(Daily Dot)   Firefighting 101: when a fire breaks out in an oven in the kitchen where you work grab the fire extinguisher and run away with it
21
posted to Main » on 30 Apr 2023 at 8:05 PM



21 Comments
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Once was night manager at a large IGA grocery store. On my first shift, the owner pulled me aside and told me:

"If there's a fire, just get everyone out. Don't call the fire department; this place is worth more burned to the ground."
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That: [Fark user image image 480x270]


Gawd, you're frickin adorable!
I mean.. Bo Burnham is f'n adorable.
 
Dallymo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know, calling the fire department can be more trouble than it's worth. When the kitchen caught fire in my Sims 3 game I called the fire department. They put the fire out all right but then the fireman refused to leave, just hung out in the kitchen until all hours waving his arms and making unhappy noises. A total killjoy.
 
MrBeetle
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
At that level (minimum wage worker) all they should be expected to do with a fire extinguisher is to use it to allow themselves to exit the building
 
MrHormel [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Boomhauer - talks normal
Youtube xdyGfiIirD8
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If it ain't mounted to the wall, store the extinguisher under the sink, not above the stove.
 
InsaneJelloTroll
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My boss once used flour to put out a fire. Luckily it didn't combust, but we usually use salt now.
 
Eravior
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You won't take me alive!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Ehh, inappropriate panic response.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Wok starts huge fire in restaurant kitchen
Youtube wMtfKahuzTs
 
heywood-jablome
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Related CSB time.

I remember at BK when the deep fryer caught fire and the fire department was called in. In retaliation the franchise owner decided to punish the manager in charge by demoting and transferring him to another location. A few years later some well-justified Schadenfreude happened and corporate seized the entire franchise, all assets and locations - I'm pretty sure the owner's actions contributed in legal proceedings against him.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

MrBeetle: At that level (minimum wage worker) all they should be expected to do with a fire extinguisher is to use it to allow themselves to exit the building


When I was a dumb kid working for a fast food place they didn't really teach us what to do in case of a fire. I don't even remember where the fire extinguisher was located. Well one day we had a fire. It was early morning and were getting ready to open. I was going about my business when I saw flames shooting up from behind the stove. The night crew had dislodged something behind one of the stoves the night before so the stoves caught fire after they got hot. The manager on duty wasn't sure what to do so I told her to pull the fire alarm. She just stood there staring at it. I guess she was worried about losing her job. She finally pulled the handle. Honestly it was either that or evacuate and watch the whole building burn down. The alarm went off....which triggered the fire suppression system dropping a whole bunch of flame retardant powder over the stoves. Put that fire right the f*ck out. Fire department showed up a bit later. We had everything cleaned up and were back open for business by early afternoon.
 
aperson
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: [YouTube video: Wok starts huge fire in restaurant kitchen]


All I can do this entire video is stare at the metal cookie sheet next to the pan that could have been used to smother the fire instead of the combustible table cloths.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

aperson: Vlad_the_Inaner: [YouTube video: Wok starts huge fire in restaurant kitchen]

All I can do this entire video is stare at the metal cookie sheet next to the pan that could have been used to smother the fire instead of the combustible table cloths.


*knucks*

That was one of the stupidest things I've ever seen in my life, sheesh.
 
crumblecat
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Never criticize anyone for running from a fire. People have died trying to put out "small" fires, Just get the F  out!
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Dallymo: I don't know, calling the fire department can be more trouble than it's worth. When the kitchen caught fire in my Sims 3 game I called the fire department. They put the fire out all right but then the fireman refused to leave, just hung out in the kitchen until all hours waving his arms and making unhappy noises. A total killjoy.


Did you try pausing the game, and rearranging the furniture so he was trapped? Maybe he couldn't die like a normal Sim, otherwise you could have a firefighter ghost.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
My guess it the employee knew full well if they used the fire extinguisher they would then be responsible for cleaning the whole mess up.  Where as if they whole place burned down they could go home early and/or find a better job.
 
Yoeman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: aperson: Vlad_the_Inaner: [YouTube video: Wok starts huge fire in restaurant kitchen]

All I can do this entire video is stare at the metal cookie sheet next to the pan that could have been used to smother the fire instead of the combustible table cloths.

*knucks*

That was one of the stupidest things I've ever seen in my life, sheesh.


Agreed. WTF??
 
stringbad [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

aperson: Vlad_the_Inaner: [YouTube video: Wok starts huge fire in restaurant kitchen]

All I can do this entire video is stare at the metal cookie sheet next to the pan that could have been used to smother the fire instead of the combustible table cloths.


A water extinguisher for an oil fire. They tell you why not in training, but this video really SHOWS you.
/ouch. Glad no-one set each other on fire.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

