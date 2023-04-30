 Skip to content
(SacBee)   Best advice if an earthquake hits while in bed: Turn face-down and cover your head with a pillow. Which is of course the last thing I would think of doing at that point. Also earthquake swarms   (sacbee.com) divider line
Zero Point Scalar Field [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What the earthquake was doing in bed, I'll never know.

persephonemagazine.comView Full Size
 
replacementcool
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I mean that's what I always used to do when I lived somewhere temblors were common.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It would need to be a pretty decent quake to even wake me up. Easier to stay in bed and wait it out unless shiat is falling on you.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size


/DNRTFA
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Better advice: Don't sleep in California.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Or join the dogs under the bed. It's a tall bed and unless my wife's office comes crashing down, the bed can handle a quake. My biggest concern is a quake is the laundry room breaking loose and leaving gaping holes in the house and the garage. It's basically a bridge over the front porch.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I have a stairwell in my room that leads to the garage. No windows in it, all four walls are shear. Safest place in the house.

/moving into my own house soon.
//will kinda miss my extra large bonus room.
///own house > bonus room > mom's basement.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
No, the best advice would be to start having sex. Because the extra rumbling and vibrations would enhance the experience and if it's a really strong earthquake you'll go out mid-coitus
 
Mole Man
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
