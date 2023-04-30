 Skip to content
(WPRI Rhode Island)   Catalytic converter thieves are getting so brazen they're stealing them with people still in the car   (wpri.com) divider line
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Instead of getting out and confronting the thieves he should have started the car and put it in gear. That should get them out from under the car in a hurry.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

TwowheelinTim: Instead of getting out and confronting the thieves he should have started the car and put it in gear. That should get them out from under the car in a hurry.


I didn't even see him there.
 
Hendawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those Kid Rock tickets aren't going to pay for themselves
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TwowheelinTim: Instead of getting out and confronting the thieves he should have started the car and put it in gear. That should get them out from under the car in a hurry.


Run them over going forward. Then back up over them just to be sure.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GoodHomer: TwowheelinTim: Instead of getting out and confronting the thieves he should have started the car and put it in gear. That should get them out from under the car in a hurry.

Run them over going forward. Then back up over them just to be sure.

Run them over going forward. Then back up over them just to be sure.


Repeatedly.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm a brazen thief, but I stick to copper alloys.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TwowheelinTim: Instead of getting out and confronting the thieves he should have started the car and put it in gear. That should get them out from under the car in a hurry.


"Why no Officer, I had NO idea he was under there".
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MechaPyx: TwowheelinTim: Instead of getting out and confronting the thieves he should have started the car and put it in gear. That should get them out from under the car in a hurry.

"Why no Officer, I had NO idea he was under there".

"Why no Officer, I had NO idea he was under there".


"No officer, it sounded like I was being attacked so I tried to flee."
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's crazy what people will steal, and when. When I worked for the bike company, we had a bunch of bikes we could check out. I was gonna take me on a trip, and then found out we couldnt take them out of state. Turns out some dude was in a drive thru in Vegas, and they stole the bikes right off the rack while he was stuck.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Police say Medrano advised there were three Hispanic men and described two of them to be wearing a full-face mask and another not to be wearing a mask."

One suspect is maskless. Repeat, maskless.

bluorangefyre: GoodHomer: TwowheelinTim: Instead of getting out and confronting the thieves he should have started the car and put it in gear. That should get them out from under the car in a hurry.

Run them over going forward. Then back up over them just to be sure.

Repeatedly.

Run them over going forward. Then back up over them just to be sure.

Repeatedly.



Easier said than done, given that he was in his driveway and they'd pulled a car in behind him.

/I know, I know, never RTFA
 
El_Dan
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The punishment for horse theft used to be hanging, and since stealing or seriously damaging someone's means of transportation can still result in them losing their job or similar, that's how this kind of thing should still be punished.
 
The Four Ringer [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Dunno why anyone would be worried about either running over these jokers or outright smashing their faces in. It's beyond refutable now that it's always gonna be self defense scenario given how often they attack the car/home owners.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: Instead of getting out and confronting the thieves he should have started the car and put it in gear. That should get them out from under the car in a hurry.


came here to say that and add a major PSA.
after running them all over, get out and yell OOPS !...that makes it an accident.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: Instead of getting out and confronting the thieves he should have started the car and put it in gear. That should get them out from under the car in a hurry.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
zjoik
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: "Police say Medrano advised there were three Hispanic men and described two of them to be wearing a full-face mask and another not to be wearing a mask."

One suspect is maskless. Repeat, maskless.

bluorangefyre: GoodHomer: TwowheelinTim: Instead of getting out and confronting the thieves he should have started the car and put it in gear. That should get them out from under the car in a hurry.

Run them over going forward. Then back up over them just to be sure.

Repeatedly.


Easier said than done, given that he was in his driveway and they'd pulled a car in behind him.

/I know, I know, never RTFA


Ok.

2 of the three were wearing a full face mask.

How in the fark did they know the three of them were hispanic?

Were they wearing sombreroes while running from the wrath of la chancla and selling tamales?
 
TWX
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

zjoik: Monkeyfark Ridiculous: "Police say Medrano advised there were three Hispanic men and described two of them to be wearing a full-face mask and another not to be wearing a mask."

One suspect is maskless. Repeat, maskless.

bluorangefyre: GoodHomer: TwowheelinTim: Instead of getting out and confronting the thieves he should have started the car and put it in gear. That should get them out from under the car in a hurry.

Run them over going forward. Then back up over them just to be sure.

Repeatedly.


Easier said than done, given that he was in his driveway and they'd pulled a car in behind him.

/I know, I know, never RTFA

Ok.

2 of the three were wearing a full face mask.

How in the fark did they know the three of them were hispanic?

Were they wearing sombreroes while running from the wrath of la chancla and selling tamales?


I expect that they spoke Spanish.

Or that the cops simply wrote this up that way based on the information provided by the victim.
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

TWX: zjoik: Monkeyfark Ridiculous: "Police say Medrano advised there were three Hispanic men and described two of them to be wearing a full-face mask and another not to be wearing a mask."

One suspect is maskless. Repeat, maskless.

bluorangefyre: GoodHomer: TwowheelinTim: Instead of getting out and confronting the thieves he should have started the car and put it in gear. That should get them out from under the car in a hurry.

Run them over going forward. Then back up over them just to be sure.

Repeatedly.


Easier said than done, given that he was in his driveway and they'd pulled a car in behind him.

/I know, I know, never RTFA

Ok.

2 of the three were wearing a full face mask.

How in the fark did they know the three of them were hispanic?

Were they wearing sombreroes while running from the wrath of la chancla and selling tamales?

I expect that they spoke Spanish.

Or that the cops simply wrote this up that way based on the information provided by the victim.


They were wrestling masks.
 
Forbidden Doughnut
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This didn't happen in Portland,OR? (Where I live).  I'm shocked!
 
jake3988 [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

WTP 2: TwowheelinTim: Instead of getting out and confronting the thieves he should have started the car and put it in gear. That should get them out from under the car in a hurry.

came here to say that and add a major PSA.
after running them all over, get out and yell OOPS !...that makes it an accident.


I mean, that happened around here.  Someone got into their car, started it, and just apparently killed the person under there.

The person claimed they didn't know someone was under there, which may or may not have been true... but how could you prove it?

/It's getting ridiculous the amount of catalytic converter thefts.
 
Mock26
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: "Police say Medrano advised there were three Hispanic men and described two of them to be wearing a full-face mask and another not to be wearing a mask."

One suspect is maskless. Repeat, maskless.

bluorangefyre: GoodHomer: TwowheelinTim: Instead of getting out and confronting the thieves he should have started the car and put it in gear. That should get them out from under the car in a hurry.

Run them over going forward. Then back up over them just to be sure.

Repeatedly.


Easier said than done, given that he was in his driveway and they'd pulled a car in behind him.

/I know, I know, never RTFA


He was in a Jeep. Maybe he could have driven over the guy while driving around the car behind him.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This is Reginald Denny:

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


I watched him live on TV during the Los Angeles riots get pulled out of his truck, and get nearly beat to death. That left an impression on me to absolutely never get out of a vehicle when your safety is in question. Likewise your vehicle is the best chance as safety you have, and in the worst case scenario, it is a valuable weapon.

Thwarting a carjacker 2 years ago, that ideology saved my ass.

Even if this guy wanted to remain a pacifist and scare the people off, he could easily have done so by starting the engine of his car & honking the horn.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
He was drunk and passed out in the car when we awoke to people committing crimes.
 
Warlordtrooper
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

The Four Ringer: Dunno why anyone would be worried about either running over these jokers or outright smashing their faces in. It's beyond refutable now that it's always gonna be self defense scenario given how often they attack the car/home owners.


Because apparently "human" life is worth more than your property, never mind the fact that if you don't have that car you may not be able to get to work end up losing your job and your home and find yourself homeless.  According to fark liberals we are the monsters for thinking people should be able to value and protect their own property that they worked hard to pay for.
 
TWX
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: The Four Ringer: Dunno why anyone would be worried about either running over these jokers or outright smashing their faces in. It's beyond refutable now that it's always gonna be self defense scenario given how often they attack the car/home owners.

Because apparently "human" life is worth more than your property, never mind the fact that if you don't have that car you may not be able to get to work end up losing your job and your home and find yourself homeless.  According to fark liberals we are the monsters for thinking people should be able to value and protect their own property that they worked hard to pay for.


Counterpoint: catalytic converter thieves have demonstrated time and again that they're willing to resort to extreme violence and even murder when they're caught red-handed.

Catalytic converter theft is being performed by organized criminal gangs.  Fark 'em.  Hopefully the deaths or severe maimings of those committing the thefts when a victim runs one of the gang members over leads to police having probable cause or being able to get warrants to go through the gang banger's personal effects and residence to find more evidence for prosecuting other members of the gang.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: Instead of getting out and confronting the thieves he should have started the car and put it in gear. That should get them out from under the car in a hurry.


That's premeditated murder.

Just call the authorities.  Get yourself to safety.  If they confront you, exchange power stack ranking cards.  If you are higher on the power stack, offer the theives the service of your holes.  If they are higher, they are obligated to stop immediately and offer you their holes.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

El_Dan: The punishment for horse theft used to be hanging, and since stealing or seriously damaging someone's means of transportation can still result in them losing their job or similar, that's how this kind of thing should still be punished.


These "crimes" are because of systemic racism and misogyny.  What needs to happen is a rapid and compulsory change to hive cities where all citizens live in pods and eat bugs. Where everybody is equal and all people work together to turn the world engine for the overmasters.

Problem solved.
 
The Four Ringer [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: The Four Ringer: Dunno why anyone would be worried about either running over these jokers or outright smashing their faces in. It's beyond refutable now that it's always gonna be self defense scenario given how often they attack the car/home owners.

Because apparently "human" life is worth more than your property, never mind the fact that if you don't have that car you may not be able to get to work end up losing your job and your home and find yourself homeless.  According to fark liberals we are the monsters for thinking people should be able to value and protect their own property that they worked hard to pay for.


Just to be clear here, I consider myself a progressive but when it comes to defending my family, friends or home, I will not hesitate to drop someone. My father was a cop so I know exactly what to say or not to say so I don't get hemmed up by LEO.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Wait, was it the car he was driving?

Wouldn't the catalytic converter be hot AF since he just went to the fast food place?

The thieves would instantly notice the car had JUST been driven.
 
