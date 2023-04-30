 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Newport News school board argues that a teacher getting shot by a first-grader is merely a "workplace injury" entitling her only to workmen's comp rather than, say, gross negligence on the part of school administrators   (cbsnews.com) divider line
Professor_Doctor [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Imagine writing that as an argument and not immediately, uh, apparently workman comping yourself.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And if it weren't for that whole 'ignored repeated warnings' thing they might have an argument.

You folks may need to find some lawyers who know what gross negligence means.
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
ram-trx.comView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

WickerNipple: And if it weren't for that whole 'ignored repeated warnings' thing they might have an argument.

You folks may need to find some lawyers who know what gross negligence means.


No, let them continue on with their incompetence.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Doing the PR right is so easy until the board's solicitor gets involved and thinks you can somehow limit liability when your case is long, long lost.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: WickerNipple: And if it weren't for that whole 'ignored repeated warnings' thing they might have an argument.

You folks may need to find some lawyers who know what gross negligence means.

No, let them continue on with their incompetence.


I'd kinda prefer taxpayer money be used competently.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

WickerNipple: Benevolent Misanthrope: WickerNipple: And if it weren't for that whole 'ignored repeated warnings' thing they might have an argument.

You folks may need to find some lawyers who know what gross negligence means.

No, let them continue on with their incompetence.

I'd kinda prefer taxpayer money be used competently.


I'd kinda prefer they lose egregiously and have to pay for their uncaring attitude toward endangering an employee.  But you do you, boss.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Zwerner's attorneys say school officials knew the boy "had a history of random violence" at school and at home, including an episode the year before when he "strangled and choked" his kindergarten teacher.

In the South it's a childhood phase.  The fisty 5s then the shootin' and stranglin' 6s.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: WickerNipple: Benevolent Misanthrope: WickerNipple: And if it weren't for that whole 'ignored repeated warnings' thing they might have an argument.

You folks may need to find some lawyers who know what gross negligence means.

No, let them continue on with their incompetence.

I'd kinda prefer taxpayer money be used competently.

I'd kinda prefer they lose egregiously and have to pay for their uncaring attitude toward endangering an employee.  But you do you, boss.


Using taxpayer money competently in this case would mean settling with the mistreated employee and enacting change so that this couldn't happen again.  If you, boss, prefer stiggin'it and counter-stiggin'it well I guess you're going to get what you want out of this one.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WickerNipple: Benevolent Misanthrope: WickerNipple: Benevolent Misanthrope: WickerNipple: And if it weren't for that whole 'ignored repeated warnings' thing they might have an argument.

You folks may need to find some lawyers who know what gross negligence means.

No, let them continue on with their incompetence.

I'd kinda prefer taxpayer money be used competently.

I'd kinda prefer they lose egregiously and have to pay for their uncaring attitude toward endangering an employee.  But you do you, boss.

Using taxpayer money competently in this case would mean settling with the mistreated employee and enacting change so that this couldn't happen again.  If you, boss, prefer stiggin'it and counter-stiggin'it well I guess you're going to get what you want out of this one.


Nah, I don't like stigginit on the taxpayer dime or at other times, either.  I just want this person to get as much out of them as she can, because they f*cked her royally and they deserve to be taught a lesson so they think twice about how they train administrators and how they treat their workers.  It's the only language they understand, unfortunately.

When they put forward arguments like, "If the allegations in the complaint substituted 'sharp scissors' for 'gun' and John Doe stabbed (Zwerner) in the neck in the classroom, there would be no doubt that the injury would fall under workers' compensation,"to try to f*ck her out of compensation for being shot in the chest at work, when it could have been avoided, then yeah - I don't consider it "stigginit" to desire a as substantial an outcome as possible in her favor.

I know you mean well - but not every desire to see someone be held accountable is "stigginit".
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"While in an ideal world, young children would not pose any danger to others, including their teachers, this is sadly not reality," the filing stated.

This wasn't some random thing with a kid who hadn't had issues... the school district was grossly negligent with this specific child.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"If the allegations in the complaint substituted 'sharp scissors' for 'gun' and John Doe stabbed (Zwerner) in the neck in the classroom, there would be no doubt that the injury would fall under workers' compensation," the school board argues

Dude, when I was in first grade, nearly 35 years ago, they made us use those "special" scissors so the dimwits wouldn't hurt themselves.

I can't imagine a first grade teacher would have a big pair of pointy shears laying around.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: I know you mean well - but not every desire to see someone be held accountable is "stigginit".


No, not every desire is.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone elsewhere made an excellent point.

If it's f*cking EXPECTED that teachers run the risk of being shot, as the district will try to argue, then this woman has plenty of right to sue for th fact that the district provided ZERO training for such a situation, and NONE of the teachers were provided bullet proof vests
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
You know, in all this, I'm wondering if that kid is getting any help whatsoever.  Obviously, he needs it - and with these kinds of violent episodes, I wonder what's going on in his life (or has gone on) that makes him need to act out like this.

/No, I don't mean a potential diagnosis that'll be ignored except for placing him in Special Ed.  I mean actual help.
 
hugadarn [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Newsflash, that is the entire reason why workman's comp was created, to limit the liability of employers. It certainly isn't to help injured workers.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: And if it weren't for that whole 'ignored repeated warnings' thing they might have an argument.

You folks may need to find some lawyers who know what gross negligence means.


If I were the WC insurer, I would decline to pay because of this.

I am curious if Virginia law would limit the reward here to a set tort award limit. It shouldn't. But some states do have them in place.

If not, this settlement will probably run somewhere in the 7-figure range.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The school board is rejecting the claims in the $40 million dollar lawsuit?! You don't say!
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: You know, in all this, I'm wondering if that kid is getting any help whatsoever.  Obviously, he needs it - and with these kinds of violent episodes, I wonder what's going on in his life (or has gone on) that makes him need to act out like this.

/No, I don't mean a potential diagnosis that'll be ignored except for placing him in Special Ed.  I mean actual help.


Based on the limited information released, he needs to be in a 24/7 facility for the safety of others.
 
khatores
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Wednesday's filing was on behalf of the board, George Parker and Foster-Newtown by attorney Anne C. Lahren of the law firm Pender & Coward.
 
Snort
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Mainstreaming is really working out well.

The kid who was a constant disruptive force in my kid's second grade class did not survive high school.   Dipped into the parents drug stash and od'd.

Like with police, public schools are not capable of handling certain cases.
 
phalamir
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: When they put forward arguments like, "If the allegations in the complaint substituted 'sharp scissors' for 'gun' and John Doe stabbed (Zwerner) in the neck in the classroom, there would be no doubt that the injury would fall under workers' compensation,


Jeez.  At that point, why not just argue "If there had been no gun, she wouldn't have been hurt, so she deserves nothing"?  I mean, if you're just going to change material facts to create a scenario favorable to whatever bullshiat you want to spout, then why not go whole hog?
 
sum bum on a park bench
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: Benevolent Misanthrope: WickerNipple: And if it weren't for that whole 'ignored repeated warnings' thing they might have an argument.

You folks may need to find some lawyers who know what gross negligence means.

No, let them continue on with their incompetence.

I'd kinda prefer taxpayer money be used competently.


The lawyer arguing this point is doing their job to the best of their client's advantage.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I guess, since the bureaucrats want to treat this as a run of the mill nothing,  OSHA will soon be regulating the finer pits of guns and their use guns are handled in schools, strictly as a safety consideration.
 
cmb53208
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Do public school administrators try to be shiatty human beings? They seem to be succeeding
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

cmb53208: Do public school administrators try to be shiatty human beings? They seem to be succeeding


I've not yet met one who wasn't.  I think it's part of the onboarding.
 
Snoopys_Root_Beer_Dealer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Can't wait to see the NRA respond with "The teacher and all the other kids should have been armed and taken out the offender.  A good guy with a gun, blah blah blah, and all that."

Seriously, metal detectors, security guards (to prevent guns coming in AND bullying / violence), and single-payor healthcare to include mental health care.  This shiat is ridiculous.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: Benevolent Misanthrope: WickerNipple: And if it weren't for that whole 'ignored repeated warnings' thing they might have an argument.

You folks may need to find some lawyers who know what gross negligence means.

No, let them continue on with their incompetence.

I'd kinda prefer taxpayer money be used competently.


Well we are well past that. If you wanted that you should have voted differently.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The employers believes that they have the best interests of the employee in their minds always, therefore it is abhorrent that anyone would accuse them of neglect.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
We need let juries tack on a multiplier if the opposing counsel uses an morally reprehensible b.s. argument.
 
kbronsito
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Did she bring her own gun to school for protection? Seems like she didn't.

I guess the school is not the only one who acted with negligence here.
 
