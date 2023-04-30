 Skip to content
(USA Today)   More and more states are banning gas lawn mowers and blowers   (usatoday.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Environmentalists say using a commercial gas leaf blower for an hour produces emissions equal to driving from Denver to Los Angeles.

Wow. That sounds really, really scary. I wonder if it's possible that this is an utterly bullshiat comparison that relies entirely on misrepresenting what's actually being compared?

https://www.11alive.com/article/news/verify/verify-is-pollution-from-a-leaf-blower-equal-to-a-cross-country-drive/85-757cbe86-dc29-4a6e-b2cb-0e6b73c8a850

Alrighty then.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The only time I've really needed a leaf blower for anything was clearing the path leading to the backyard at my dad's place, and that's only because it's sandwiched between the fence and side of the house and becomes something of a wind tunnel when there was anything more than the slightest breeze. Sweeping up debris was usually an exercise in futility. But of course that didn't stop Dad complaining that the path didn't look like it had been swept.

No wonder I hate yard work. Except mowing, mowing is fun.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Breathing vaporized, partially burned gasoline from a 2-cycle engine is really really bad for you.

The battery tools are fantastic these day. No need to hang onto the ones with the gas engines.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I use my shopvac.. it's much quieter.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: I use my shopvac.. it's much quieter.


The hard part is getting it comfortably strapped onto your back.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: Breathing vaporized, partially burned gasoline from a 2-cycle engine is really really bad for you.

The battery tools are fantastic these day. No need to hang onto the ones with the gas engines.


Don't forget the oil mixed in with the gas.  Really opens up the lungs.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about just banning leaf blowers, period?

Such an asshole tool.

"Not MY problem anymore" VRRRRRRRRRRRRRR
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But it might take me an extra 5 minutes to blow my leaves into the public street now!
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Environmentalists say using a commercial gas leaf blower for an hour produces emissions equal to driving from Denver to Los Angeles.

Wow. That sounds really, really scary. I wonder if it's possible that this is an utterly bullshiat comparison that relies entirely on misrepresenting what's actually being compared?

https://www.11alive.com/article/news/verify/verify-is-pollution-from-a-leaf-blower-equal-to-a-cross-country-drive/85-757cbe86-dc29-4a6e-b2cb-0e6b73c8a850

Alrighty then.


Well, if the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute disputes it, we should take their word on it.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fox "News" tomorrow: they're coming for your lawnmowers!!!!!!1111!!!EleventyOne!!!

By week's end, MAGA types will be destroying their mowers to own the libs.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Red States will happily pick up the slack:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
What kind of lawn mowers use 2 cycle engines?
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Goats. The answer is goats
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

labman: What kind of lawn mowers use 2 cycle engines?


Almost none. But tons of leaf blowers, edgers, and weed whackers do.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Red States will happily pick up the slack:
[Fark user image 270x270] [View Full Size image _x_]


Hey, whatever gets Bubba to mow that jungle grass around the double wide.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I went electric on my most recent weed whacker. It can be a pain in the ass sometimes and it's not as powerful, but it's nothing that's impossible to deal with.

My leaf blower is still 2 cycle. I'm sure it runs for under an hour per season - I mulch my leaves with my mower so I use the blower for light cleanup periodically. When it kicks, I'll find something electric.
 
Don Cherry's tailor
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

make me some tea: partially burned gasoline from a 2-cycle engine


Yes! Farking ban 2-cycle engines all together!
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Bob & Tom Show: Asylum Street Spankers 'Leafblower'
Youtube qh3o1_whqu4
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I've been using electric leaf blowers, mowers, and trimmers for the last five years. The only problem is sourcing the lithium.

What's gonna happen when the lithium supplies dry up?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

DannyBrandt: How about just banning leaf blowers, period?

Such an asshole tool.

"Not MY problem anymore" VRRRRRRRRRRRRRR


I propose making every driveway like an air hockey surface. Then the leaves won't get stuck to the pavement, and the warm air can melt the snow.

bam

/plus if you have a flat driveway, hey, free giant air hockey
 
cleek
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Don Cherry's tailor: make me some tea: partially burned gasoline from a 2-cycle engine

Yes! Farking ban 2-cycle engines all together!


but mah dirt bike!
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Most of my family have a tradition of using electric powered lawn tools..And I've stuck with that tradition.
Mower,weed whacker,leaf blower, all electric..

It's SOOO much less of a pain in the butt than dealing with gas and oil and spark plugs and getting
them started and vapor lock and air filters and fumes on and on and on...

Electric (battery or cord) is just a switch flip and go...Easy peasy..Even corded mowers arent hard to
deal with once you get used to it..
 
Ted Hitchcock
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mantour: Goats. The answer is goats


How do you get the goats to fart powerfully enough to clear the leaves away?
 
sum bum on a park bench
‘’ less than a minute ago  

edmo: Private_Citizen: Red States will happily pick up the slack:
[Fark user image 270x270] [View Full Size image _x_]

Hey, whatever gets Bubbla to mow that jungle grass around the double wide.


That's 'Bubbles' to you if you don't mind.
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ less than a minute ago  

baronbloodbath: I've been using electric leaf blowers, mowers, and trimmers for the last five years. The only problem is sourcing the lithium.

What's gonna happen when the lithium supplies dry up?


It's an abundant element.
 
