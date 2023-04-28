 Skip to content
(Sun Journal (Maine))   Naked man on drugs at nine-thirty in the morning, running past the police station. Better catch him before he..nope, he's in the canal   (sunjournal.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
DON'T LOOK ETHEL!
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
9:30am? Now that is dedication to mischief...

//but it may be the wrong lesson to take away from this....
 
riffraff [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Right down the street from me.
 
DirtyHarry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too much flopping and general physics for 9:30 am on a weekday.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drug use was a factor, he said.

No shiat!
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looking at some of the other headlines on that site Lewiston sounds like a real sh*thole. No wonder he was on drugs.
 
MrHormel [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
As one would do
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Again, Dirk Gently? Surely there's less dramatic ways to get your point across.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Hell yeah
 
El_Dan
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Drug use was a factor

This is not the first time police have interacted with the man.

i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

DirtyHarry: Too much flopping and general physics for 9:30 am on a weekday.


To each their own.  I love the smell of quasi-ridged coupled oscillators in the morning.
 
Salmon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

DirtyHarry: Too much flopping and general physics for 9:30 am on a weekday.


Isn't it Sunday there?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

riffraff: Right down the street from me.


You should have set up a refreshments table for him on the way past.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What you can't go naked swimming anymore, I thought this was " hiccough" america .
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: Looking at some of the other headlines on that site Lewiston sounds like a real sh*thole. No wonder he was on drugs.


It is.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Walker: DON'T LOOK ETHEL!


It was too late...
 
DirtyHarry
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Salmon: DirtyHarry: Too much flopping and general physics for 9:30 am on a weekday.

Isn't it Sunday there?


it is, but the story in question took place on a friday morning. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
did he jump in there face down, ass up?

c? anal
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


*shriek* JESUS CHRIST WTF
 
