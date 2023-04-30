 Skip to content
(Independent)   Those faintly glowing lights you see in the woods around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant at night? Oh, those are just Russian soldiers who are still dug in there   (independent.co.uk) divider line
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You know you're not exactly the popular unit, when.....
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I would do anything to own a 1964 Chevrolet Mailbu...

Fark user imageView Full Size


But I won't do that.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well OBVIOUSLY they're planning to produce mutant super-soldiers for Mother Russia.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They won't need lights much longer.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

mjjt: Well OBVIOUSLY they're planning to produce mutant super-soldiers for Mother Russia.


But all they'll get is "Cancerman" followed by "Corpseman"
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Jesus, the comments.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In Russia, they likely have never heard of the Chernobyl reactor explosion. To those conscripts, the only thing interesting was the red forest
I'm sure they happily dug trenches there and enjoyed a nice round of catch the Chernobyl mushroom (they're fast and tricky!)
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is how you get Wonder Woman version Gen. Erich Ludendorff.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zerkalo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Eat hot, radioactive death
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Old article?
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I hope they die shiatting blood.*

*acute radiation sickness
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's just...how in the name of God did the Russian boys sent to Pripyat not realize where they were and what danger they'd be in if they weren't careful? I was sure everyonehad heard of Chernobyl, especially in the former Soviet Union.

Russian TV even made their own knockoff of the HBO series not long before the war.

Or am I missing something?
 
Whatta Wombat
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
But the occupiers who, as one resident put it to The Times, "understood the risks" but were "just thick"
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The will die from "heart attack" instead of falling out of a window.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: It's just...how in the name of God did the Russian boys sent to Pripyat not realize where they were and what danger they'd be in if they weren't careful? I was sure everyonehad heard of Chernobyl, especially in the former Soviet Union.

Russian TV even made their own knockoff of the HBO series not long before the war.


Was it set in Harrisburg, PA?
 
whyRpeoplesostupid
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: It's just...how in the name of God did the Russian boys sent to Pripyat not realize where they were and what danger they'd be in if they weren't careful? I was sure everyonehad heard of Chernobyl, especially in the former Soviet Union.

Russian TV even made their own knockoff of the HBO series not long before the war.

Or am I missing something?

But the occupiers who, as one resident put it to The Times, "understood the risks" but were "just thick", installed themselves in the forest, reportedly carved out trenches, fished in the reactor's cooling channel
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Whatta Wombat: But the occupiers who, as one resident put it to The Times, "understood the risks" but were "just thick"


The Moscow version of "Hold My Beer"
 
EnderWiggnz [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Jesus, the comments.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: MikeyFuccon: It's just...how in the name of God did the Russian boys sent to Pripyat not realize where they were and what danger they'd be in if they weren't careful? I was sure everyonehad heard of Chernobyl, especially in the former Soviet Union.

Russian TV even made their own knockoff of the HBO series not long before the war.

Or am I missing something?

But the occupiers who, as one resident put it to The Times, "understood the risks" but were "just thick", installed themselves in the forest, reportedly carved out trenches, fished in the reactor's cooling channel


[weareluckytheyresof*ckingstupid.gif]
 
fat boy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Is no problem.  Power plant is conducting beta testing.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: whyRpeoplesostupid: MikeyFuccon: It's just...how in the name of God did the Russian boys sent to Pripyat not realize where they were and what danger they'd be in if they weren't careful? I was sure everyonehad heard of Chernobyl, especially in the former Soviet Union.

Russian TV even made their own knockoff of the HBO series not long before the war.

Or am I missing something?

But the occupiers who, as one resident put it to The Times, "understood the risks" but were "just thick", installed themselves in the forest, reportedly carved out trenches, fished in the reactor's cooling channel

[weareluckytheyresof*ckingstupid.gif]


Putin told them to eat a lot of lead before they go there and it would protect them from the radiation
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The soldiers are being lied to as well. They think they are fighting to liberate Ukraine from nazis. I'm sure that Chernobyl isn't discussed in Russia at any depth so how would they know they are digging right into nuclear fallout.
I don't like that Russia invaded Ukraine but this story is just tragic. Young men dying needlessly because the only source of information they have are liars.
 
Mock26
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Jesus, the comments.


Russia invaded the Ukraine. Nothing wrong with mocking the Russians for doing monumentally stupid crap that makes it harder for them to win.
 
kb7rky [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Somehow, I'm okay with this.

Let them die.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 minute ago  

mjjt: Well OBVIOUSLY they're planning to produce mutant super-soldiers for Mother Russia.


*shakes tiny fist.

Honestly though, it's probably an experiment to see how well humans will fair after wwIII.

/would have gone with a .jpeg
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So there's been deep studies on the ground around Chernobyl.

TLDR, as radiation safety I hate this.

The ground around Chernobyl is DO NOT DIG because it's intrinsically contaminated dirt. If they've accidentally inhaled or ingested or gotten any into an open wound, sweet mother of fark, they probably have uptakes of isotopes that do NOT fully come out once you've missed that window for chelation. Your body will naturally dump some of it, and will stick some into your bones because it tends to think these kinds of metals are calcium. Your body is dumb and has not evolved to understand things like the uranium decay chain (either version).

And that's the contamination. From what I've read there are areas where the goddamn ground is 50mrem/hr. Which is a whole lot of meh for a few hours, but for months and months on end? Like, it's not *deadly* necessarily but thanks I hate it.

I hate it. I hate all of it. These people are going to have shortened life spans and increased cancer risk, mostly due to uptake. Also potentially cataracts. ... honestly yeah that's the bellweather we need to be watching for, cataracts. Maybe? If another farker is deep into this and knows more specific info please weigh in.

/the cataract of the human eye is curiously specific about how much radiation it will take before it decides it's done
//15R with very little variance, it's weird
 
