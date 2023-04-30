 Skip to content
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   ♬ Saturday ♬ In the park ♬ May have been an AR-15 ♬   (wjactv.com) divider line
sandbar67
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So? Are we up to three a day now? <shrug>
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Reset the.. oh, never mind.
 
El Morro
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
America doesn't care.  Why should I?

Sorry to the people shot or killed or whatever.

Hopefully none of us will be in the next mass shooting.  Anyway...
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Just another day in the ol' U S of A
 
khatores
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This doesn't sound like an AR-15...rather, two or more people with handguns.
 
Qatmandu
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
TFA says nothing about what type firearm was used subby, but there you go, just automatically blaming the Black rifle.  That's profiling and that's bad, and you should feel bad.
 
Bslim
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What was it the shiatbag gunhumper was saying in yesterday's thread about the judge who blocked Illinois law?

Ah *ahem* I quote:
Commies hate it when a little thing like people's rights get in the way.

Also:
To ensure a government is for and by the people the people need to be armed.

Suck it!

Soooo, we are beating the commies, folks! One massacre of unarmed citizens at a time!
 
Mouser
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

El Morro: America doesn't care.  Why should I?

Sorry to the people shot or killed or whatever.

Hopefully none of us will be in the next mass shooting.  Anyway...


Depends.  Are you a black HS gang-banger in South Carolina?  If so, I'd change my lifestyle pronto.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

khatores: This doesn't sound like an AR-15...rather, two or more people with handguns.


Yeah, with all those injuries and no deaths?  If it was an AR-15, then they must have been purposely trying not to kill
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Just want to add, despite the sadness of the topic, nice headline subby!
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Qatmandu: TFA says nothing about what type firearm was used subby, but there you go, just automatically blaming the Black rifle.  That's profiling and that's bad, and you should feel bad.


Why are you assuming all AR-15s are black?

I have it on good authority that at least one and probably several are pink, with Hello Kitty graphics.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

khatores: This doesn't sound like an AR-15...rather, two or more people with handguns.


As if that matters?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My haiku is also an acrostic.

NRA

Now it's every day.
Rich Wayne LaPierre smiles.
Another shooting.
 
Hermione_Granger
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm just sitting in the house waiting to get shot by my Walmart delivery driver.
 
khatores
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: khatores: This doesn't sound like an AR-15...rather, two or more people with handguns.

As if that matters?


It's as relevant as the original comment. This is Fark after all.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Stupid shiat. Unfettered access to guns is so dumb and needs clamped down.
 
khatores
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

OldRod: khatores: This doesn't sound like an AR-15...rather, two or more people with handguns.

Yeah, with all those injuries and no deaths?  If it was an AR-15, then they must have been purposely trying not to kill


The article says the cops recovered multiple handguns of varying calibers. The "shoot to wound" thing is a TV trope. This was likely multiple parties having a dispute and firing with poor aim.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Stupid shiat. Unfettered access to guns is so dumb and needs clamped down.


But then the tree would go unwatered.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It was no such thing. It was a Ramboid 6000 Snakemaster Annihilator equipped with a laser sight and a 30 shot clip.
If you don't know that from memory, and are unable to field strip the weapon in question blindfolded, you are disqualified to have any opinion on the subject of gun violence.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Hermione_Granger: I'm just sitting in the house waiting to get shot by my Walmart delivery driver.


Freedom is shooting first.
 
Hermione_Granger
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Bslim: What was it the shiatbag gunhumper was saying in yesterday's thread about the judge who blocked Illinois law?

Ah *ahem* I quote:
Commies hate it when a little thing like people's rights get in the way.

Also:
To ensure a government is for and by the people the people need to be armed.

Suck it!

Soooo, we are beating the commies, folks! One massacre of unarmed citizens at a time!


I was watching one of those reels the other day about the Civil Rights movement. You know, the one where Black people asked to able to sit anywhere on a bus and eat in public without getting attacked by police dogs and fire hoses?

Yeah, so one of those signs in the background, which somehow I had never noticed before said, "Race Mixing Is Communism. "

So basically anyone who read what I just wrote is a  Communist.

You are to have no polite discourse with Black people. Shame on you!
 
WTF is a Drexel
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Can't wait for the record to come out.
 
