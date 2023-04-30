 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   "Man who killed 5 neighbors in Texas 'could be anywhere,' sheriff says" But to be fair looking for a heavily armed male in Texas is like looking for coffee in a coffee shop   (nbcnews.com) divider line
51
    More: Followup, Law, House, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Special agent, Law enforcement officer, United States, Door, Sheriff  
•       •       •

424 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Apr 2023 at 3:02 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



51 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They should try broadcasting on PA systems across the city: "Please stop shooting; it's scaring the kids." That should trigger him to start shooting wildly, thus allowing police to zero in on him.

Might also net some bycatch batshiatters.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The man invaded his neighbors house and killed 5 Hispanic people, including children, because he had been asked to stop shooting at night because it was keeping the baby awake - of course Republicans are looking for him - they want to make him their next Senator!
 
bobtheme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But, how did the subject description of "Hispanic wearing clothes" not lead to an immediate arrest?  Something doesn't add up.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
just how heavy are this man's arms?
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every single dead child is necessary to stop ***checks notes*** right, THE COMMIES!! GOTTA STOP THE COMMUNISTS!
 
BigChad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What happened to "He's not getting away, he's within a mile or two" yesterday morning?
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hico Texas at the Koffee Kup Kafe
fastly.4sqi.netView Full Size


fastly.4sqi.netView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes Texas seems like a bad remake of The Crazies.

Don't like the joke, write your own;

A remake of

a) The Purge
b) The Hills have Eyes
c) Debbie Does Dallas
d) Orgy of the Dead (much worse than any other Ed Wood directed flick)
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: The man invaded his neighbors house and killed 5 Hispanic people, including children, because he had been asked to stop shooting at night because it was keeping the baby awake - of course Republicans are looking for him - they want to make him their next Senator!


Can we do a gofundme to buy this guy a house next to Rand Paul?
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is texas we're talking about, are we completely sure the cops didn't just let him go for "standin' his ground n defendin' his 2A rights"?
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looney Tunes - Bugs Outwits Rocky and Mugsy
Youtube x7itNBV1cio
He could be anywhere, but I can assure you, I wouldn't throw a lighted match into the stove if he was there.😉
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bobtheme: But, how did the subject description of "Hispanic wearing clothes" not lead to an immediate arrest?  Something doesn't add up.


Suspect is believed to be hatless.

This is Papa Bear. Put out an APB for a male suspect, driving a... car of some sort, heading in the direction of, uh... you know, that place that sells chili. Suspect is hatless. Repeat, hatless."

Chief Wiggum, The Simpsons, "Homer's Triple Bypass"

This is why satire is dead.  You can't beat good old American realism.
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BrerRobot: Hico Texas at the Koffee Kup Kafe
[fastly.4sqi.net image 540x540]

[fastly.4sqi.net image 537x537]


do their coffee cups look like little hoods
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Klippoklondike: BrerRobot: Hico Texas at the Koffee Kup Kafe
[fastly.4sqi.net image 540x540]

[fastly.4sqi.net image 537x537]

do their coffee cups look like little hoods


Given your username you might want to check your own cupboard first. 😉
 
omg bbq [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Capers said the suspect was allegedly known to fire his gun in the front yard of his home, but it wasn't entirely clear if shooting on his property was illegal. It might depend on the size of the property, he said."

Hillbilly cop can't get his sweet little hillbilly brain all "riled-up" enough to open up one of them readin-books (praise Jesus) to determine if popping off your AR in your front-farking-yard like you're a god damn isis recruit is illegal.
I hate you texas, I farking hate you.  Even after a mass execution in a farking neighborhood the swine-farker representing local law enforcement is all like "well let's not be too hasty here...."  Dude was firing a weapon in his front yard, a front yard close enough to other front yards for one of those front-yard-owners to be all like "hey, can you not do this?" meanwhile the pig is all like "well we just can't be so sure if it's illegal or not until I survey-plot this patriot's property".
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: The man invaded his neighbors house and killed 5 Hispanic people, including children, because he had been asked to stop shooting at night because it was keeping the baby awake - of course Republicans are looking for him - they want to make him their next Senator!


CPAC invitation as speaker at the very least.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guy snaps and kills a family, including kids? He himself is Mexican?  He abandoned his phone?  My guess is that he either is holed up somewhere panicking after he came down off his post-murder anger/adrenaline/fleeing from the cops high and is going to end up killing himself knowing he's cooked anyhow for doing this in Texas, or he's already over the border in Mexico hoping to just disappear somewhere there.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigChad: What happened to "He's not getting away, he's within a mile or two" yesterday morning?


Yeah, he was in a standoff yesterday, according to what I heard.  Holed up in a house.  No way to escape.

He escaped, did he?
 
zjoik
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: just how heavy are this man's arms?


About as much as a bear
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the gun okay?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He's dead, Jim" -4:3
Somewhere south of Matamoros-4:1
Somewhere north of Dallas-6:1
Anywhere within 20 miles of the scene-20:1

Place your bets.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: The man invaded his neighbors house and killed 5 Hispanic people, including children, because he had been asked to stop shooting at night because it was keeping the baby awake - of course Republicans are looking for him - they want to make him their next Senator!


Isn't he a "Mexican illegal immigrant"?
 
Johnny Bananapeel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Floki: Klippoklondike: BrerRobot: Hico Texas at the Koffee Kup Kafe
[fastly.4sqi.net image 540x540]

[fastly.4sqi.net image 537x537]

do their coffee cups look like little hoods

Given your username you might want to check your own cupboard first. 😉


you made me lol, nicely done
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's not in my kitchen.
 
The Four Ringer [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has the RW noise machine claimed that the shooter is an 'illegal' so, therefore, it's Biden's fault for his "open boarders"?
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This story is completely batshiat insane by any standards.  Even Texas.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Zero Point Scalar Field [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Authorities are searching for a man accused of fatally shooting five of his neighbors

This is what happens when you don't watch Mr. Rogers as a child
 
benelane
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Stories about shootings make me angry and/or depressed. I don't feel like being angry or depressed today, so to get myself back on track, I have a list of videos guaranteed to make me laugh. Today, it was this classic I thought I would share:

kid saying blood ( so funny )
Youtube l_fcsgSiVr8


Gets me every time.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Johnny Bananapeel: [Fark user image 850x479]


Oh god the cliche gunfight where the two gunmen continue drawing larger and larger revolvers is coming true.

Eventually it's going to be two earth-sized guns pointing at eachother from each hemisphere.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Also if anyone remembers.my above cartoon reference please link to a video because I haven't seen it in awhile.
 
Mock26
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"a Mexican national".."accused of fatally shooting five of his neighbors"

All the anti-immigration nutjobs are going to bust a nut over this one, especially Trump, Greene, and Boebert.
 
Bslim
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

puffy999: Also if anyone remembers.my above cartoon reference please link to a video because I haven't seen it in awhile.


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Bslim: puffy999: Also if anyone remembers.my above cartoon reference please link to a video because I haven't seen it in awhile.

[64.media.tumblr.com image 300x210] [View Full Size image _x_]


Yess that's the stuff

*unzips pants*

Wait
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
As I was scrolling, I only saw the top half of the photo

Fark user image

& thought hey is't that this guy?

i.kinja-img.comView Full Size


Well, I guess he *is* a strong contender for the title
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

GhostOfSavageHenry: This is texas we're talking about, are we completely sure the cops didn't just let him go for "standin' his ground n defendin' his 2A rights"?


What rights? He does not even have the right to be in Texas.
If the existing laws were enforced, he'd be shooty down in Mexico.
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Still waiting on that Good Guy With A Gun to get him...
 
barneyrubble
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Democrat dreamer going by the playbook. He's probably in Joe's garage comparing illegal weapons with Hunter.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Oh who cares? They were just Mexicans anyhow."

"Uh, weren't they Hondurans though?"

"So what? They sure as heck weren't Americans."

"Guess not, sheriff, but wasn't the shooter a Mexican too?"

"What's your point? At least he had the smarts to go back to Mexico. They won't extradite him if they think we might give him the needle. He's their problem now. Reckon that's six Mexicans we won't have to deal with no more. Good riddance. So. What you got on the drag queens?"
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

barneyrubble: Democrat dreamer going by the playbook. He's probably in Joe's garage comparing illegal weapons with Hunter.


Did you get lost trying to find Fox News or stormfront?
 
migueldelascervezas
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

BrerRobot: Hico Texas at the Koffee Kup Kafe
[fastly.4sqi.net image 540x540]

[fastly.4sqi.net image 537x537]


It's actually really good. They let liberals eat there too. Been there many a time on my way home from the blue oasis in the middle of the state.
 
candiru.fish
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
As a male appearing person in Texas, sitting on my porch drinking coffee and wearing my pistol, I am getting a kick and all that.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The suspect, 38-year-old Francisco Oropesa, was armed with an AR-15 semi-automatic black rifle

Because of course he was.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
All these posts about him being "illegal" but I suspect he had a green card, or maybe dual citizenship.

The news reports say he owned his house, and that the police had been called on him before for making noise shooting guns in his property.

I don't think Texas cops are gonna overlook a property owning gun shooting illegal more than twice.
 
Adamata
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

bobtheme: But, how did the subject description of "Hispanic wearing clothes" not lead to an immediate arrest?  Something doesn't add up.


They used the wrong description so people got confused.

It's "Tejano"
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: BigChad: What happened to "He's not getting away, he's within a mile or two" yesterday morning?

Yeah, he was in a standoff yesterday, according to what I heard.  Holed up in a house.  No way to escape.

He escaped, did he?


We're still full from the Dorner Kebab fiasco.
 
lilfry14
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
He could be anywhere? Has anyone checked the International Space Station or the police precinct?
 
Xai
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Gun owner in texas shooting rounds in his yard, asked by neighbours who happen to be foreigners to stop shooting and he then executes them all including the children.

My money is on trump supporter.
 
Displayed 50 of 51 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.