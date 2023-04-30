 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Builder who won huge £105m jackpot and now has everything "misses his old job and worksite banter" (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
33
    More: Facepalm, Sun, Lottery, EuroMillions, Want, Steve Thomson, Live, Cricket, Breast implant  
•       •       •

393 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Apr 2023 at 2:05 PM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
veale728
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That's fine, he can give me the £105 million and he can go back to his old job
 
mikey15
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Looks like a rare "builder + money" trifecta is in play
Friends we are living in magical times.
 
Dnaltrop
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
As strange as it sounds, 25 years in the Workers' Compensation  industry , working side by side with my wife, We would continue working in our industry because we genuinely like the people we work with.

We're well beyond the causal water cooler talk with our work/State friends, and not being involved with them would leave a hole in our lives.  Starting a company to look after them as needed would keep us both happy and active.

Do what you love, and in our case that means helping people.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
True story, your job can provide a sense of fulfillment and self worth. Humans didn't evolve to live in their mothers' basements.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That's the thing, people don't really want to sit around all day. We are social animals who want to be helpful. This guy built things, he was probably good at it.

But massive wealth changes the dynamic. He probably has a full-time bodyguard now. Or should.

All he really wanted was to live comfortably without financial fear and do his thing. All any of us want really. Except the assholes.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Invest the money, go back to work.

What's so hard about that? Nobody says you *have* to spend it.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Buy a bar.  Invite his old crew to hang out there.

1) Decent investment.
2) Fulfills social needs.
 
Azz
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Builder finds 200K while masturbating on a merry go round"

/for the trifecta
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Go back to work. Now you can fund umpteen soup kitchens at the same time.

/oh wait ... that would be wrong
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The real question is do his old workmates want him back?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
lmao ok give all the money away and go back to your job.


.... oh you dont miss it that much?  fark off then.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Does winning the lottery over there come with a requirement that you can never work again or something?

The nice thing about having 105M is that you can do whatever you want. If you want to work, work. No one is forcing you to sit around on your couch and do nothing.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
ITT: massive ignorance about the effects of wealth difference on human relationships
 
Reverend J
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: ITT: massive ignorance about the effects of wealth difference on human relationships


Yeah, it's a lot better if people don't know you have the money otherwise people just see you as a stack of cash.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

mikey15: Looks like a rare "builder + money" trifecta is in play
Friends we are living in magical times.


🤞 here's hoping I find treasure in our new house while I renovate it. Sellers left us a riding lawnmower, printer's saw, bike and a ladder, so kinda already found some.

/slight brag.
//I'll be happy to not find asbestos.
///hell, I'm happy to just have a house.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If his life hasn't changed enough yet, wait to see what happens now that a tabloid has printed his name and picture in an article about him winning £105 million and his being a generous person willing to give large portions of it away.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
People wanting to continue to do [thing] despite having the money so they don't need to anymore isn't really that weird. Some people are truly lucky to have a job they love doing.

I work at an animal shelter and am one of the town maintenance people. While I'd probably switch to volunteer or ask my wages be donated to some local charities, I certainly wouldn't quit.
 
djfitz
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Be like Musk and hire a bunch of weird nerds and syncophants to shiat post all day. They might even do it for free. Real job fulfillment!
 
Reverend J
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: If his life hasn't changed enough yet, wait to see what happens now that a tabloid has printed his name and picture in an article about him winning £105 million and his being a generous person willing to give large portions of it away.


Not that I'll ever win the lottery, but I always say, "Which is easier, winning the lottery, or stealing from the guy who won the lottery." Could be applicable to people who make a lot of money working too.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Sorry, I'm not understanding builders banter at all well today. Can you say it again, slower?
 
Bslim
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
From the looks of him and his willingness to fame whore I'd bet he'll be back in the construction gig in less than five years, after three rehab stints.
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I read an article a few years back about a woman who won the lottery and over the next few years ended up having to get a new circle of friends.  She claimed she didn't change, but her friend's attitude towards her sure did.

Going out to eat with her friends became a way for them to milk an expensive meal out of her (steering the night out to "Chez Fru-Fru" when it was her turn to pay, but Applebee's when it was their turn), volunteering her to fund causes for local charities assuming because it was important to them she'd agree, etc.  In other words, they were doing a good job of spending her money.

Dude may want to be careful what he wishes for.
 
khatores
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Reverend J: DoctorCal: ITT: massive ignorance about the effects of wealth difference on human relationships

Yeah, it's a lot better if people don't know you have the money otherwise people just see you as a stack of cash.


Yep. A lot of people change when they know you have money.

I really don't give a shiat one way or another.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Top-hole. Bally Jerry, pranged his kite right in the how's your father. Hairy blighter, dicky-birdied, feathered back on his Sammy, took a waspy, flipped over on his Betty Harper's and caught his can in the Bertie.

cabbage crates coming over the briny...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Toxophil
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The5thElement: Sorry, I'm not understanding builders banter at all well today. Can you say it again, slower?


Calk jokes. Calk jokes everywhere.
 
Beginning of the end
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
There is absolutely no reason to stop working your job if you enjoy it if you win millions.

Just beause you don't have to work doesn't mean you don't need to.

If I won the lottery I would still work. I'd just use the money to make more money and hopefully become a job creator with a modest 2,000 sq ft house.

Or maybe I would learn. Or volunteer.

Just because you don't have to do anything doesn't mean you're lazy. Or don't want to work.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Some friends and I have made a pact that if any of us ever win a 'big' lottery (where there's just too much money to spend) that we're going to 'retire' the others in our group (set them up with enough passive income to generate $250-300k/yr)  We want to have people to hang out and travel with.

Not that I'd ever expect that to come about but it will be interesting to see if they follow through
 
Salmon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Penis extension, work forever.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Lots of people do something they have a passion for whether or not there's a paycheck attached. If you truly love your job, but also happen to be suddenly wealthy, then... just keep doing your job. You no longer care what it pays, you're free to tell any boss you don't like to fark off, and you can find just the right place to keep doing that thing, which none of the normal concerns of working life.
 
DynamiteHeaddy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Siskabush
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Dnaltrop: As strange as it sounds, 25 years in the Workers' Compensation  industry , working side by side with my wife, We would continue working in our industry because we genuinely like the people we work with.

We're well beyond the causal water cooler talk with our work/State friends, and not being involved with them would leave a hole in our lives.  Starting a company to look after them as needed would keep us both happy and active.

Do what you love, and in our case that means helping people.


Agreed. I love my job at SaskTel. If I won a large sum of money I would keep working there. Would quit my other job in corrections though.
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
During the covid lockdown several years ago the music industry also shut down and one musician friend said he realized that all his social interactions were at his gigs and so missing work meant missing friends.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Can we squander it all?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.