dixon a bunch of times and presumably crossed the Rock River at the same location but was unaware of this part of the town's history.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"It is nearly 18 years since I began building iron bridges, and the Elgin and Dixon bridges are the only ones that have fallen, and no loss of life except at Dixon. Can as much be said of any other plan?"


Damn. This guy has 'job creator' written all over him.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

kb7rky: Unavailable for comment:

[cdn.britannica.com image 850x695]


They knew that there was a problem with The Tacoma Narrows Bridge. Only one dog (in the car) lost their life.

The design did not allow for the free passage of air underneath the bridge deck.

/ the walkways in Kansas City are still worse than this collapse
 
wildcardjack
‘’ less than a minute ago  

iheartscotch: kb7rky: Unavailable for comment:

[cdn.britannica.com image 850x695]

They knew that there was a problem with The Tacoma Narrows Bridge. Only one dog (in the car) lost their life.

The design did not allow for the free passage of air underneath the bridge deck.

/ the walkways in Kansas City are still worse than this collapse


You learn about Kansas City while studying mechanical engineering as an example of change orders without thinking it through and the legal fiasco of not documenting things correctly. Design called for a continuous rod from the ceiling, builder thought he could hang the lower tiers from the upper. The box member they passed the load through was never going to work, as the box was only supposed to experience it's own load. The builder claimed the change was approved, the engineering firm claims it wasn't, lawyers ate well that year.
 
zjoik
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Dixon, uranus
 
