Scientists shocked, shocked I say, that bad diet is linked to diabetes.
bostonguy [TotalFark]
The US needs to ban HFCS.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
luckily, this does not apply to the USA
 
zez
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
mononymous
You can take mah chili cheese fries, but you cannot take my freedumb!
 
ifky
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
People literally do not walk more than 5 minutes at a time. Our bodies are not designed to be sitting this much, for this long.

Cardio system issues, followed by by diabetes, followed by back issues, followed by knee issues.
Modern life is messed up.

/don't even get me started on vitamin D deficiencies
 
Colonel_Angus
Eat whatever you want, in whatever quantities you want.  Feel free to get a moderate amount of physical activity every day -- or don't.  Most importantly for Farkers and their neverending litany of excuses, feel free to rationalize those choices however you want.

It's your health, your life, and you're the only one who's going to pay the price for those choices, both in dollars when you fall into our for-profit healthcare system, and in declining quality of life.

I'll just be the guy funnying your posts when you talk about your health problems.
 
slantsix
I just had my once-every-decade physical this past week, and part of the conversation went like this:

DR: "how much do you drink?"
me: uncomfortable pause
DR: "Ok I'll put down two per day."
me: "Yeah, that much 😬"
DR: "You know, you COULD consider cutting down, but what's the fun in that? Life is shiat."

He's an amazing doctor. He's also in recovery himself.
 
Snoopys_Root_Beer_Dealer
It's not diet.  Type 2 diabetic here.  I have to take 90 units of both insulin N (long-acting) and insulin R (short-acting) with EVERY MEAL, and my glucose is STILL NOT CONTROLLED PROPERLY.  I have high insulin resistance, which forces the pancreas to over-produce insulin to make the normal metabolism process work properly (and eventually burns out the pancreas).  My resistance is so high that I take enough insulin with every meal to kill 25 normal people.

This is not a problem with diet.  I used to eat much more than I do now, with no ill effects other than a spotty short-term memory.  3500 - 4000 calories a day, and not gaining any weight, I burned it all with my high metabolism.  I used to sweat profusely, and my skin was very oily.  Then, I caught what seemed to be a cold for 3 weeks (2 rounds of antibiotics did nothing), and then my doc tested my glucose at 575 (I drank orange juice on the way there).  By the time I drove to the hospital - no insulin - it was 375.  Then I practically stopped sweating, even when the weather was hot and sunny, and I started getting dry skin.  It was the flip of a switch, and everything came screeching to a halt.

After I was diagnosed in the hospital, I grabbed a book on tight control of T2D, and for the next two years, I tightly controlled my diet, no sodas, no glucose snacks, mostly meat and tiny amounts of carbohydrate side dishes (< 30 carbs per dish).  My fasting glucose KEPT GOING UP, 20 points per year, despite keeping my daily number in the target region.  Now, my fasting glucose sits around 240, no matter what I do.

It's not diet.  There's something going on that is stopping the body from processing food properly.  I was walking 2 - 4 miles a day at my job at the time, so it wasn't lack of exercise.  I remember that the switch to plastic-bottled sodas occurred a few years before my diagnosis, so the plastic resins in the bottles being ingested could be a cause, as well as from all plastic food packaging (which had become ubiquitous by that time).

There is also the possibility that some foreign body with a receptor shaped like one of the insulins is triggering an autoimmune reaction against that insulin, or somehow the liver is targeting insulin and removing it from the bloodstream.  It could a combination of multiple factors.  But it's not diet that's the trigger.
 
natazha [BareFark]
A couple doctors back I told mine that most days I drank a pint or two. He freaked. Then I realized he was of a younger generation that drank hard liquors and I said, "That's pints of beer, not gin." That was 20 years ago. Two pints of beer is a heavy week now.
 
BafflerMeal
Well thats certainly one pov.
 
Corn_Fed
Clearly, your personal anecdote outweighs numerous controlled scientific studies with thousands of participants.

/pun intended
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
A poor diet could account for up to 14.1 million type 2 diabetes cases identified in 2018, the team found, which is around 70 percent of new diagnoses globally.

This is why I always recommend that people eat rich foods instead.
 
