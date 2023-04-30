 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mirror.co.uk)   Stunned builder doing construction finds £47,000 stuffed in walls of his new home. Difficulty: he can't spend it all because it's not legal tender anymore   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
6
    More: Spiffy, Currency, Euro, European Union, Retirement home, Money, Spain, Legal tender, Renovation  
•       •       •

326 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Apr 2023 at 1:13 PM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Reverend J
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Yeah, mint condition old currency, absolutely no market for that anywhere.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I've been living in the same house for over a decade.  A few months  ago my dog dug up a jar full of silver coins in the backyard.  Good boy!
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
When my grandpa passed four years ago we found about 5k in random cash squirreled away around the house. There was no real need for it, as my grandparents were well taken care of in their old age.

Distrust of banks, I guess
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That and meth sales
 
Reverend J
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: When my grandpa passed four years ago we found about 5k in random cash squirreled away around the house. There was no real need for it, as my grandparents were well taken care of in their old age.

Distrust of banks, I guess


My grandparents did they same thing, I think it's because the lived through the Great Depression and always feared losing everything again.
 
dryknife [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
FTX?
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.