(UCLA Newsroom)   You wouldn't know it by reading the news but scientists discover that small acts of kindness are everywhere   (newsroom.ucla.edu) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Do thoughts and prayers count as a small act of kindness?

What about changing your profile picture on Facebook to show support for something?

Does it have to have actual, measurable value to be an act of kindness? Or can the action be something that just exists in your own mind as a way to make yourself feel like you've done something useful even though you've done literally nothing?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Peruse Fark CATURDAY and WOOFDAY threads. Just a couple places where you'll see plenty of it.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Larger acts of kindness make you unelectable.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Maybe.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I believe that, the problem is the acts of stupidity, fear and cruelty are also everywhere
 
sum bum on a park bench
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

You mean like declassifying something in your mind but not in reality?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So they're not really that "special" after all.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
For every good deed you perform, I'll flip off a kitten or something.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

You could read the article to better understand.

/Small act of helping
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
My hobby is painting inspirational and affirming messages on rocks, taking them down to a park or walking trail, and throwing them at strangers
 
Merltech
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Acts of Kindness don't sell news.

Just propaganda and hate.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
A robin was trying to pull a worm from the ground, so I killed the bird and saved the worm. Yay me, right?
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

And Blood.

/ ever wonder why a train accident in, say, India,makes it to the "Top Story" news for people living in North America?
 
Jim_Tressel's_O-Face
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Merltech: Acts of Kindness don't sell news.


Or engagement.
 
